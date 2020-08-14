







Now is a great time to file your family-based permanent residency case! A federal court has stopped the Public Charge rule because of the pandemic. We are back to the regular rules for obtaining your green card inside or outside the United States.

The Public Charge rule changes have been scary for many immigrant families. For many years, we have had to show that the sponsor could afford to bring their family member to the United States. Often, we would have to ask someone to be the co-sponsor.

President Trump has tried to change the rules to not only include the income of the sponsor, but also many factors about the immigrant. The new rules looked at the immigrant’s income, age, health, education, English proficiency, and credit history.

It also made receiving public benefits a problem for immigrants. This caused a lot of chaos in our community. Remember, that even under Trump’s rules, benefits received by family members do NOT count against the immigrant. It is fine for US citizen and Legal Permanent Resident family members to receive Medicaid and food stamps for example. Also, WIC is not included in the Public Charge rule.

This fight has been in the courts for several years now and has started and stopped several times. Most recently, a federal court said due to COVID-19, the Trump administration cannot use the new Public Charge rules! This is great news! Start your case today before the fees go up in October! Call us at 816-895-6363!

______________________________________________________________________________

¡Carga pública detenida!

¡Ahora es un buen momento para presentar su caso de residencia permanente familiar! Un tribunal federal detuvo la regla de Carga Pública debido a la pandemia. Volvemos a las reglas habituales para obtener su tarjeta de residencia dentro o fuera de los Estados Unidos.

Los cambios en las reglas de Carga Pública han asustado a muchas familias inmigrantes. Durante muchos años, hemos tenido que demostrar que el patrocinador podía permitirse traer a su familiar a los Estados Unidos. A menudo, tendríamos que pedirle a alguien que fuera el copatrocinador.

El presidente Trump ha tratado de cambiar las reglas para incluir no sólo los ingresos del patrocinador, sino también muchos factores sobre el inmigrante. Las nuevas reglas analizaron los ingresos, la edad, la salud, la educación, el dominio del inglés y el historial crediticio del inmigrante.

También hizo que recibir beneficios públicos fuera un problema para los inmigrantes. Esto causó mucho caos en nuestra comunidad. Recuerde, que incluso bajo las reglas de Trump, los beneficios recibidos por miembros de la familia NO cuentan en contra del inmigrante. Está bien que los familiares de ciudadanos estadounidenses y residentes legales permanentes reciban Medicaid y cupones de alimentos, por ejemplo. Además, WIC no está incluido en la regla de Carga Pública.

Esta pelea ha estado en los tribunales durante varios años y ha comenzado y se ha detenido varias veces. Más recientemente, un tribunal federal dijo que debido al COVID-19, ¡la administración Trump no puede usar las nuevas reglas de carga pública! ¡Esta es una gran noticia! ¡Comience su caso hoy antes de que las tarifas suban en octubre! ¡Llámanos al 816-895-6363!