KDOL announces new unemployment programs









By Angie Baldelomar

Kansas Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia announced Monday (May 11) that the two last unemployment programs from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act would start this month.

The first program, called the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, aims to help those previously ineligible to receive unemployment benefits, such as business owners, Uber or Lyft drivers and hair stylists. Starting Tuesday (May 12), people in those categories can start submitting proof of their work to receive the benefits.

“You have to apply and get denied for regular unemployment benefits in order to qualify for this PUA program,” Garcia said.

That way, the department will have those workers in their systems, which kicks off the process. People also can upload documents proving their work in the last year.

“(This program) is important because we do have many Latino entrepreneurs who own their own businesses, and this is a huge program that they’d benefit from,” Garcia said.

Payments for the program will start May 25.

On May 22, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program will start. This program also will expand eligibility to some people who are ineligible to receive unemployment benefits.

According to the regular unemployment benefit rules, those who receive benefits and max out of them must wait at least 12 months before receiving benefits again. People who had received benefits within the last 12 months were ineligible to receive them again now. But with this program, they will be eligible.

“Now, our system … (will) be able to identify (whether this is your case) and be extended 13 weeks to qualify for benefits,” she said.

Garcia also offered an update on the $600 payment that everyone who applied for benefits would get in addition to the benefit. She said her department has fixed some issues with the system and has started sending this payment — originally scheduled to have started the week of March 30 — to everyone.

“We have started that early last week and will continue with it this week,” Garcia said. “The good news is that you will be paid.”

Any retroactive payment will start soon, too, she said.

Those struggling with the filing process or have had issues with it can contact the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) via phone at (913) 596-3500 or email kdol.uicc@ks.gov, though Garcia warns it takes at least four to five days to hear back from the department because of the high volume of calls and emails.

“At the end of the day, what people want to know (is), ‘Am I getting my money?’, and the answer is yes,” she said. “We just have had a huge delay due to the volume.”

For those sending an email, Garcia recommends including five things: full name, date of birth, last four digits of their Social Security Number, one line explaining the problem and a phone number for KDOL to contact them.

For more updates, visit getkansasbenefits.gov.









__________________________________________________________________________________________________

KDOL anuncia nuevos programas de desempleo

La Secretaria de Trabajo de Kansas, Delia García, anunció el lunes (11 de mayo) que los dos últimos programas de desempleo de la Ley Federal de Ayuda, Alivio y Seguridad Económica de Coronavirus (CARES, por sus siglas en inglés) comenzarían este mes.

El primer programa, llamado el programa de Asistencia de Desempleo por Pandemia (PUA, por sus siglas en inglés), tiene como objetivo ayudar a aquellos que no eran elegibles para recibir beneficios de desempleo, como dueños de negocios, conductores de Uber o Lyft y estilistas. A partir del martes (12 de mayo), las personas en esas categorías pueden comenzar a presentar pruebas de su trabajo para recibir los beneficios.

“Debe solicitar y que se le nieguen los beneficios regulares de desempleo para poder calificar para este programa PUA”, dijo García.

De esa forma, el departamento tendrá a esas personas en su sistema, lo que inicia el proceso. Las personas también podrán someter esos documentos que demuestran su trabajo en el último año.

“(Este programa) es importante porque hay muchos empresarios latinos que tienen su propio negocio, y este es un gran programa del que se beneficiarán”, dijo García.

Los pagos de este programa comenzarán el 25 de mayo.

El 22 de mayo comenzará el programa de Compensación por Desempleo de Emergencia por la Pandemia. Este programa también expandirá la elegibilidad para algunas personas que no eran elegibles para recibir beneficios de desempleo.

De acuerdo con las reglas regulares de beneficios de desempleo, aquellos que reciben beneficios y usan hasta el límite permitido deben esperar al menos 12 meses antes de recibir beneficios nuevamente. Las personas que habían recibido beneficios en los últimos 12 meses no eran elegibles para recibirlos nuevamente ahora. Pero con este programa, serán elegibles.

“Ahora, nuestro sistema (podrá) identificar (si este es su caso) y extenderse 13 semanas para calificar para los beneficios”, dijo.

García también ofreció una actualización sobre el pago de $600 que todos los que solicitaron beneficios obtendrían además del beneficio regular. Ella dijo que su departamento ha solucionado algunos problemas con el sistema y ha comenzado a enviar este pago, originalmente programado para comenzar la semana del 30 de marzo, a todos.

“Comenzamos a principios de la semana pasada y continuaremos con esto esta semana”, dijo García. “La buena noticia es que se le pagará”.

Cualquier pago retroactivo comenzará pronto también, dijo.

Aquellos que han tenido o están teniendo dificultades con el proceso de aplicación pueden comunicarse con el Departamento de Trabajo de Kansas (KDOL) por teléfono al (913) 596-3500 o por correo electrónico a kdol.uicc@ks.gov, aunque García advierte que toma al menos cuatro o cinco días para recibir noticias del departamento debido al alto volumen de llamadas y correos electrónicos.

“Al final del día, lo que la gente quiere saber es: ‘¿Recibiré mi dinero?’, y la respuesta es sí”, dijo. “Simplemente hemos tenido un gran retraso debido al volumen”.

Para aquellos que envían un correo electrónico, García recomienda incluir cinco cosas: nombre completo, fecha de nacimiento, últimos cuatro dígitos de su Número de Seguro Social, una línea que explica el problema y un número de teléfono para que KDOL se comunique con ellos.

Para obtener más actualizaciones, visite getkansasbenefits.gov.