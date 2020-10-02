Hablando con Jessica Piedra: Fee increase blocked – File Now!









The anticipated filing fee increase was blocked by the courts on Tuesday! This means we have more time to apply for citizenship and permanent residency with the current fees. The courts could change this at any time, so act now!

Historically, applicants for US Citizenship could ask for a fee waiver to avoid paying the fees if they were low income. Under Obama, the government even made a three-tier system for paying no fees, half of the fee, or the full fee depending on your income. The new rules under the Trump administration would take those options away and increase the regular fee from $725 to $1170. Now is the time to file!

Permanent residency inside the United States would have seen increased fees by $1000! Hurry up and file now while the fee rule is blocked. Under the new rules, the work permit and travel permit fees will no longer be included in the permanent resident package fee. Families will have to make a choice about whether they can afford it or not. Now is the time to file!

Our firm always encourages our clients to use fee waivers and other tools to get their cases filed quickly. We offer easy payment plans for the legal fees so you can get started right away. Our bilingual team can have your case filed in as little as two weeks. Call us today to move forward with your immigration journey. Don’t wait until it is too late!

Aumento de tarifas bloqueado – ¡Actúa ahora!

¡Los tribunales bloquearon el aumento anticipado de las tarifas migratorias el martes! Esto significa que tenemos más tiempo para solicitar la ciudadanía y la residencia permanente con las tarifas actuales. Los tribunales podrían cambiar esto en cualquier momento, ¡así que actúe ahora!

Históricamente, los solicitantes de ciudadanía estadounidense podían solicitar una exención de tarifas para evitar pagar las tarifas si tenían bajos ingresos. Bajo Obama, el gobierno incluso creó un sistema de tres niveles para no pagar tarifas, la mitad de la tarifa o la tarifa completa, dependiendo de sus ingresos. Las nuevas reglas bajo la administración Trump eliminarían esas opciones y aumentarían la tarifa regular de $ 725 a $ 1170. ¡Ahora es el momento de presentar una solicitud!

¡La residencia permanente dentro de los Estados Unidos habría aumentado las tarifas en $ 1000! Date prisa y presenta tu solicitud ahora mientras la regla de tarifas está bloqueada. Según las nuevas reglas, las tarifas del permiso de trabajo y del permiso de viaje ya no se incluirán en la tarifa del paquete de residente permanente. Las familias tendrán que elegir si pueden pagarlo o no. ¡Ahora es el momento de presentar una solicitud!

Nuestra firma siempre anima a nuestros clientes a utilizar exenciones de tarifas y otras herramientas para que sus casos se presenten rápidamente. Ofrecemos planes de pago sencillos para los honorarios legales para que pueda comenzar de inmediato. Nuestro equipo bilingüe puede preparar su caso en tan solo dos semanas. Llámenos hoy al 816-895-6363 para seguir adelante con su camino migratorio. ¡No espere hasta que sea demasiado tarde!

