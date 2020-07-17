Street Talk: AMLO’s visit to the White House









By Chara

On July 8, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, nicknamed “AMLO,” visited U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C.

To get a sense of how the visit affected the Latin community, Dos Mundos asked some of its readers for their views on the trip. Here are their answers:

“AMLO has said many times that the best foreign policy is the domestic policy. Suddenly, he forgot his busy agenda and … (made) his first trip to (the) USA. Of course, the topic was the TMEC (Tratado entre Mexico, Estados Unidos y Canada in Spanish). Nothing else? Really? Of course, it was an official procedure and he must do that visit. Part of the international protocol.

“To me, it is curious that he decided to make his first visit to Trump and snubbed the G20. It seems that the TMEC is more important for Mexico, as well the USA elections. The absurd thing is that he says something and ends up doing the opposite. I really hope that the private meeting that he had with Trump was a triumph for Mexico.”

– Yocelyn Vazquez –

“AMLO’s visit to the United States happened … (at) the right time. Various aspects are combined.

“The first: In times of crisis, the new TMEC is set.

“Second: It is a sign to Trump that there are wounds that have not healed. However, it is also clear that the two countries need each other.

“Third: Being in Washington, as a guest, Mexico recognized and thanked the help of the Trump administration, specifically in matters of health and energy.

“Fourth: The closing speech was delightful for everyone. I could listen to it a thousand times and a thousand … times I … (would) get chills. That closing speech will remain in history.”

– Carlos Suarez –

“The visit seemed good to me. It is the right way to start the TMEC treaty – with cordiality. The treaty is really necessary to reactivate the economy, and that is why AMLO traveled to the United States with several entrepreneurs from Mexico. They are (the ones) who handle the largest private investments in the entire country – and without their investment, the economy cannot be reactivated quickly. However, one important thing to mention is that I didn’t like the ‘recognition’ that AMLO gave to President Trump.”

– Guilermo Martin –

“The visit of our president was very positive for our country because of the start of the TMEC. In addition, I think the visit will be beneficial because there will be more cooperation and respect between both countries. AMLO defended Mexican people who live in the U.S.

“The businessmen who accompanied the president arrived … (back in) Mexico satisfied with the achievements that they negotiated with their counterparts in the U.S. I think we must highlight the respectful and diplomatic behavior that AMLO and President (Trump) had during their meeting.”

– Arturo Garcia –

