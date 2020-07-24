Volume 40 Issue 30 • 07/23/20 – 07/29/20

In this issue
- Kansas Board of Education scrapes Gov. Kelly’s order to delay school start date
- JCCC shares reopening plans for fall 2020
- A voter’s guide to the Kansas 2020 primary elections
In this issue Doelling encourages Latin community to support BLM movement Reopening phase guidelines in Kansas and Missouri vary Longtime KCMO resident “Beto” Lopez dies
El “Poeta de Juliantla” dejó material para que, tras su fallecimiento, sus fans contaran con nuevo material. El lunes 13 de julio se conmemoraron cinco
Hello friends, these are difficult times with difficult government. President Trump tweeted Monday night that he was going to “shut down immigration” due to the
Kristen Stewart interpretará a Diana, Princesa de Gales, en un nuevo drama de Pablo Larraín, el aclamado director chileno de “Jackie”, según publica The Guardian.
Famosos han decidido proteger al pequeño hijo de Naya Rivera y crearán un fondo de apoyo económico para que tenga recursos para hacer una carrera
By Jorge Ramos MIAMI, Florida — Pocas veces ocurre que una de las principales noticias en el mundo está al salir de la puerta de
By Angie Baldelomar President Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Tuesday (July 21) that would exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted in congressional districts when
The 245-year-old U.S. Postal System (USPS) is the only mail service that delivers to every United States address. Last year, the self-financing independent federal agency