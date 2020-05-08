How to celebrate Mother’s Day by using social distancing









Commentary by Chara

This Sunday (May 10), many mothers nationwide will not get to see and hug their children on Mother’s Day, as they have done in previous years, because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the pandemic is not a reason to stop celebrating mothers.

Here are some ideas to help you celebrate your mom safely this Mother’s Day:

*Send her flowers or chocolates: Online-based flower services and chocolate producers remain open and can deliver on time for Mother’s Day. You can set up non-contact delivery to make sure your mother receives a gift. Chocolates or flowers can be good gifts that will help her feel better during this time of isolation.

*Give her a book: If you do not live with your mother and she loves to read, try to find a good book you think she might enjoy. There are several websites where you can buy books. Or if your mother has a tablet, buy her an online certificate so she can get an eBook she wants.

*Send her a wellness voucher by email: If your mother likes to work out or would like to get a massage, a wellness certificate is perfect for her. Email her a card that you like and send her a message that includes various options for activities she would like to do. Zumba classes and yoga classes are excellent options. Or send her a certificate she can validate once the pandemic is over.

*Set up a video chat: Use one of the many video chat apps available and organize a get-together with your mom and the rest of your family. Maybe all of you can eat dinner at the same time, so all of you can virtually share a meal. Enjoy your virtual time together as you eat and drink and while celebrating your mom. Make her feel special and let her know how much you love her.

*Physically visit your mom while maintaining social distancing: Even though you will not be able to touch your mom, and vice versa, being in the same room or within a few feet of each other will bring her happiness. If you pick this option, buy some flowers and leave them at the front door before she opens it. Then, step back to keep social distancing.









Cómo celebrar el Día de la Madre usando el distanciamiento social

Este domingo (10 de mayo), muchas madres en todo el país no podrán ver ni abrazar a sus hijos en el Día de la Madre, como lo han hecho en años anteriores, debido a la pandemia del coronavirus. Sin embargo, la pandemia no es razón para dejar de celebrar a las madres.

Aquí hay algunas ideas para ayudarle a celebrar a su mamá de forma segura este Día de las Madres:

*Envíele flores o chocolates: los servicios de flores en línea y los productores de chocolate permanecen abiertos y pueden entregar a tiempo para el Día de la Madre. Puede configurar que la entrega sea sin contacto para asegurarse de que su madre reciba un regalo. Los chocolates o las flores pueden ser buenos regalos que la ayudarán a sentirse mejor durante este tiempo de aislamiento.

*Dele un libro: si no vive con su madre y a ella le gusta leer, intente encontrar un buen libro que crea que podría disfrutar. Hay varios sitios web donde puede comprar libros. O si su madre tiene una tableta, cómprele un certificado en línea para que pueda obtener el libro electrónico que desee.

*Envíele un cupón de bienestar por correo electrónico: si a su madre le gusta hacer ejercicio o le gustaría recibir un masaje, un certificado de bienestar es perfecto para ella. Envíele un correo electrónico con una tarjeta que le guste y envíele un mensaje que incluya varias opciones para las actividades que le gustaría realizar. Las clases de zumba y las clases de yoga son excelentes opciones. O envíele un certificado que pueda validar una vez que termine la pandemia.

*Haga una video llamada: use una de las muchas aplicaciones de video chat disponibles y organice una reunión con su mamá y el resto de su familia. Tal vez todos ustedes puedan cenar al mismo tiempo, por lo que virtualmente pueden compartir una comida. Disfruten de su tiempo virtual juntos mientras comen y beben y mientras celebran a su madre. Haga que se sienta especial y hágale saber cuánto la ama.

*Visite a su madre mientras mantiene el distanciamiento social: pese a que no podrá tocar a su mamá y viceversa, estar en el mismo lugar o a pies de distancia la hará feliz. Si elige esta opción, compre algunas flores y déjelas en la puerta principal antes de que la abra. Luego, retroceda para mantener el distanciamiento social.