Volume 40 Issue 29 • 07/16/20 – 07/22/20

- Father and girlfriend charged in 3-year-old’s death
- Bryant running for WyCo district attorney
- 311 hotline assists WyCo residents, stages diversity campaign
In this extraordinary time, reporting to work is an act of heroism for most of America’s labor force. Healthcare workers strive daily on the pandemic’s
By Angie Baldelomar With coronavirus pandemic restrictions being lifted, people will touch surfaces other people have touched, including doorknobs, tabletops, and shopping bags and carts.
Dos Mundos habló con Aude Negrete, directora ejecutiva de la Kansas Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission, sobre el mandato de quedarse en casa,
By Roberta Pardo The Kansas State Board of Education (KSBE) plans to reopen Kansas public schools in August, multiple media outlets reported. According to the
By Jorge Ramos La foto salió bien. Pero fue triste y penoso escuchar los halagos y falsedades del Presidente de México al mandatario más antimexicano
A dizzying and sometimes contradictory succession of court decisions and statements by President Trump and administration officials are discomfiting young immigrants, immigrant advocates and American
By Tere Siqueira During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Wyandotte County, Kansas, residents are receiving access to expanded COVID-19 services by calling 311 or (913) 573-5311.
By Angie Baldelomar Kristiane Bryant, an assistant prosecuting attorney in Jackson County, Missouri, is running for Wyandotte County, Kansas, district attorney, citing concerns about the