







Since the pandemic broke out in the United States, thousands of migrant children have been sent back to their home countries, sometimes bypassing legal protocols. Citing the risk that they could be carrying Covid-19 into the country, the Trump administration has deported thousands of children, even after testing negative for the virus, according to court documents obtained by ProPublica.

There are certain protections built into immigration law for migrant children, which dictate they should be turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services—and ultimately to sponsors in the United States— and given a chance to seek asylum. However, even after testing negative, children are not being allowed to access these protections.

Instead, they are sent to overcrowded government shelters in Central American countries like Guatemala; others are totally out of reach of legal service providers. In fact, since the spring, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been accused of helping spread Covid-19 through Central America and the Caribbean by deporting people who had the coronavirus in immigration detention facilities.

The administration has cited sections 265 and 268 of Title 42 of the U.S. Code—which allows the CDC to order the exclusion of any person or thing that might introduce a disease into the United States to bar entry of anyone crossing into the country without papers.

“The Trump administration’s claim that they need to summarily expel children because of COVID was always a pretext,” Lee Gelernt of the ACLU, who has represented children in lawsuits challenging the expulsion policy, told ProPublica. “If they are now actually testing and know the children do not have COVID, then the policy is that much more unjustified.”

Even before the pandemic hit, the Trump administration had faced scrutiny over the unsanitary conditions of ICE detention centers where migrant children and adults are held.

Among the children who have been expelled since March include babies. Some have been held in hotels without access to lawyers or family. Migrants who test positive for Covid-19 are required to remain in the U.S., but it is unclear what happens to them after that: how they get treatment and whether they ultimately recover from it or not.

It begs the question: How many times is the federal government going to fail these migrants, particularly the children? How many more times is it going to punish them for seeking a better life? Migrant children, oftentimes separated from their parents, should not be punished or blamed for being brought to a new country.

The country battling with the coronavirus pandemic does not give it a free pass to not care for migrants under their care. The U.S. has an obligation to give children in its custody the most humane care possible. It is not fair to think otherwise.

______________________________________________________________________________

Una obligación con los niños inmigrantes

Desde que estalló la pandemia en Estados Unidos, miles de niños migrantes han sido enviados de regreso a sus países de origen, a veces sin pasar por los protocolos legales. Citando el riesgo de que pudieran traer Covid-19 al país, la administración de Trump ha deportado a miles de niños, incluso después de dar negativo en la prueba del virus, según documentos judiciales obtenidos por ProPublica.

Existen ciertas protecciones incorporadas en la ley de inmigración para los niños migrantes, que dictan que deben ser entregados al Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos — y finalmente a patrocinadores en Estados Unidos — y se les debe dar la oportunidad de buscar asilo. Sin embargo, incluso después de dar negativo, a los niños no se les permite acceder a estas protecciones.

En cambio, son enviados a refugios gubernamentales superpoblados en países centroamericanos como Guatemala; otros están totalmente fuera del alcance de los proveedores de servicios legales. De hecho, desde la primavera, el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) ha sido acusado de ayudar a propagar el Covid-19 por Centroamérica y el Caribe al deportar a personas que se contagiaron de coronavirus en centros de detención de inmigrantes.

La administración ha citado las secciones 265 y 268 del Título 42 del Código de EE.UU., que permite que los CDC ordenen la exclusión de cualquier persona o cosa que pueda introducir una enfermedad en Estados Unidos para prohibir la entrada a cualquier persona que cruce al país sin papeles.

“La afirmación de la administración Trump de que necesitan expulsar a los niños raidamente debido a COVID siempre fue un pretexto”, dijo a ProPublica Lee Gelernt de la ACLU, quien ha representado a niños en demandas que impugnan la política de expulsión. “Si ahora están realmente haciendo pruebas y saben que los niños no tienen COVID, entonces la política es mucho más injustificada”.

Incluso antes de que estallara la pandemia, la administración de Trump había enfrentado escrutinio por las insalubres condiciones de los centros de detención de ICE donde se encuentran detenidos niños y adultos migrantes.

Entre los niños que han sido expulsados ​​desde marzo se encuentran bebés. Algunos han sido retenidos en hoteles sin acceso a abogados o familiares. Los migrantes que dan positivo en la prueba de Covid-19 deben permanecer en Estados Unidos, pero no está claro qué les sucede después de eso: cómo reciben el tratamiento y si finalmente se recuperan o no.

Surge la pregunta: ¿Cuántas veces el gobierno federal les fallará a estos migrantes, en particular a los niños? ¿Cuántas veces más los va a castigar por buscar una vida mejor? Los niños migrantes, a menudo separados de sus padres, no deben ser castigados ni culpados por ser llevados a un nuevo país.

Que el país luche contra la pandemia del coronavirus no le da un pase gratuito para no cuidar a los migrantes bajo su cuidado. Estados Unidos tiene la obligación de brindar a los niños bajo su custodia el cuidado más humano posible. No es justo pensar de otra manera.