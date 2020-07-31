In this issue
- School plans for fall 2020
- Trump administration refuses to accept new DACA applications
- Missouri to vote on Medicaid expansion in Aug. 4 elections
JCDHE’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Gardner open to Johnson County residents and employees age 12 and older JOHNSON COUNTY, KAN. (July 6, 2020) – If
By Angie Baldelomar For those who have not filed their taxes yet, there is still time to do so. As the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the
By Tere Siqueira During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Wyandotte County, Kansas, residents are receiving access to expanded COVID-19 services by calling 311 or (913) 573-5311.
By Roberta Pardo Missouri voters will weigh in on more than party candidates in the Aug. 4 elections; they also will decide whether to expand
Es un terrible y doloroso fracaso. No hay manera de presentar a los más de 41.000 fallecidos por la pandemia y a los más de
Health Department officials from across the Core 4 jurisdictions that make up the Kansas City metropolitan area have published an open letter to the public
We have been up and down with DACA! The Supreme Court said go and the Trump administration says stop. It has been a long battle
By Angie Baldelomar Three major school districts on the Kansas side of the Kansas City area have announced they will honor Gov. Laura Kelly’s order