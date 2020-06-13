JCDHE’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing









It is scheduled for June 12 and open to those who live or work in JoCo.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KAN. (June 8, 2020) – Anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in Johnson County, Kansas can get a free COVID-19 test on Friday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies run out, at the College Boulevard Activity Center, 11031 S. Valley Road in Olathe.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) is offering the drive-thru testing clinic on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone with or without symptoms. Bring a driver’s license, but it’s not required to be tested. Traffic should enter the testing clinic off of College Boulevard and Lone Elm Road and follow the signs. Due to a high demand for this type of testing, additional volunteers and two extra testing stations will be added for a total of six stations. JCDHE is also partnering with MED-ACT to assist with the testing process.

“We are pleased to expand testing to those who work in Johnson County. If we can find and isolate those positive cases now, we can avoid further spread of infection in our workplaces and keep people working,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the department.

Those getting testing should remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up until it’s time for their test. Testing involves using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose. The department requests that people not bring pets to the testing site to protect the safety of staff and the occupants of the vehicle.

This is the department’s sixth community testing event and is part of the county’s overall strategy to broadly test Johnson County residents. On May 29, the department tested 953 people with and without symptoms resulting in 9 positive cases of COVID-19 and one inconclusive result.

“The data from these testing clinics is trending in the right direction, but the virus is still out there,” says Areola. “It’s important that everyone continue to stay 6-feet from others, wear a mask in public and avoid large crowds,” he adds.

More information about the county’s COVID-19 response can be found.

JCDHE organiza pruebas de auto-servicio COVID-19

Será este 12 de junio y está abierto para los que viven o trabajan en el condado de Johnson.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KAN. – Cualquier persona mayor de 18 años que viva o trabaje en el condado de Johnson, Kansas, puede obtener una prueba gratuita de COVID-19 el viernes 12 de junio de 9 am a 1 pm, o hasta que se agoten los suministros, en el Centro de actividades de College Boulevard, 11031 S. Valley Road en Olathe.

El Departamento de Salud y Medio Ambiente del Condado de Johnson (JCDHE, por sus siglas en inglés) está ofreciendo la clínica de auto-servicio por orden de llegada para cualquier persona con o sin síntomas. Traiga una licencia de conducir, pero no es necesario para hacerse la prueba. Los autos deben ingresar a la clínica de pruebas en College Boulevard y Lone Elm Road y seguir las indicaciones. Debido a la gran demanda de este tipo de pruebas, se agregarán voluntarios adicionales y dos estaciones de prueba adicionales para un total de seis estaciones. JCDHE también se está asociando con MED-ACT para ayudar con el proceso de prueba.

“Nos complace expandir las pruebas a quienes trabajan en el condado de Johnson.

Si podemos encontrar y aislar esos casos positivos ahora, podemos evitar una mayor propagación de la infección en nuestros lugares de trabajo y mantener a las personas trabajando”, dijo el Dr. Sanmi Areola, director del departamento.

Este es el sexto evento de pruebas comunitarias del departamento y es parte de la estrategia general del condado para evaluar ampliamente a los residentes del condado de Johnson. El 29 de mayo, el departamento evaluó a 953 personas con y sin síntomas que dieron como resultado 9 casos positivos de COVID-19 y un resultado no concluyente.

“Los datos de estas clínicas de pruebas van en la dirección correcta, pero el virus todavía está ahí afuera”, dice Areola. “Es importante que todos continúen a 6 pies de distancia de los demás, usen un tapabocas en público y eviten grandes multitudes”, agrega.

Puede encontrar más información sobre la respuesta al COVID-19 del condado en www.jocogov.org/coronavirus