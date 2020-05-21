Cases suggest Kawasaki disease might be linked to COVID-19









By Chara

Over the past few weeks, several states have reported a rising number of cases of a syndrome that might be linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Known as Kawasaki disease or Kawasaki syndrome, the disease is “an acute febrile illness of unknown etiology that primarily affects children younger than 5 years of age,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Researchers, however, believe that children with Kawasaki syndrome develop it because they have inherited it from their parents or grandparents.

Symptoms of Kawasaki syndrome include a fever, a rash, swelling of the hands and feet, irritation and redness of the whites of the eyes, swollen lymph glands in the neck, and irritation and inflammation of the mouth, lips and throat.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the first number of Kawasaki cases was reported in late April in the United Kingdom. The children with Kawasaki syndrome also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

In addition, the same type of cases have been seen in New York City. As of May 12, New York authorities claimed they were investigating 102 cases.

In Kansas and Missouri, health authorities had not received any reports of cases as of Tuesday (May 20), when this story was filed.

“However, this is still very new information and as we receive further information, we will make sure to communicate what we know with local health departments and providers,” Kristi Zears, spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, told the Kansas City Star.

Although the link between Kawasaki syndrome and COVID-19 has not been confirmed, doctors have advised parents to take their children to the doctor if they think their children have Kawasaki syndrome and/or COVID-19.

“They should also, of course, make sure they are keeping up on their well-child care and their vaccinations,” Sean T. O’Leary M.D., Mp.H., FAAP, was quoted by the AAP as saying in an article posted at aappublications.org. “The diseases we prevent with vaccines are actually much more severe in children than COVID-19, so we want to make sure to protect children from those diseases.”

Researchers have stated that COVID-19 cases in children show mild symptoms and that children recover quickly from the coronavirus in general.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Sugieren que la enfermedad Kawasaki puede estar vinculada al COVID-19

En las últimas semanas, varios estados reportaron un número creciente de casos de un síndrome que puede estar vinculado al coronavirus (COVID-19).

Conocido como la enfermedad de Kawasaki o síndrome de Kawasaki, la enfermedad es “una enfermedad febril aguda de etiología desconocida que afecta principalmente a niños menores de 5 años”, según los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades. Sin embargo, los investigadores creen que los niños con síndrome de Kawasaki lo desarrollan porque lo han heredado de sus padres o abuelos.

Los síntomas del síndrome de Kawasaki incluyen fiebre, erupción cutánea, hinchazón de manos y pies, irritación y enrojecimiento de la parte blanca de los ojos, inflamación de los ganglios linfáticos en el cuello e irritación e inflamación de la boca, los labios y la garganta.

Según la Academia Estadounidense de Pediatría (AAP), el primer número de casos de Kawasaki se informó a fines de abril en el Reino Unido. Los niños con síndrome de Kawasaki también dieron positivo para SARS-CoV-2.

Además, el mismo tipo de casos se han visto en la ciudad de Nueva York. Hasta el 12 de mayo, las autoridades de Nueva York afirmaron que estaban investigando 102 casos.

En Kansas y Missouri, las autoridades de la salud no habían recibido ningún reporte de casos hasta el martes (20 de mayo).

“Sin embargo, esta es información muy nueva y, a medida que recibamos más información, nos aseguraremos de comunicar lo que sabemos con los departamentos y proveedores de salud locales”, dijo Kristi Zears, portavoz del Departamento de Salud y Medio Ambiente de Kansas, al Kansas City Star.

Aunque no se ha confirmado el vínculo entre el síndrome de Kawasaki y el COVID-19, los médicos han aconsejado que los padres lleven a sus hijos al médico si creen que sus hijos tienen el síndrome de Kawasaki y/o el COVID-19.

“También deberían, por supuesto, asegurarse de mantener el cuidado de sus hijos y sus vacunas”, dijo el Dr. Sean T. O’Leary, Mp.H., FAAP, en un artículo publicado en aapublications.org. “Las enfermedades que prevenimos con las vacunas son en realidad mucho más graves en los niños que COVID-19, por lo que queremos asegurarnos de proteger a los niños de esas enfermedades”.

Los investigadores han declarado que los casos de COVID-19 en niños muestran síntomas leves y que los niños se recuperan rápidamente del coronavirus en general.