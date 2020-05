Cinco de Mayo concert aimed to raise money for farmworkers

A Kansas City agency is helping organize a virtual music festival for Cinco

de Mayo to raise money to help farmworkers across the country.

Called Altisimo Live!, the festival will be start at 6 p.m. with a variety show

starting at 2 p.m. and viewers can watch on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and

Twitch.

“It’s very that we have Latinos coming together to produce the star power

in both English and Spanish,” said David Chavez, CEO of INGEÑUITY in Kansas

City, to the magazine Flatland KC. “We have Mexican Americans, Puerto

Ricans, Dominicans, Cubans… There’s a beauty about that. When there is a

need, Latinos come together and I haven’t had any artist tell me, ‘I don’t

want to do it’.”

The festival will feature musicians, activists and celebrities such as

Dolores Huerta, J Balvin, Marc Anthony, and Eva Longoria, to name a few.

Though the festival is free, donations are accepted to help the Farmworkers

Pandemic Relief Fund, which will help provide basic essentials, such as food,

formula, diapers and medical supplies.

Part of the money will also provide basic emergency cash assistance for

rent, utilities and medical expenses. Another portion will be used to purchase

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for workers.

Donations can be made through the Altisimo Live! website, directly

through the fundraising page or through text by typing CINCO to 91999.

To watch the festival or make a donation, visit www.a l t i s i m o l i ve .c o m .

