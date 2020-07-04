Area Hispanic student graduates Sumner Academy with highest honors









By Angie Baldelomar

For Chelsea Cartagena, getting into Sumner Academy of the Arts and Sciences in Kansas City, Kansas, was the opportunity she had worked for since she was little.

“When I received the letter, I knew I wanted to go because I felt like it was the environment for me,” she said. “My teachers and parents both encouraged me to go because they knew my potential.”

During the first few months, however, Cartagena doubted whether she could keep up with the demanding academic work. But she carried on with her studies and recently graduated from Sumner with the highest honors. Her mother even started crying when they were watching the virtual graduation ceremony.

“I was really proud of myself because I didn’t give up,” she said.

Cartagena is not taking a break. She is already taking online summer college classes at Kansas City, Kansas, Community College (KCKCC).

Cartagena wants to become an elementary teacher. Through Sumner, she learned about the K-Step Up Program, a teacher education program that “offers high quality academics, great opportunities for clinical experience and flexibility through innovative distance supervision with financial support,” according to its official website. The program includes completing an associate in arts degree in elementary education at KCKCC, then transferring from there to Kansas State University.

“Then, I come back to my community and teach in my community,” she said.

Cartagena’s time at Sumner helped her realize the type of teacher she wants to become.

“(Teachers at Sumner) understand that Sumner can be stressful and they also understand that you have a life outside of school,” she said. “I just love the environment there and that’s the type of environment I want to teach in. That’s the type of environment I want to create for my classroom.”

As the first person in her family attending college, Cartagena understands the pressure she has in making her family proud because her parents have done everything to make sure she has a better future.

“Everything I did, I did it with them in mind,” she said. “(Graduating high school) is just the beginning. I have so much ahead of me, and this is just a sign that I’m going to do bigger things.”

Like many high schoolers in the country, Cartagena’s senior year was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a really big transition because I didn’t really have the motivation to do my work,” she said.

Motivation went down further as on-site school events like prom and graduation were cancelled. But though Cartagena’s senior year did not end how she had expected, that did not stop her from graduating with the academy’s highest honors and already starting her higher education career.

Cartagena, in turn, advises students who are starting high school to persevere.

“I know it sounds cliché,” she said. “From experience, don’t give up. I persevered, I challenged myself and I graduated successfully and with honors, so definitely never give up.”

________________________________________________________________________

Estudiante hispana del área se gradúa de la Academia Sumner con los más altos honores

Para Chelsea Cartagena, ingresar a la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de Sumner en Kansas City, Kansas, fue la oportunidad para la que había trabajado desde que era pequeña.

“Cuando recibí la carta, supe que quería ir porque sentía que era el ambiente para mí”, dijo Cartagena. “Mis maestros y padres me alentaron a ir porque sabían mi potencial”.

Sin embargo, durante los primeros meses, Cartagena dudó si podría mantenerse al día con el exigente trabajo académico. Pero ella continuó con sus estudios y recientemente se graduó de Sumner con los más altos honores. Su madre incluso comenzó a llorar cuando estaban viendo la ceremonia virtual de graduación.

“Estaba realmente orgulloso de mí mismo porque no me rendí”, dijo.

Cartagena no se toma un descanso. Ella ya está tomando clases de verano en línea en Kansas City, Kansas, Community College (KCKCC).

Cartagena quiere convertirse en maestra de primaria. A través de Sumner, aprendió sobre el Programa K-Step Up, un programa de educación docente que “ofrece académicos de alta calidad, grandes oportunidades para la experiencia clínica y flexibilidad a través de la supervisión a distancia innovadora con apoyo financiero”, según su sitio web oficial. El programa incluye completar un título de asociado en artes en educación primaria en KCKCC, y luego transferirse de allí a Kansas State University.

“Luego, regreso a mi comunidad y enseño en mi comunidad”, dijo.

El tiempo de Cartagena en Sumner la ayudó a darse cuenta del tipo de maestra en la que quiere convertirse.

“(Los maestros de Sumner) entienden que Sumner puede ser estresante y también entienden que tienes una vida fuera de la escuela”, dijo. “Me encanta el ambiente allí y ese es el tipo de ambiente en el que quiero enseñar. Ese es el tipo de ambiente que quiero crear para mi clase”.

Como la primera persona en su familia que asiste a la universidad, Cartagena comprende la presión que tiene para enorgullecer a su familia porque sus padres han hecho todo lo posible para asegurarse de que tenga un futuro mejor.

“Todo lo que hice, lo hice pensado en ellos”, dijo. “(Graduarse de la escuela secundaria) es sólo el comienzo. Tengo mucho por delante y esto es sólo una señal de que voy a hacer cosas más importantes”.

Al igual que muchos estudiantes de secundaria en el país, el último año de Cartagena fue interrumpido por la pandemia del COVID-19.

“Fue una transición realmente grande porque realmente no tenía la motivación para hacer mi trabajo”, dijo.

La motivación disminuyó aún más a medida que se cancelaron los eventos escolares en el lugar, como el baile de graduación y la graduación. Pero aunque el último año de Cartagena no terminó como esperaba, eso no le impidió graduarse con los más altos honores de la academia y ya comenzó su carrera de educación superior.

Cartagena, a su vez, aconseja a los estudiantes que comienzan la escuela secundaria que perseveren.

“Sé que suena cliché”, dijo. “Pero por experiencia, no te rindas. Perseveré, me desafié a mí misma y me gradué con éxito y con honores, así que definitivamente nunca te rindas”.