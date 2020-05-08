Editorial: Mother’s Day 2020, safely socially-distanced









Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. It will differ from any in memory. The recollection of celebrating the holiday during the last global pandemic survives in no one living. (The deadly Spanish flu or killer flu of 1918 claimed some 675,000 lives in the U.S. between April 1918 and April 1919 and upwards of 50 million worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.)

The COVID-19’s potentially deadly circumstances present us with a quandary. Do we disregard social isolation, sheltering in place and social distancing from the maternal figure or figures in our lives that we want to honor? Especially those who are elderly and may not see another Mother’s Day … Or do we pay homage to them from a safe distance?

Love them enough to avoid exposing them to grave harm, health experts advise. The risk to moms is greatest from loved ones who have continued to work in a business that’s considered essential; those who live or work in an area of higher viral concentration; and COVID-19 frontline workers. Keeping a safe distance is the best way to love mothers and important maternal figures this year.

That doesn’t mean commemorating the occasion must be cancelled, health experts suggest. Get creative this Mother’s Day. Moms, grandmas, aunts, great-aunts – all — appreciate every gesture expressing love and gratitude for them. Handwrite a letter in which you describe memories of special moments spent together and explain why they’re so meaningful. Hand-craft a card for mom in which you communicate your feelings for her. Be sure to mail letters and cards soon.

Pick out a house plant or bulbs or flowers for mom’s home, yard or patio. Offer to plant them if they’re for outdoors. Make coupons redeemable for future spa visits, manicures, lunch at mom’s favorite restaurant, a movie outing, sporting event or something else. If her favorite restaurant delivers or offers take-out, order her a meal. Be sure to check with the restaurant in advance to see if there are timing or delivery restrictions for Mother’s Day.

If you’ve got old photos lying around, put a scrapbook together. If mom and her loved ones have electronic tools and know how to use them, visit her virtually. Making the effort and connecting with her via a video call will relieve her isolation and be especially appreciated. If the Internet gets overcrowded on Sunday and images get fuzzy, try again later or connect by phone.

Mother’s Day has never been nor ever will be about the amount of money spent showing affection for beloved maternal figures or restricted by physical distance. Rather, it’s the effort, the thoughtfulness that counts. Making moms feel appreciated and cherished, up close or from afar … that’s what it’s about.









Día de la Madre 2020, socialmente distanciados de forma segura

El Día de la Madre es el domingo, 10 de mayo. Será muy diferente que en años recientes. El recuerdo de celebrar la fiesta durante la última pandemia mundial no sobrevive en la vida de nadie. (La letal gripe española o gripe asesina de 1918 cobró unas 675,000 vidas en Estados Unidos entre abril de 1918 y abril de 1919 y más de 50 millones en todo el mundo, según los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades).

Las circunstancias potencialmente mortales de COVID-19 nos presentan un dilema. ¿Ignoramos el aislamiento social, el refugio en el lugar y el distanciamiento social de la figura o figuras maternas en nuestras vidas que queremos honrar? Especialmente aquellos que son mayores y pueden no ver otro Día de la Madre … ¿O les rendimos homenaje desde una distancia segura?

Los expertos en salud aconsejan amarlos lo suficiente como para evitar exponerlos a daños graves. El riesgo para las mamás es mayor cuando tienen seres queridos que han seguido trabajando en un negocio que se considera esencial; aquellos que viven o trabajan en un área de mayor concentración viral; y trabajadores de primera línea durante el COVID-19. Mantener una distancia segura es la mejor manera de amar a las madres y a las figuras maternas importantes este año.

Los expertos en salud sugieren que eso no significa que conmemorar la ocasión deba cancelarse. Sea creativo este día de la madre. Las mamás, las abuelas, las tías, las tías abuelas, todas, aprecian cada gesto que expresa amor y gratitud por ellas. Escriba a mano una carta en la que describa recuerdos de momentos especiales que pasaron juntos y explique por qué son tan significativos. Haga una tarjeta para mamá a mano en la que comunique sus sentimientos por ella. Asegúrese de enviar cartas y tarjetas pronto.

Elija una planta de casa o bulbos o flores para el hogar o el patio de su madre. Ofrezca plantarlos si son para exteriores. Haga cupones canjeables para futuras visitas al spa, manicuras, almuerzos en el restaurante favorito de mamá, una salida de películas, un evento deportivo u otra cosa. Si su restaurante favorito entrega u ofrece comida para llevar, pídele una comida. Asegúrese de consultar con el restaurante con anticipación para ver si hay restricciones de tiempo o de entrega para el Día de la Madre.

Si tiene fotos antiguas por ahí, arme un álbum de recortes. Si la madre y sus seres queridos tienen herramientas electrónicas y saben cómo usarlas, visítela virtualmente. Hacer el esfuerzo y conectarse con ella a través de una video llamada aliviará su aislamiento y será especialmente apreciada. Si el Internet se abarrota el domingo y las imágenes se vuelven borrosas, intente nuevamente más tarde o conéctese por teléfono.

El Día de la Madre nunca ha sido ni será sobre la cantidad de dinero gastado en mostrar afecto por las queridas figuras maternas o restringido por la distancia física. Más bien, es el esfuerzo, la consideración lo que cuenta. Hacer que las mamás se sientan apreciadas, de cerca o de lejos … de eso se trata.