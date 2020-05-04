Wonderful World: Discover Krakow









By Tom Sawyer

Welcome tourists! In this edition, we have to talk about one of the oldest Polish city capitals, which is also considered one of the most beautiful and better preserved cities in the country. We are talking about Krakow, Poland. Its foundation date is unknown but it is believed it happened in the seventh century. The city has a population density of almost 800,000 people while its metropolitan area surpasses 3 million people.

The main language is Polish, but most people working in the hospitality industry speak English. The official currency is Zloty. Since it is a very conservative city, it is ideal you exchange some cash into the local currency, since you won’t be able to find ATMs or places that take cards everywhere.

Round-trip flights from Kansas to Krakow have an average cost of $1,300 and unfortunately, most flights have three layovers, so you should consider this when making your trip planning since it can take you more than a day to complete all connecting flights. The best way to get around the city is undoubtedly by foot since the city is pretty small, but if you wish to move faster, taxis are pretty cheap and the tram system opened in 1882 has day and night lines that will allow you to freely move places any time of the day. Lodging is pretty cheap, and with less than $30 per night you can find a great variety of 3-star hotels, while you can also find a variety of 5-star hotels at only $100 per night. Local cuisine is greatly influenced by Turkish, German, Jewish, Armenian and French cuisine so you will find a great variety of traditional dishes. You should try the Zurek soup, which it is served in a delicious bread bowl instead of a regular bowl. I also recommend you try the many versions of Pierogi empanadas and the many stews that are made based on pork accompanied with potatoes. A full meal has an average cost of $14 but if you decide to try the food from the famous milk bars, you would be surprised that the cost of the food can be almost half the cost and still it is of very good quality.

The places you should visit during your next trip to the beautiful and antique city of Krakow are:









*Auschwitz Concentration Camp: built by the Germans after invading Poland during World War II. This was the biggest concentration camp established by the Nazi regime, in which more than a million Jews were killed. Nowadays, you can see the different exhibits that show the deplorable conditions in which the prisoners lived, as well as many of the objects that were stolen by the Nazis before assassinating them. Although this place cannot be considered as fun, it is essential in order to become aware of the kind of actions that were carried out in one of the most tragic stories of the 20th century.

*Wawel Royal Castle: it is undoubtedly one of the most valuable architectural complexes in the world and the most representative symbol of all Poland. Wawel Hill has been inhabited since the Paleolithic era and after thousands of years of this, a neo-Gothic castle was built right here and, over the years, it underwent certain modifications that made it change a bit into the Renaissance style. When the city ceased to be the capital of Poland, it ceased to be the residence of the kings of Poland and became abandoned for a long time. Here you can find the famous Wawel Cathedral, which is considered the spiritual center of all Poland. You can also visit the John Paul II Cathedral Museum, which has a wide variety of religious objects and insignia of great cultural and historical value. You can also visit the “Dragon’s Cave” where, according to legend, the famous Wawel Dragon lived. It has tunnels almost 300 meters long that reach the shore of the Vistula where there is a sculpture of the dragon. You can also visit the Royal Palace, which was the first residence of the kings of Poland and was built in the 11th century, which also makes it one of the oldest and most historical sites in the entire city.

*Barbican: it is one of the best-preserved medieval fortifications in Krakow. It was built in 1499 in response to the Ottoman occupation. Although in this place there are not a lot of things to see, it is interesting to learn how the fortifications were made in the Middle Ages since it is one of the few that still remains preserved around the world.

Without more for the moment, I say goodbye not before wishing you are in excellent health. Greetings and stay home.

Conoce Cracovia

Bienvenidos turistas, en esta edición nos toca hablar de una de las antiguas capitales polacas, que es considerada como una de las ciudades más bonitas y más conservadas ciudades de todo el país: nos referimos a Cracovia, Polonia. La fundación de la ciudad se desconoce con exactitud pero data del siglo VII. La ciudad cuenta con una densidad de población de cerca de 800 mil habitantes mientras que su área metropolitana supera los 3 millones de habitantes.

El idioma base es el polaco, pero la gran mayoría de las personas que se especializan en el sector turístico hablan sin problema el inglés. La moneda oficial es el Zloty, pero al tratarse de una ciudad muy conservadora lo ideal es que cambies un poco de efectivo a la moneda local ya que no en todos los lugares podrás encontrar cajeros o sitios que acepten tarjetas.

Los vuelos redondos de Kansas a Cracovia tienen un costo promedio de $1300 y desgraciadamente la gran mayoría de los vuelos cuentan con tres escalas, por lo que deberás considerar ampliamente esto al hacer tu plan de viajes ya que puede llevarte más de un día en completar los trasbordos y vuelos. La mejor manera de moverse por la ciudad sin lugar a dudas es a pie ya que la ciudad es bastante pequeña para poderla recorrer por completo, pero si por algo deseas moverte rápidamente los taxis son bastante económicos y el sistema de tranvía inaugurado en 1882 cuenta con líneas diurnas y nocturnas que te permitirán moverte libremente a cualquier hora del día. El hospedaje es bastante económico ya que con menos de $30 la noche podrás encontrar una gran variedad de hoteles 3 estrellas, mientras que también podrás encontrar una gran variedad de hoteles 5 estrellas por tan solo $100 la noche. La gastronomía tiene una gran influencia de la turca, alemana, judía, armenia y francesa por lo que encontrarás una gran variedad de platillos típicos. No dejes de probar la sopa Zurek la cual en lugar de utilizarse un plato se sirve dentro de un delicioso pan que podrás disfrutar con tu sopa. También te recomiendo que pruebes las distintas versiones de empanadas Pierogi y los muchos estofados que se hacen en base a la carne de cerdo acompañadas con patatas. Una comida completa tiene un costo promedio de $14 pero si decides probar la comida de los famosos bares de leche te sorprendería que el costo de la comida puede ser de casi la mitad del costo y aún así es de muy buena calidad.

Los lugares que deberás conocer en tu próxima visita por la hermosa y antigua ciudad de Cracovia son:

*Campo de concentración Auschwitz: fue construido por los alemanes luego de la invasión de la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Este fue el mayor campo de concentración establecido por el régimen nazi, en el que fueron asesinados más de 1 millón de judíos. Actualmente puedes ver las distintas exposiciones en las que se muestran las deplorables condiciones en las que vivían los prisioneros, así como muchos de los objetos que fueron robados por los nazis antes de asesinarlos. Este lugar, aunque no se puede considerar como divertido si es imprescindible para tomar conciencia de la clase de acciones que se llevaron a cabo en una de las más trágicas historias del siglo XX.

*Castillo de Wawel: es sin duda uno de los complejos arquitectónicos más valiosos en el mundo y el símbolo más representativo de todo Polonia. La colina de Wawel estuvo habitada desde la era paleolítica y luego de miles de años de eso aquí mismo se construyó un castillo de estilo neogótico y que al paso de los años fue sufriendo ciertas modificaciones que lo hicieron cambiar un poco al estilo renacentista. Cuando la ciudad dejó de ser capital de Polonia dejó de ser la residencia de los reyes de Polonia y llegó a estar abandonado por mucho tiempo. Aquí podrás disfrutar de la famosa Catedral de Wawel, la cual es considerada como el centro espiritual de toda Polonia. También podrás conocer el Museo Catedralicio Juan Pablo II que cuenta con una gran variedad de objetos religiosos e insignias de gran valor cultural e histórico. También conocerás la “Cueva del Dragón” en donde según cuenta la leyenda vivía el famoso Dragón de Wawel. Cuenta con unos túneles de casi 300 metros de largo que llegan hasta la orilla del Vístula en donde se encuentra una escultura del dragón; también podrás conocer el Palacio Real, que fue la primer residencia de los reyes de Polonia; fue construido en el siglo XI lo cual lo hace además uno de los sitios más antiguos e históricos de toda la ciudad.

*Barbacana: es una de las fortificaciones medievales mejor conservadas de Cracovia. Fue construida en el año de 1499 en respuesta a la ocupación Otomana. Aunque en este lugar no hay gran cantidad de cosas por ver es interesante saber cómo es que se realizaban las fortificaciones en la edad media ya que es una de las pocas que aún se conservan alrededor del mundo.

Sin más por el momento me despido no sin antes desearles tengan una excelente salud, saludos y quédense en casa.