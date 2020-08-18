fbpx

“Murder in the Woods” cast talks working in the horror genre




By Angie Baldelomar

Dos Mundos sat down–virtually– with Jeanette Samano, Kade Wise and Jordan Diambrini to talk about their new film, “Murder in the Woods,” out in drive-ins and theaters nationwide.

“Murder in the Woods” follows a group of teens who want to spend time having fun at a cabin in the woods. Soon after arriving, however, they discover the cabin holds a secret, which forces them to fight for their lives.

The film also stars Jose Julian and legendary actor Danny Trejo.

To find a complete list of drive-ins and theaters near you, visit https://www.murderinthewoodsmovie.com/.

See below for the interview:

