Dos Mundos celebrates anniversary by adapting to COVID-19 crisis

Dos Mundos is not celebrating its latest anniversary in typical fashion.

Rather than staging a big party, as is often the case, the bilingual newspaper is observing its anniversary this month by dealing with a problem that is affecting the rest of the world: the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

COVID-19 has affected the way staff members work to present the community with the latest news. During a typical production week, many of the staff members work at the Dos Mundos offices in Kansas City, Kansas. Because of COVID-19, however, all employees are telecommuting.

“I do miss going to the office and seeing my colleagues,” reporter Angie Baldelomar said.

The pandemic has affected the staff in other ways. Some staff members have had to perform roles they might not typically perform.

“I (have) had to switch my hat … several different times, from advertising manager to human resources, to accounting/budgeting/planning, and then calling and arranging interview with community leaders,” said Diana Reyes, general manager of Reyes Media Group, which publishes Dos Mundos. “I had to help in getting interviews on air and stories assigned to make sure our community had the information … (it needed) during this time and in Spanish. Apart (from) juggling work responsibilities, (I have had to be) more active with my home and family (in) helping them through this unprecedented pandemic.”

The most challenging part of dealing with the pandemic has been keeping up with the latest events and sharing the most relevant news with the community, Baldelomar said.

The pandemic has affected staff members economically and emotionally, as production manager Hector Perez will attest. However, Perez remains positive and asks others to do the same.

“I would like to let people know that we need to take care of ourselves,” he said. “This is not over yet.”

Although this is not a typical celebration, Dos Mundos is still commemorating its 39 years in business. One way staff members are marking the occasion is by thanking the paper’s readership.

“I really want to thank all the people that every week go and look for the paper,” ad production manager Luis Merlo said. “It helps us to be motivated and continue with our … (jobs). Take care of yourselves and stay safe.”

Dos Mundos celebra aniversario adaptándose a la crisis del COVID-19

Dos Mundos no está celebrando su más reciente aniversario de forma típica.

En lugar de organizar una gran fiesta, como suele ser el caso, el periódico bilingüe está observando su aniversario este mes al hablar de un problema que está afectando al resto del mundo: la pandemia de coronavirus (COVID-19).

COVID-19 ha afectado la forma en que los miembros del personal trabajan para presentar a la comunidad las últimas noticias. Durante una semana típica de producción, muchos de los miembros del personal trabajan en las oficinas de Dos Mundos en Kansas City, Kansas. Sin embargo, debido a COVID-19, todos los empleados están trabajando remotamente.

“Extraño ir a la oficina y ver a mis colegas”, dijo la reportera Angie Baldelomar.

La pandemia ha afectado al personal de otras maneras. Algunos miembros del personal han tenido que desempeñar funciones que normalmente no desempeñan.

“Tuve que cambiarme el sombrero … varias veces, de gerente de publicidad a recursos humanos, a contabilidad/presupuesto/planificación, y luego llamar y concertar entrevistas con líderes de la comunidad”, dijo Diana Reyes, gerente general de Reyes Media Group, que publica Dos Mundos. “Tuve que ayudar a conseguir entrevistas al aire y artículos para asignar para asegurarme de que nuestra comunidad tuviera la información … (necesaria) durante este tiempo y en español. Además (de) hacer malabarismos con las responsabilidades laborales, (he tenido que ser) más activa en mi hogar y mi familia (para) ayudarlos a superar esta pandemia sin precedentes”.

La parte más difícil de lidiar con la pandemia ha sido mantenerse al día con los últimos eventos y compartir las noticias más relevantes con la comunidad, dijo Baldelomar.

La pandemia ha afectado a los miembros del personal económica y emocionalmente, como lo atestiguará el gerente de producción Héctor Pérez. Sin embargo, Pérez sigue siendo positivo y pide a otros que hagan lo mismo.

“Me gustaría que la gente sepa que debemos cuidarnos a nosotros mismos”, dijo. “Esto aún no acaba”.

Aunque esta no es una celebración típica, Dos Mundos aún conmemora sus 39 años en el negocio. Una forma en que los miembros del personal están marcando la ocasión es agradeciendo a los lectores del periódico.

“Realmente quiero agradecer a todas las personas que cada semana van y buscan el periódico”, dijo el gerente de producción de anuncios, Luis Merlo. “Nos ayuda a estar motivados y continuar con nuestros … (trabajos). Cuídense y manténganse a salvo”.