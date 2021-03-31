Factors to Consider When Moving to a New City

Guest Post Hire A Helper

Saying sayonara to your humble abode in search of new opportunities and a change of scenery? You’re not alone—the average American moves eleven times in their lifetime. Finding a new city to live in comes with inherent challenges, but it doesn’t have to be a triathlon of how much stress you can endure. This easy-to-chew guide breaks down the factors you’ll want to consider when choosing and moving to a new city so that finding a new home will feel more like a treasure hunt than an obstacle course.

Moving: A Family Affair First



Moving away means saying tough goodbyes to the friends and relatives you’re leaving behind—something that’s hard for anyone, but especially for children. Open up a discussion with your family about moving. Allow them to ask questions, offer input about where to move, and air any grievances they have about moving. Having a conversation lessens tensions and will make everyone more comfortable with the move.

Affordability and Opportunity

Moving to a city or a neighborhood you can’t afford to live in will spell disaster for your finances and your quality of life. Here’s what to consider when deciding whether it’s cost-effective to move to a particular city.

Cost of living

Cost of living is the amount of money it takes to cover expenses like housing, food, healthcare, and taxes. Cost of living varies between states, cities, and neighborhoods so it’s important to take your budget into consideration when moving to a new city. Use a cost of living calculator to estimate the difference between how much you currently make and how much you’ll need to make in a new city to maintain the same quality of life.

Job market

Unless you’re moving for work, you’ll need to make sure you’re able to find a job once you get to your new city. If you’re moving without a job lined up, we have a few suggestions to help you find a job in your industry.

Income disparities. The same job might pay more in one state than it does in another. If you’re used to making a certain amount where you currently live, make sure the city you’re moving to pays the same or more so you’re not left in the lurch.

Create a safety net. No matter how great job opportunities look in your new city, it’s always a good idea to have a little cushion when relocating. Set aside enough money to pay bills and buy food for three to five months while you get your feet on the ground.

Transportation

Commute times are on the rise, with more than 14 million Americans spending an hour or more commuting to work every day. If you’re moving to a large city or you’ll be commuting from a suburb into the city for work, consider how much time you’ll be spending getting to and from. Are cars a necessity where you’re going, like in Los Angeles? Or will you be moving somewhere like New York City, where using public transportation is easier and less expensive than driving a car? Moving to a new city offers a fresh start and exciting opportunities for personal growth and change. Everyone has their own reasons for making the jump to a new area code, and getting there doesn’t have to be a complicated affair—with some diligent research and a touch of wanderlust, you can move to any city that’s calling your nam

Factores a tener en cuenta al mudarse a una nueva ciudad

¿Le dirás adiós a tu humilde morada en busca de nuevas oportunidades y un cambio de aires? No eres el único: el estadounidense promedio se muda once veces en su vida. Encontrar una nueva ciudad para vivir conlleva retos inherentes, pero no tiene por qué ser un triatlón de lleno de estrés. Esta guía desglosa los factores que querrás tener en cuenta a la hora de elegir y mudarte a una nueva ciudad para que encontrar un nuevo hogar se parezca más a una búsqueda del tesoro que a una carrera de obstáculos.

Mudarse: Un asunto familiar



Mudarse significa despedirse duramente de los amigos y parientes que deja atrás, algo que es difícil para cualquiera, pero especialmente para los niños. Habla con tu familia sobre la mudanza. Permítales que hagan preguntas, que opinen sobre el lugar de la mudanza y que expresen cualquier queja que tengan sobre la misma. La conversación disminuye las tensiones y hará que todos se sientan mas cómodos con la mudanza.

Accesibilidad y oportunidad

Mudarse a una ciudad o a un barrio en el que no te alcanza mantener supondrá un desastre para tus finanzas y tu calidad de vida. Esto es lo que hay que tener en cuenta a la hora de decidir si es rentable mudarse a una determinada ciudad.

Coste de la vida

El costo de vida es la cantidad de dinero que se necesita para cubrir gastos como la vivienda, la comida, la sanidad y los impuestos. El costo de vida varía según los estados, las ciudades y los barrios, por lo que es importante tener en cuenta su presupuesto al mudarse a una nueva ciudad. Utiliza una calculadora en línea para estimar la diferencia entre lo que ganas actualmente y lo que necesitarás ganar en una nueva ciudad para mantener la misma calidad de vida.

Mercado de Trabajo

A no ser que te traslades por motivos de trabajo, tendrás que asegurarte de que puedes encontrar un empleo cuando llegues a tu nueva ciudad. Si te vas a mudar sin tener un trabajo fijo, tenemos algunas sugerencias para ayudarte a encontrar un trabajo en tu sector.

Disparidad de ingresos. El mismo trabajo puede estar mejor pagado en un estado que en otro. Si estás acostumbrado a ganar una determinada cantidad donde vives actualmente, asegúrate de que la ciudad a la que te mudas paga lo mismo o más para no sentirte que te quedaste estancado.

Crea una red de seguridad. Por muy buenas que parezcan las oportunidades de trabajo en tu nueva ciudad, siempre es una buena idea tener un pequeño colchón cuando te trasladas. Reserva suficiente dinero para pagar las facturas y comprar comida durante tres o cinco meses mientras pones los pies en el suelo.

Transporte

La duración de los desplazamientos va en aumento, ya que más de 14 millones de estadounidenses invierten una hora o más en ir al trabajo cada día. Si te vas a mudar a una ciudad grande o te vas a desplazar desde un suburbio a la ciudad para trabajar, ten en cuenta el tiempo que vas a emplear en ir y venir. ¿Son los coches una necesidad en el lugar al que vas, como en Los Ángeles? ¿O te vas a mudar a un lugar como Nueva York, donde utilizar el transporte público es más fácil y menos costoso que conducir un coche?

Mudarse a una nueva ciudad ofrece un nuevo comienzo y emocionantes oportunidades de crecimiento personal y cambio. Todo el mundo tiene sus propias razones para dar el salto a un nuevo código de área, y llegar hasta allí no tiene por qué ser un asunto complicado: con un poco de investigación diligente y un toque de pasión por los viajes, puedes mudarte a cualquier ciudad que te llame.