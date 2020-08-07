Volume 40 Issue 32 • 08/06/20 – 08/12/20

In this issue
- Death toll rises to 135 people in Beirut explosion
- KCPS and NKCPS to start instruction after Labor Day
- Marshall, Adkins, Galloway among the primary winners in Kansas, Missouri
Story by Roberta Pardo and photo by Steve Gonzales The U.S. Army confirmed Monday (July 6) that the remains found the week before in Texas
What’s on the ballot? By Angie Baldelomar Registered voters of the Kansas City area – and nationwide, for that matter – are preparing to cast
By Jorge Ramos MIAMI, Florida — Pocas veces ocurre que una de las principales noticias en el mundo está al salir de la puerta de
By Roberta Pardo The Kansas State Board of Education has nixed Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order that would push the start date of schools until
By Roberta Pardo On Tuesday (Aug. 4), Missouri became the 38th state to expand Medicaid eligibility, as voters narrowly approved a constitutional amendment providing health
Wyandotte County’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Greiner, issued a new Health Order prohibiting public school buildings within the County from opening to in-person classes
By Jorge Ramos MIAMI — Para los que hemos vivido o trabajado en América Latina, las tentaciones autoritarias y los desplantes fotográficos de Donald Trump,
Lamentable noticia para los fanáticos de los personajes legendarios del recordado Roberto Gómez Bolaños “Chespirito”. Tras 50 años de transmisión de sus programas, Televisa decidió