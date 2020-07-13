Tax Day is just days away









By Angie Baldelomar

For those who have not filed their taxes yet, there is still time to do so.

As the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the lives of Americans this spring, the federal government extended the traditional April 15 filing deadline to July 15. The move provided some economic and logistic relief for taxpayers dealing with disruptions because of lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses.

With the deadline approaching, here are some details about the process:

*E-filing taxes is considered the better option: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) urges taxpayers to use electronic options to support social distancing and speed of processing returns, refunds or payments. The agency said it is still working its way through a backlog of mail that built up during its closure because of the pandemic.

Many accountants and tax preparation services offer ways to help people prepare their taxes without meeting face to face.

*There is the option to pay later: Americans are advised to file their taxes, even if they cannot pay. The IRS is willing to set up payment plans or make other arrangements with taxpayers who cannot pay in full — many of which can be set up online. The penalty for failure to file is much more expensive than the failure to pay, tax experts advise.

*An extension to file is possible: Taxpayers needing more time can request an extension on the IRS website. That will give them until Oct. 15 to file. However, this extension does not mean added time to pay. Those planning on filing later are advised to estimate what they owe and make that payment by July 15.

*If possible, taxpayers are advised to choose direct deposit for a refund: It is considered the quickest, safest way to receive a refund.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

El Día de Impuestos ya casi está aquí

Para los que aún no hayan hecho sus declaraciones de impuestos, todavía hay tiempo para hacerlo.

A medida que la pandemia del coronavirus interrumpía la vida de los estadounidenses esta primavera, el gobierno federal extendió el plazo tradicional de presentación del 15 de abril al 15 de julio. La medida significó un alivio económico y logístico para los contribuyentes que están lidiando con interrupciones debido a cierres de escuelas y negocios .

Con la fecha límite próxima, aquí hay algunos detalles sobre el proceso:

*La declaración electrónica de impuestos se considera la mejor opción: el Servicio de Impuestos Internos (IRS, por sus siglas en inglés) insta a los contribuyentes a utilizar opciones electrónicas para apoyar el distanciamiento social y la velocidad de procesamiento de devoluciones, reembolsos o pagos. La agencia dijo que todavía trabajando en reducir una acumulación de correo que se acumuló durante su cierre debido a la pandemia.

Muchos contadores y servicios de preparación de impuestos ofrecen formas de ayudar a las personas a preparar sus impuestos sin reunirse cara a cara.

*Existe la opción de pagar después: se recomienda a los estadounidenses que presenten sus impuestos, incluso si no pueden pagar. El IRS está dispuesto a establecer planes de pago o hacer otros arreglos con los contribuyentes que no pueden pagar en su totalidad, muchos de los cuales se pueden configurar en línea. La sanción por no presentar una solicitud es mucho más costosa que la falta de pago, recuerdan los expertos fiscales.

*Una extensión para presentar es posible: los contribuyentes que necesitan más tiempo pueden solicitar una extensión en el sitio web del IRS. Eso les dará hasta el 15 de octubre para presentar. Sin embargo, esta extensión no significa tiempo adicional para pagar. Se aconseja a aquellos que planean presentar más tarde que estimen lo que deben y que hagan ese pago antes del 15 de julio.

*Si es posible, se aconseja a los contribuyentes que elijan el depósito directo para un reembolso: se considera la forma más rápida y segura de recibir un reembolso.