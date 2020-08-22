







By Angie Baldelomar

For actor Bobby Soto, his latest project, “The Tax Collector,” became personal in more ways than he had imagined.

The latest film by writer/director David Ayer — known for writing films such as “Training Day” and “Suicide Squad” — stars Soto as a “tax collector” working for a local crime lord. His character finds his family’s safety compromised when his boss’ rival shows up in Los Angeles and upends his business.

Soto’s relationship with Ayer started years before this movie. By coincidence, Soto met Ayer because they attended the same dojo a few years before the movie. He did not know who Ayer was, at first.

“We hung out and became real friends,” Soto recalled.

When Ayer told Soto about this script he was working on, Soto was excited to have the chance to work with him.

“It just gave me more inspiration and more enthusiasm because I was working with someone I was friends with,” he said.

Yet the best part of working on this film was the “intimacy” and authenticity of the story, Soto said.

“It became like a real fun time to be with my friends and connecting with the intimacy of the story — and what these people are going through and the characters and the lives that they’re living — because I have seen those things first-hand and I’ve experienced things where you have to break these cycles that you’re a part of,” he said.

Soto grew up in the Los Angeles area, something he has in common with Ayer and his co-star, Shia LaBeouf. Ayer’s script managed to capture the authenticity of living in that area of Los Angeles, he said.

But ultimately, this movie is meant to serve as a distraction, Soto said.

“People can turn off what’s happening in the world and tune into something that it’ll be fun for them — it’s just something that they don’t have to think about,” he said. “It’ll leave you with the question of if you were in those circumstances, what would you do?”

“The Tax Collector” opened Aug. 7 in cinemas and is available digitally and on demand.

______________________________________________________________________________

Soto habla sobre su papel en su nueva película

Para el actor Bobby Soto, su proyecto más reciente, “The Tax Collector”, fue mucho más personal de lo que se imaginaba.

La última película del escritor y director David Ayer, conocido por escribir películas como “Training Day” y “Suicide Squad”, está protagonizada por Soto, quien interpreta a un “recaudador de impuestos” que trabaja para un señor del crimen local. Su personaje ve comprometida la seguridad de su familia cuando el rival de su jefe aparece en Los Ángeles y pone patas arriba su negocio.

La relación de Soto con Ayer comenzó años antes de esta película. Por coincidencia, Soto conoció a Ayer porque asistían al mismo dojo (centro de artes marciales) unos años antes de la película. Al principio no sabía quién era Ayer.

“Pasamos tiempo juntos y nos hicimos amigos de verdad”, recuerda Soto.

Cuando Ayer le contó a Soto sobre este guión en el que estaba trabajando, Soto estaba emocionado de tener la oportunidad de trabajar con él.

“Simplemente me dio más inspiración y más entusiasmo porque estaba trabajando con alguien que era amigo” dijo.

Sin embargo, la mejor parte de trabajar en esta película fue la “intimidad” y la autenticidad de la historia, dijo Soto.

“Se convirtió en un momento realmente divertido estar con mis amigos y conectarme con la intimidad de la historia, y lo que están pasando estas personas y los personajes y las vidas que están viviendo, porque he visto esas cosas de primera mano y he experimentado cosas en las que tienes que romper estos ciclos de los que formas parte”, dijo.

Soto creció en el área de Los Ángeles, algo que tiene en común con Ayer y su coprotagonista, Shia LaBeouf. El guión de Ayer logró capturar la autenticidad de vivir en esa zona de Los Ángeles, dijo.

Pero en última instancia, esta película está destinada a servir como una distracción, dijo Soto.

“La gente puede olvidarse de lo que está sucediendo en el mundo y sintonizar algo que será divertido para ellos, es algo en lo que no tienen que pensar”, dijo. “Te dejará con la pregunta de si estuvieras en esas circunstancias, ¿qué harías?”

“The Tax Collector” se estrenó en cines el 7 de agosto y está disponible en formato digital y bajo demanda.