Latinas plan to celebrate Mother’s Day differently this year









Interviews by Chara

This year, Mother’s Day will be celebrated differently than most years.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are following social distancing measures. As a result, many sons and daughters who do not live with their parents plan to celebrate Mother’s Day, which will be observed this Sunday (May 10), through video calling platforms such as Zoom and FaceTime.

To find out how people in the Kansas City area’s Latin community plan to celebrate Mother’s Day, Dos Mundos posed a series of three questions to four Latinas, including Dos Mundos co-founder Clara Reyes. Here are their answers:

Carmen Sevilla

How did you celebrate Mother’s Day before?

“Before, my son used to wake me up with gifts, then I used to go out with my three children to eat breakfast. After we finished eating, I used to meet either with my children or with the rest of the family. When we had my family gatherings, everyone brought food and had a great time.”

How are you going to celebrate this year?

“We haven’t spoken about it yet. I think we may get in a video call to talk and have fun. I really want to see my daughters. I would love to see them following the social distancing guidelines.”

What are you going to miss the most?

“I’m going to miss hugging and kissing my daughters and my grandchildren.”

Alejandra Perez

How did you celebrate Mother’s Day before?

“Before, all my family used to get together. My aunts, my mother, my cousins, my children, my dad and everyone. We had a big party. I used to go to the church – and after that, I used to get together with my family.”

How are you going to celebrate this year?

“This year, the celebration will be different. We will have to join a video call. We may see each other, but we will have to take … (into) consideration social distancing. If I see my mother, I may need to see her from far away. We haven’t talked about it yet.”

What are you going to miss the most?

“I’m going to miss hugging my children and my mother. I can hug my daughter because she lives here with me, but I don’t think I’m going to be able to see my sons. I also going to miss seeing my family.”

Clara Reyes

How did you celebrate Mother’s Day before?

“It was a beautiful day. We used to get together with family and friends. We had food and we used to play games. We used to have a really good time.”

How are you going to celebrate this year?

“Now, I’m going to be at home. I’m not going to go anywhere. We should take care of each other and follow the guidelines.”

What are you going to miss the most?

“Hugging people. Mexican people really like to hug and be in contact with each other. This year, it won’t be possible.”

Andrea Perez

How did you celebrate Mother’s Day before?

“We used to celebrate with our family. We ate, we danced and we enjoyed the moment. We always … (tried to have) a good time.”

How are you going to celebrate this year?

“We are going to stay home. I’m going to celebrate with my children and my husband. I’ll have a video call with my mom. It is going to be different, but we (will) do it because we need to take care of my mom.”

What are you going to miss the most?

“I’m going to miss … (hugging and kissing) my loved ones. I think sometimes we don’t appreciate the things we have until we face these … (types) of circumstances.”









Latinas planean celebrar el Día de la Madre de forma diferente este año

Este año, el Día de la Madre se celebrará de forma diferente que otros años.

Debido a la pandemia del COVID-19, muchas familias están siguiendo las medidas de distanciamiento social. Como resultado, muchos hijos e hijas que no viven con sus padres planean celebrar el Día de la Madre, que se celebra este domingo (10 de mayo), a través de plataformas de video llamadas como Zoom y FaceTime.

Para conocer cómo planea la gente de la comunidad latina del área de Kansas City celebrar el Día de la Madre, Dos Mundos planteó una serie de tres preguntas a cuatro latinas, incluida la cofundadora de Dos Mundos, Clara Reyes. Aquí están sus respuestas:

Carmen Sevilla

¿Cómo celebraba el Día de la Madre antes?

“Antes, mi hijo solía despertarme con regalos, luego salía con mis tres hijos a desayunar. Cuando terminábamos de comer, solía reunirme con mis hijos o con el resto de la familia. Cuando teníamos mis reuniones familiares, todos traían comida y la pasamos muy bien”.

¿Cómo va a celebrar este año?

“Todavía no hemos hablado de eso. Creo que podemos hacer una video llamada para hablar y divertirnos. Tengo muchas ganas de ver a mis hijas. Me encantaría verlos siguiendo las pautas de distanciamiento social”.

¿Qué es lo que más va a extrañar?

“Voy a extrañar abrazar y besar a mis hijas y mis nietos”.

Alejandra Pérez

¿Cómo celebraba el Día de la Madre antes?

“Antes, toda mi familia solía reunirse. Mis tías, mi madre, mis primos, mis hijos, mi papá y todos. Teníamos una gran fiesta. Solía ir a la iglesia, y después de eso, solía reunirme con mi familia”.

¿Cómo va a celebrar este año?

“Este año, la celebración será diferente. Tendremos que hacer una video llamada. Puede que nos veamos, pero tendremos que tomar … (en) consideración el distanciamiento social. Si veo a mi madre, es posible que necesite verla desde lejos. Todavía no hemos hablado de eso”.

¿Qué es lo que más va a extrañar?

“Voy a extrañar abrazar a mis hijos y a mi madre. Puedo abrazar a mi hija porque vive conmigo pero no creo que pueda ver a mis hijos. También voy a extrañar ver a mi familia”.

Clara Reyes

¿Cómo celebraba el Día de la Madre antes?

“Era un día hermoso. Solíamos juntarnos con la familia y amigos. Comíamos y solíamos jugar juegos. La pasábamos bien”.

¿Cómo va a celebrar este año?

“Ahora, estaré en casa. No iré a ningún lado. Debemos cuidarnos y seguir las pautas”.

¿Qué es lo que más va a extrañar?

“Abrazar a la gente. A los mexicanos nos gusta abrazar y estar en contacto con otros. Este año, no será posible”.

Andrea Pérez

¿Cómo celebraba el Día de la Madre antes?

“Solíamos celebrar con nuestra familia. Comíamos, bailábamos y la pasábamos bien. Siempre tratábamos de pasarla bien”.

¿Cómo va a celebrar este año?

“Nos quedaremos en casa. Voy a celebrar con mis hijos y con mi esposo. Haré una video llamada con mi mamá. Será diferente pero tenemos que hacerlo porque necesitamos cuidar de mi mamá”.

¿Qué es lo que más va a extrañar?

“Voy a extrañar … (abrazar y besar) a mis seres queridos. Creo que a veces no apreciamos lo que tenemos hasta que nos enfrentamos a esta clase de circunstancias”.