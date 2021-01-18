KC midwife opens Spanish-speaking maternity clinic

Local certified professional midwife Jana Johnston, a.k.a., “La Partera Juanita,” has opened La Clinica Materna La Bendicion (The Mothers Blessing Clinic in English), a non-profit clinic providing bilingual home-based midwifery medical care to low-risk pregnant women in Overland Park, Kansas.

Located at Interstate Highway 35 and Antioch Road, the clinic is offering free prenatal appointments with affordable cash-pay lab work, ultrasound, childbirth education classes and a home birth option, if desired, to Hispanic women.

“I want to provide the Spanish-speaking and immigrant community of Kansas City with greater access to safe medical care for pregnancy and birth in a home environment,” Johnston stated in a press release.

Services are available for those who want to avoid the hospital environment, restrictions and medical interventions, want a respectful care experience in their language, want affordable cash-pay health services and/or do not have insurance, and desire a natural approach to their pregnancy and birth and common discomforts.

Originally from Kansas City, Johnston completed her studies in 2019 with Mercy In Action midwifery school and has trained under midwives in the United States, Guatemala and Mexico. She is certified through the North American Registry of Midwives.

The demand for home birth is reportedly rising during the coronavirus pandemic, as families desire to avoid the hospital environment, mask requirements and restrictions limiting the presence of family and doula support.

A midwife is a trained medical care provider for low-risk pregnancy and birth who can medically monitor the health of the pregnancy and care for the mother and baby through normal birth at home. Midwives are equipped to prevent excessive bleeding at birth and help babies breathe when necessary.

The Mothers Blessing Clinic is providing free prenatal walk-in appointments 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays at 4831 Antioch Road in Shawnee, Kansas. To contact the clinic, text or call (913) 214-8979, visit the clinic’s Facebook page @LaBendicionKC or its website, www.labendicionkc.org.

Partera de KC abre una clínica de maternidad de habla hispana

La partera profesional certificada local Jana Johnston, también conocida como “La Partera Juanita”, ha abierto la Clínica Materna La Bendición, una clínica sin fines de lucro que brinda atención médica de obstetricia bilingüe en el hogar a mujeres embarazadas de bajo riesgo en Overland Park, Kansas.

Ubicada en la Interstate Highway 35 y Antioch Road, la clínica ofrece citas prenatales gratuitas con análisis de laboratorio asequibles con pago en efectivo, ultrasonido, clases de educación sobre el parto y una opción de parto en el hogar, si lo desea, para mujeres hispanas.

“Quiero brindar a la comunidad de inmigrantes y de habla hispana de Kansas City un mayor acceso a atención médica segura para el embarazo y el parto en un entorno familiar”, dijo Johnston en un comunicado de prensa.

Los servicios están disponibles para aquellos que desean evitar el entorno hospitalario, las restricciones y las intervenciones médicas, desean una experiencia de atención respetuosa en su idioma, desean servicios de salud asequibles y pagos en efectivo y/o no tienen seguro, y desean un enfoque natural para su embarazo, parto y malestares comunes.

Originaria de Kansas City, Johnston completó sus estudios en 2019 con la escuela de partería Mercy In Action y se ha capacitado con parteras en Estados Unidos, Guatemala y México. Está certificada a través del Registro de Parteras de América del Norte.

Según los informes, la demanda de partos en el hogar está aumentando durante la pandemia de coronavirus, ya que las familias desean evitar el entorno hospitalario, los requisitos de máscaras y las restricciones que limitan la presencia de apoyo familiar y doula.

Una partera es un proveedor de atención médica capacitado para embarazos y partos de bajo riesgo que puede controlar médicamente la salud del embarazo y cuidar a la madre y al bebé durante el parto normal en casa. Las parteras están equipadas para prevenir el sangrado excesivo al nacer y ayudar a los bebés a respirar cuando sea necesario.

La Clínica Materna La Bendición ofrece citas prenatales sin cita previa gratuitas de 1 a 5 p.m. los martes en 4831 Antioch Road en Shawnee, Kansas. Para comunicarse con la clínica, envíe un mensaje de texto o llame al (913) 214-8979, visite la página de Facebook de la clínica @LaBendicionKC o su sitio web www.labendicionkc.org.