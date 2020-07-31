







We have been up and down with DACA! The Supreme Court said go and the Trump administration says stop. It has been a long battle and it is not over yet!

DACA was started in 2012 by President Obama as an Executive Order. It gives immigrants who came as children protection from deportation and a work permit. Up to now, it was good for two years at a time. In 2017, President Trump “cancelled” the DACA program with a memo. The memo stopped new applications and only allowed a small group to renew.

Federal Courts reopened the renewal process a few months later, stating that the Trump administration had cancelled DACA in the wrong way – that they had not given good reasons to do so. The Trump administration appealed all the way to the Supreme Court. On June 18, 2020, the highest court in the land decided that Trump had cancelled DACA in the wrong way.

The Trump administration ignored the Supreme Court until a lower Federal Court ruled that they had to start accepting new applications. Many lawyers, including our office, mailed new applications for clients! Then on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, the Trump administration said that they will reject new applications and only issue renewals for one year while they review the program. This memo does not comply with the Supreme Court ruling.

What does this mean for you? Our office has been in this fight for over twenty years. We have decided we will continue to send in new applications if clients would like to do so. It is possible that there will be a new law suit and those that have tried to apply could benefit. We will discuss this with each family and let them decide. The worst thing that could happen is that the application is returned to us and we hold it for the next opportunity.

It is important not to lose hope and to keep fighting! Make sure all your friends and family are registered and ready to vote in November. We can be the change we want to see in the world. Call our office to discuss your case today at 816-895-6363!

__________________________________________________________________________

¿Qué está pasando con DACA?

¡Hemos estado arriba y abajo con DACA! La Corte Suprema dio luz verde y la administración Trump dice alto. ¡Ha sido una batalla larga y aún no ha terminado!

DACA se inició en 2012 por el presidente Obama como una orden ejecutiva. Le da a los inmigrantes que llegaron como niños protección contra la deportación y un permiso de trabajo. Hasta ahora, fue bueno durante dos años a la vez. En 2017, el presidente Trump “canceló” el programa DACA con un memorando. La nota detuvo nuevas aplicaciones y sólo permitió la renovación de un pequeño grupo.

Los tribunales federales reabrieron el proceso de renovación unos meses después, declarando que la administración Trump había cancelado DACA de manera incorrecta, que no habían dado buenas razones para hacerlo. La administración de Trump apeló hasta la Corte Suprema. El 18 de junio de 2020, el tribunal más alto del país decidió que Trump había cancelado DACA de manera incorrecta.

La administración Trump ignoró a la Corte Suprema hasta que una corte federal inferior dictaminó que tenían que comenzar a aceptar nuevas solicitudes. ¡Muchos abogados, incluida nuestra oficina, enviaron por correo nuevas solicitudes para clientes! Luego, el martes 28 de julio de 2020, la administración Trump dijo que rechazarán nuevas solicitudes y sólo emitirán renovaciones por un año mientras revisan el programa. Este memo no cumple con el fallo de la Corte Suprema.

¿Qué significa esto para ti? Nuestra oficina ha estado en esta lucha por más de veinte años. Hemos decidido que continuaremos enviando nuevas aplicaciones si los clientes desean hacerlo. Es posible que haya una nueva demanda y los que han intentado aplicar podrían beneficiarse. Discutiremos esto con cada familia y les dejaremos decidir. Lo peor que podría pasar es que la aplicación nos sea devuelta y la retengamos para la próxima oportunidad.

¡Es importante no perder la esperanza y seguir luchando! Asegúrese de que todos sus amigos y familiares estén registrados y listos para votar en noviembre. Podemos ser el cambio que queremos ver en el mundo. ¡Llame a nuestra oficina para discutir su caso hoy al 816-895-6363!