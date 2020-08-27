KCKPS names interim superintendent









By Roberta Pardo

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools (KCKPS) has announced an interim superintendent.

On Aug. 21, the Unified School District 500 Board of Education named Dr. Alicia Miguel as the interim superintendent while the district continues to seek someone to fill the void left by the departure of Dr. Charles Foust, who took a position in North Carolina.

“I am excited about the role,” Miguel said in a press release. “I am hoping to provide strong leadership (and) continue to build relationships with staff, students and families, (and am) looking forward to the challenge and the learning that this will bring. I plan to listen and learn, get to know what people have to offer, think and need. (I want to) create an environment where people can use their talents to contribute to the common good of the district and to ensure that our students succeed, have their needs met and are prepared for college and career.”

A native of Argentina, Miguel has worked in the KCKPS district since 2012, serving as director of ELS, executive director for early childhood through the fifth grade, and most recently, serving in the role of instructional improvement officer.

“The best part about working for this district is the diverse population,” she said. “This sense of community and the ongoing learning that takes place in this district is what makes it so special.”

Miguel has a master’s degree from the University of Kansas and a doctorate from the University of Missouri in educational leadership and policy.

__________________________________________________________________________

KCKPS nombra superintendente interina

Las Escuelas Públicas de Kansas City, Kansas (KCKPS, por sus siglas en inglés) ha anunciado una superintendente interina.

El 21 de agosto, la Junta de Educación del Distrito Escolar Unificado 500 nombró a la Dra. Alicia Miguel como superintendente interina mientras el distrito continúa buscando a alguien para llenar el vacío dejado por la partida del Dr. Charles Foust, quien asumió un puesto en Carolina del Norte.

“Estoy emocionada por el puesto”, dijo Miguel en un comunicado de prensa. “Espero brindar un liderazgo sólido (y) continuar construyendo relaciones con el personal, los estudiantes y las familias, (y estoy) deseando afrontar el desafío y el aprendizaje que esto traerá. Planeo escuchar y aprender, conocer lo que la gente tiene para ofrecer, pensar y necesitar. (Quiero) crear un entorno en el que las personas puedan usar sus talentos para contribuir al bien común del distrito y garantizar que nuestros estudiantes tengan éxito, que se satisfagan sus necesidades y estén preparados para la universidad y sus carreras”.

Originaria de Argentina, Miguel ha trabajado en el distrito de KCKPS desde 2012, como directora de ELS, directora ejecutiva para la primera infancia hasta el quinto grado y, más recientemente, desempeñando el papel de oficial de mejora de la instrucción.

“La mejor parte de trabajar para este distrito es la población diversa”, dijo. “Este sentido de comunidad y el aprendizaje continuo que tiene lugar en este distrito es lo que lo hace tan especial”.

Miguel tiene una maestría de la Universidad de Kansas y un doctorado de la Universidad de Missouri en liderazgo y políticas educativas.