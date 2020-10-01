Violence in KC area a growing concern for CABA director









By Angie Baldelomar

Edgar Galicia, a longtime Kansas City area resident and Central Avenue Better Association executive director, recently posted a video that went viral on Facebook of himself condemning yet another act of violence.

“For years, we have fought against labels that accuse us of (being) criminals, illegals and such, we have fought against racial injustices and sweat blood for a better future,” he said in the video. “It’s not fair that we are losing innocent lives to our own hands.”

In the video, Galicia offered his condolences to the family of 19-year-old Daisy Martinez, who was fatally shot the night of Sept. 16 during a Mexican Independence Day celebration on Southwest Boulevard.

Since then, prosecutors have charged 30-year-old Diego Calderon-Guzman with second-degree murder in the shooting that killed Martinez and left another woman injured.

Galicia called on everyone to help prevent any more violent crimes.

“Let’s show we are good people, respecting and helping each other, supporting our endeavors, he said. “No more violence in our homes, no more violence in our neighborhoods, no more violence in our celebrations.”

In Kansas City, Missouri, this year alone, there have been 145 homicides so far. In about 87% of those, a firearm was used. By comparison, in 2019, there were 148 total homicides.

Galicia said he made his video to start a conversation about the topic and try to generate change.

“I call on everyone to get involved and be better every day, that we all make a compromise to teach our youth the values that have given us strength and have kept us alive, such as self-love and family love,” he said. “Let’s avoid trying to find the strength we need in hate and violence.”

Galicia believes that, though people should ask for justice, the community also needs to put all its energy into preventing acts like this from happening again.

“I’d like, and that is why I put that message (on Facebook), that the conversation goes beyond pain, … revenge and the search for justice for someone who has already died; but rather, that we, as a community, think about preventing more lives from being lost,” he said. “That is the message.”

_______________________________________________________________________________

Violencia en el área de KC es una preocupación creciente para residentes

Edgar Galicia, residente del área de Kansas City y director ejecutivo de Central Avenue Better Association, recientemente publicó un video que se volvió viral en Facebook en el que condenaba otro acto de violencia.

“Durante años, hemos luchado contra etiquetas que nos tachan de (ser) criminales, de ser ilegales…, hemos luchado contra las injusticias raciales y sudamos sangre por un futuro mejor”, dijo en el video. “No es justo que estemos perdiendo vidas inocentes a nuestra propia mano”.

En el video, Galicia ofreció sus condolencias a la familia de Daisy Martínez, de 19 años, quien recibió un disparo fatal la noche del 16 de septiembre durante una celebración del Día de la Independencia de México en Southwest Boulevard.

Desde entonces, los fiscales ya han arrestado y acusado a Diego Calderón-Guzmán, de 30 años, de asesinato en segundo grado en el tiroteo que mató a Martínez y dejó a otra mujer herida.

Galicia pidió a todos que ayuden a prevenir más delitos violentos.

“Demostremos que somos buenas personas, demostremos que nos respetamos y ayudamos el uno al otro, apoyamos nuestros esfuerzos”, dijo. “No más violencia en nuestros hogares, no más violencia en nuestros vecindarios, no más violencia en nuestras celebraciones”.

En Kansas City, Missouri, sólo este año, ha habido 145 homicidios hasta ahora. En aproximadamente el 87% de ellos, se utilizó un arma de fuego. En comparación, en 2019, hubo 148 homicidios en total.

Galicia dijo que hizo su video para iniciar una conversación sobre el tema e intentar generar un cambio.

“Les pido a que nos involucremos en ser mejores cada día, a que todos nos involucremos a enseñar a nuestra juventud los valores que nos han dado fuerza, que nos han mantenido con vida y nos han ayudado a lograr nuestras metas, y a triunfar en la vida”, dijo. “Eso es lo que nos hace más fuertes y evita que busquemos en la violencia, en el desamor, en las altanerías, la fuerza o la representación que necesitamos”.

Galicia cree que, aunque la gente debe pedir justicia, la comunidad también debe poner toda su energía en evitar que actos como este vuelvan a ocurrir.

“Yo quisiera, y por eso puse ese mensaje, que la conversación fuera más allá del dolor y fuera más allá de la venganza y el lugar de justicia para alguien que ya murió, sino que pensáramos como comunidad en evitar que se pierdan más vidas”, dijo. “Ese es el mensaje”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

