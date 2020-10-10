COVID-19 pandemic brings changes to dating world

By Chara

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has brought changes to the world of socializing and dating.

Since the pandemic started earlier this year, people have been making connections virtually, via dating apps.

Dating apps allow people to mark their profiles with badges that indicate the types of dates they want to have. Socially distanced dates, virtual dates and socially distanced dates wearing a mask are among the options.

Micaela Guzman, a Bumble user, said she started using dating apps during the pandemic out of boredom.

“There were not a lot of things to do, so all my roommates and myself downloaded the app and (it) became a game for us, then it became a real thing,” Guzman said.

Although Guzman has not been out on a date, she has created a connection with a person through Bumble.

“I feel a little weird about it because, although we don’t know each other in person, we have done virtual dates – and that has allowed us to get to know each other,” Guzman said. “I like the person that I’m talking to.”

Guzman is not the only person that has used dating apps to socialize during the pandemic. According to data from Statista.com, 31% of respondents to a dating survey were using online dating apps or services somewhat more than before the pandemic started.

“Things have changed – and now, the majority of my friends are using dating apps to get to know people,” Guzman said. “I’m not the first person … (to create) a connection, and many of my friends have created connections, too.”

After dating virtually for a month, Guzman is ready to have a real date with the person she has met online.

“I’m very nervous because it is different,” she said. “Before, when I used dating apps, I was used to exchanging just a couple of messages with the person I was talking to and then we met. Now, I have bigger expectations because I have gotten to know the person that I’m talking to.”

For her first date, Guzman plans to take pandemic-related precautions, including using hand sanitizer.

“We have decided to … (not) use the mask, but we are going to respect social … (distancing),” she stated.

Guzman advises people who are considering dating during the pandemic to be ready to create new relationships virtually.

“I think we have been doing it for a while, but with COVID-19, we saw these types of relationships booming,” she said. “It is going to be the new normal.”

______________________________________________________________________________

Pandemia de COVID-19 trae cambios al mundo de las citas

La pandemia del coronavirus (COVID-19) ha traído cambios al mundo de la socialización y las citas.

Desde que comenzó la pandemia a principios de este año, la gente ha estado estableciendo conexiones virtualmente a través de aplicaciones de citas.

Las aplicaciones de citas permiten a las personas marcar sus perfiles con insignias que indican los tipos de citas que quieren tener. Las citas socialmente distanciadas, las citas virtuales y las citas socialmente distanciadas con una máscara se encuentran entre las opciones.

Micaela Guzmán, usuaria de Bumble, dijo que comenzó a usar aplicaciones de citas durante la pandemia por aburrimiento.

“No había muchas cosas que hacer, así que todos mis compañeros de cuarto y yo descargamos la aplicación y se convirtió en un juego para nosotros, luego se convirtió en algo real”, dijo Guzmán.

Aunque Guzmán no ha salido en una cita, ha creado una conexión con una persona a través de Bumble.

“Me siento un poco raro al respecto porque, aunque no nos conocemos en persona, hemos hecho citas virtuales, y eso nos ha permitido conocernos”, dijo Guzmán. “Me gusta la persona con la que estoy hablando”.

Guzmán no es la única persona que ha usado aplicaciones de citas para socializar durante la pandemia. Según datos de Statista.com, el 31% de los que respondieron a una encuesta de citas usaban aplicaciones o servicios de citas en línea algo más que antes de que comenzara la pandemia.

“Las cosas han cambiado y ahora la mayoría de mis amigos están usando aplicaciones de citas para conocer gente”, dijo Guzmán. “No soy la primera persona … (en crear) una conexión, y muchos de mis amigos también han creado conexiones”.

Después de salir virtualmente durante un mes, Guzmán está lista para tener una cita real con la persona que ha conocido en línea.

“Estoy muy nerviosa porque es diferente”, dijo. “Antes, cuando usaba aplicaciones de citas, estaba acostumbrado a intercambiar sólo un par de mensajes con la persona con la que estaba hablando y luego nos conocimos. Ahora, tengo mayores expectativas porque he llegado a conocer a la persona con la que estoy hablando”.

Para su primera cita, Guzman planea tomar precauciones relacionadas con la pandemia, incluido el uso de desinfectante para manos.

“Hemos decidido… (no) usar la máscara, pero vamos a respetar el… (distanciamiento) social”, indicó.

Guzman aconseja a las personas que están considerando tener citas durante la pandemia que estén listas para crear nuevas relaciones de manera virtual.

“Creo que lo hemos estado haciendo por un tiempo, pero con COVID-19, vimos este tipo de relaciones en auge”, dijo. “Va a ser la nueva normalidad”.

