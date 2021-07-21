Voces Consulares: Delta

COVID, vaccines and Delta are three words that could very well encompass the uncertainty, hope and challenges that we have lived through and continue to face since the beginning of the pandemic, although in July 2021 there is a radical difference compared to the days of March 2020.

Because of its potential to spread, Delta has been listed as a “variant of concern” of COVID-19 by the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

This week, Gov. Laura Kelly said that this variant is responsible for most of the new COVID-19 cases in Kansas, while the Missouri Department of Health has warned that the virus’ mutation is causing more severe symptoms and hospitalizations among people who have not been vaccinated.

At a local level, in Wyandotte County, seat of Kansas City, Kansas (KCK), as of July 12 there were 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 by the Delta variant, and we have yet to see the impact of the July 4 festivities in terms of new infections.

Across the state line, in Independence, Missouri, a public health alert was issued emphasizing two points: if you are over 12 years old and have not yet been vaccinated, do so as soon as possible; and wear face masks in closed public places.

Both KCK and Independence are home to an important Mexican community within the Kansas City metropolitan area and, according to the CDC, as Hispanics we have twice the probability of getting infected and three times the risk of being hospitalized by COVID-19.

We have to avoid panic and infections. Since last May, when -by the way- ordinances on the use of face masks were suspended, positive cases of COVID-19 have almost multiplied by five in Missouri and by four in Kansas, and infections are increasing among younger population.

It is your right to be informed about vaccines and to protect yourself against the disease if you so choose, but you must act soon and encourage all your family members: the best and most lasting tool against COVID-19 is vaccination and, while the pandemic continues, wear a mask and get tested if you have symptoms.

Spread the word!

Follow us as @ConsulMexKan on social media or contact the Health Window (see graphic) for information on vaccination clinics and COVID-19 tests.

COVID, vacunas y Delta son tres palabras que bien podrían abarcar la incertidumbre, esperanza y retos que hemos vivido y seguimos enfrentando desde el inicio de la pandemia, aunque en este julio de 2021 hay una radical diferencia con respecto a los días de marzo de 2020.

Por su potencia para contagiar, Delta ha sido catalogada como “variante de preocupación” de COVID-19 por los Centros de Control de Enfermedades (CDC) de los Estados Unidos.

Esta semana la gobernadora Laura Kelly dijo que esa variante es responsable de la mayoría de los nuevos casos de COVID-19 en Kansas, mientras que el Departamento de Salud de Missouri ha advertido que la mutación del virus está causando síntomas más severos y hospitalizaciones entre personas que no se han vacunado.

A nivel local, en Wyandotte County, donde está Kansas City, Kansas, (KCK) al 12 de julio había 40 casos confirmados de COVID-19 por Delta y está por verse en los próximos días el impacto de las festividades del 4 de julio en términos de nuevos contagios.

Al otro lado de la línea estatal, en Independence, Missouri, se emitió una alerta de salud pública en la que destacan dos puntos: si es mayor de 12 años y todavía no se ha vacunado, hágalo lo antes posible, y use cubrebocas en lugares públicos cerrados.

Tanto KCK como Independence son hogar de una importante comunidad mexicana dentro del área metropolitana de Kansas City y, de acuerdo con los CDC, siendo población hispana tenemos el doble de probabilidades de contagio y tres veces más riesgo de ser hospitalizados por COVID-19.

Hay que evitar el pánico y los contagios. Desde mayo pasado, cuando –por cierto- se suspendieron ordenanzas sobre uso de cubrebocas, los casos positivos a COVID-19 casi se han multiplicado por cinco en Missouri y por cuatro en Kansas y cada vez son más jóvenes quienes enferman.

Es su derecho informarse sobre las vacunas y protegerse contra la enfermedad si así lo decide, pero debe actuar pronto y animar a todos los miembros de su familia a hacerlo: la mejor y más duradera herramienta contra COVID-19 es la vacunación y mientras sigue la pandemia use cubrebocas y hágase una prueba si tiene síntomas.

¡Pase la voz!

Síganos como @ConsulMexKan en redes sociales o comuníquese con la Ventanilla de Salud (ver gráfico) para información sobre clínicas de vacunación y pruebas de COVID-19.