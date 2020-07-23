A voter’s guide to the Kansas 2020 primary elections









What’s on the ballot?

By Angie Baldelomar

Registered voters of the Kansas City area – and nationwide, for that matter – are preparing to cast their votes in the Aug. 4 primary elections.

For those registered to vote, here is a rundown of the races that will appear on the ballot in the Kansas primaries:

*U.S. Senate: Kansans are electing a replacement for U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, a Republican who is not seeking re-election.

Eleven candidates are running in the U.S. Senate Republican primary. Bob Hamilton, Kris Kobach and Roger Marshall have led the candidate field in endorsements, fundraising and polling, according to Ballotpedia. John Berman, Steve Roberts, Lance Berland, Derek C. Ellis, John Miller, Gabriel Mark Robles, David Lindstrom and Brian Matlock also are running.

Barbara Bollier and Robert Tillman will face off in the Democratic primary.

*U.S. House of Representatives: Rep. Sharice Davids is seeking re-election for the 3rd Congressional District seat. She is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Amanda Adkins, Mike Beehler, Adrienne Vallejo Foster, Tom Love and Sara Hart Weir are running in the Republican primary. The winner will face Davids in the Nov. 3 general elections.

*Wyandotte County: Kristiane Bryant will try to unseat Mark Dupree as the Wyandotte County District Attorney. They will face off in the Democratic primary.

*Johnson County: Johnson County also is picking a district attorney. Candidate Zach Thomas has no opposition in the Democratic primaries and will try to unseat current District Attorney Steve Howe, a Republican, in November.

For more information about what is on the ballot, visit https://voter.jocoelection.org/ for those registered to vote in Johnson County or https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview for those in Wyandotte County.

Editor’s note: The Missouri voter’s guide will come out in the following issue.

____________________________________________________________________________

Una guía del votante para las elecciones primarias de Kansas 2020

¿Qué aparecerá en la boleta?

Los votantes registrados del área de Kansas City, y en todo el país, se están preparando para emitir su voto en las elecciones primarias del 4 de agosto.

Para aquellos registrados para votar, aquí hay un resumen de las carreras que aparecerán en la boleta electoral en las primarias de Kansas:

*Senado: los residentes de Kansas elegirán un reemplazo para el senador Pat Roberts, un republicano que no busca la reelección.

Once candidatos se postulan en las primarias republicanas del Senado. Bob Hamilton, Kris Kobach y Roger Marshall han liderado el campo de candidatos en endosos, recaudación de fondos y encuestas, según Ballotpedia. John Berman, Steve Roberts, Lance Berland, Derek C. Ellis, John Miller, Gabriel Mark Robles, David Lindstrom y Brian Matlock también son candidatos.

Barbara Bollier y Robert Tillman se enfrentarán en las primarias demócratas.

*Cámara de Representantes: la representante Sharice Davids está buscando la reelección para el puesto del 3er Distrito del Congreso. Ella está postulándose sin oposición en las primarias demócratas.

Amanda Adkins, Mike Beehler, Adrienne Vallejo Foster, Tom Love y Sara Hart Weir se están enfrentando en las primarias republicanas. El ganador se enfrentará a Davids en las elecciones generales del 3 de noviembre.

*Condado de Wyandotte: Kristiane Bryant intentará destituir a Mark Dupree como Fiscal de Distrito del Condado de Wyandotte. Se enfrentarán en las primarias demócratas.

*Condado de Johnson: el condado de Johnson también está eligiendo un fiscal de distrito. El candidato Zach Thomas no tiene oposición en las primarias demócratas e intentará destituir al actual fiscal de distrito Steve Howe, un republicano, en noviembre.

Para obtener más información sobre lo que está en la boleta, visite https://voter.jocoelection.org/ para aquellos registrados para votar en el Condado de Johnson o https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview para aquellos en el Condado de Wyandotte.

Nota del editor: la guía del votante de Missouri aparecerá en la próxima edición.