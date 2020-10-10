Wonderful World: Discover Asheville

By Tom Sawyer

Welcome tourists! In this edition, we have to talk about a city in the United States that has a unique natural beauty and is surrounded by the wonderful Appalachian Mountains. We are talking about Asheville, North Carolina. The city was founded in 1798 and has around 70,000 inhabitants.

The name of the city comes from an ex North Carolina governor, Mr. Samuel Ashe. The city’s old name was Morristown though it only lasted five years before it was changed to the current name.

Round-trip flights from Kansas to Asheville have an estimate cost of $300 and they all have at least one layover. Undoubtedly, the best way to see and enjoy the city is on foot to be able to enjoy the beauty of the city. If you want, you can also rent a car when you arrive to the city, or use an Uber to get around. There are multiple lodging options. You can stay in a cabin in the middle of the woods or rent a comfortable room in a hotel in the middle of the city. Either way, the average cost for a night of lodging is $150. Now, if you want to stay on the grounds of the iconic Biltmore estate, the average cost of a room is $700 per night. The gastronomy of Asheville is based, despite not being located on the coast, of food that comes from the sea; fish and seafood can be found in almost all restaurants and mostly fresh, although you can also find a wide variety of Spanish, British and many other international restaurants. I recommend if you are a beer lover that you try the wide variety of craft beer that you will find throughout the city. The average cost of a meal is $17.

The places you should not miss during your next visit to the city of Asheville are:

*French Broad River Greenway: on this trail you can enjoy a wonderful view for approximately 3 miles, where you can walk in the wooded area, on one side of the river and also on one side of a residential area. I recommend you rent a bicycle to make this a more pleasant and fast tour to continue enjoying other attractions. Right here you can hire a paddle surfing class to strengthen the alignment, balance and control you have over your back.

*Urban Trail: it is another trail that has almost 2 miles that crosses the city’s downtown. It has more than 30 stops along the entire route where you can see different public sculptures and landmarks along of the centuries of creation of this beautiful city.

*Biltmore Estate: visit the largest mansion in the United States. It was founded by billionaire George Vanderbilt in 1895 just six years after its construction began. The original land that Mr. Vanderbilt bought was 50,000 hectares. The mansion was designed by architect Richard Morris Hunt, has 250 rooms and is reminiscent of old French Renaissance palaces. During World War II, it served as a warehouse to house a large collection of art from the National Gallery of Art in Washington. Currently, the mansion has only 3,200 hectares of well-kept forests and gardens. You can visit this beautiful residence for $60 with a guided tour service where you can see the interior of this enormous residence, the extensive gardens that surround it, a wedding, the various restaurants that are found here and even a farm. The house also has 250 rooms with a library with more than 10,000 volumes, 65 fireplaces, a huge indoor swimming pool, a gym, a bowling alley and many pieces of art that date some of the 16th century.

*Sliding Rock Waterfall: a waterfall that resembles a stone slide that flows into a huge natural pool. It is a wonderful natural phenomenon that will be difficult to find anywhere else in the world. The slope of this beautiful waterfall is barely 18 meters high and the natural pool is approximately 2 meters deep. The facilities have parking, stairs to go down to the pool, handrails to improve security, bathrooms, dressing rooms and lifeguards. The cost of entry is only $2.

*Mount Mitchell: the highest peak of all the Appalachian Mountains. It is located 30 miles north of the city. Its height is 606 feet and you can walk a 4.5-mile trail on one side of the Blue Ridge Highway and then take another small trail that will make you climb to the top of it. At the top, you will find the tomb of Dr. Mitchell, who was in charge of measuring the mountain and who died near the waterfalls in the area and after whom he is named. You will also find a platform from which you can observe the natural beauty of all Appalachian Mountains and the fauna and flora that surround it.

Without more for now I say goodbye not before wishing you good health and keep being careful and following safety guidelines when traveling. Have an excellent adventure. Greetings and have a safe trip!

______________________________________________________________________________

Conoce Asheville

Bienvenidos turistas, en esta edición nos toca hablar de una ciudad de EE.UU. con una belleza natural única, rodeada por las maravillosas montañas Apalaches: nos referimos a Asheville, EE.UU.. La ciudad fue fundada en el año de 1798 y cuenta con alrededor de 70 mil habitantes.

El nombre de la ciudad deriva de un antiguo gobernador del estado de Carolina del Norte, el señor Samuel Ashe. El antiguo nombre de la ciudad era Morristown aunque el mismo sólo duró cinco años antes de ser cambiado a su nombre actual.

Los vuelos redondos de Kansas a Asheville tienen un costo de $300 y todos cuentan con al menos una escala. Sin lugar a dudas la mejor manera de conocer y disfrutar la ciudad es a pie, ya que la belleza que rodea la ciudad vale la pena el caminar y disfrutar del paisaje, aunque si así lo deseas puedes rentar un vehículo a la llegada a la ciudad o bien moverse en Uber. El hospedaje es un poco variado ya que bien puedes relajarte en una linda cabaña en medio del bosque o rentar una cómoda habitación en un hotel en medio de la ciudad. De cualquier manera, el costo promedio de una noche de estancia en Asheville es de $150. Ahora que si deseas descansar en los terrenos de la icónica finca Biltmore, el costo promedio de una habitación es de $700 la noche. La gastronomía de Asheville se basa, a pesar de no estar situado en la costa, en la comida proveniente del mar, el pescado y los mariscos los podrás encontrar en casi todos los restaurantes y en su gran mayoría frescos, aunque podrás también encontrar una gran variedad de restaurantes españoles, británicos y muchos otros internacionales. Te recomiendo si eres amante de la cerveza que pruebes la gran variedad de cerveza artesanal que te encontrarás a lo largo de toda la ciudad. El costo promedio de una comida es de $17.

Los lugares que deberás conocer en tu visita por la ciudad de Asheville son los siguientes:

*French Broad River Greenway: en este sendero podrás disfrutar de una maravillosa vista por aproximadamente 3 millas, en donde podrás pasear en la zona boscosa, a un costado del río y también a un costado de una zona residencial. Te recomiendo rentar una bicicleta para hacer este recorrido más agradable y rápido para seguir gozando de otros atractivo. Aquí mismo podrás contratar una clase surf de remo para fortalecer la alineación, el equilibrio y el control que tienes sobre tu dorso.

*Urban Trail: se trata de otro sendero más que cuenta con casi 2 millas que atraviesan el centro de la ciudad. Cuenta con más de 30 paradas a lo largo de todo el recorrido en donde podrás conocer distintas esculturas públicas y puntos de referencia a lo largo de los siglos de creación de esta hermosa ciudad.

*Mansión Biltmore: visite la mansión más grande de todo EE.UU. que fue fundada por el multimillonario George Vanderbilt en el año de 1895, apenas 6 años después de empezada su construcción. El terreno original que compró el señor Vanderbilt contaba con 50 mil hectáreas. La mansión fue diseñada por el arquitecto Richard Morris Hunt y cuenta con 250 habitaciones y que hace recordar los antiguos palacios renacentistas franceses. Durante la II Guerra Mundial sirvió como almacén para poner a salvo una gran colección de arte de National Gallery of Art de Washington. Actualmente la mansión cuenta con tan solo 3,200 hectáreas de unos muy cuidados bosques y jardines. Puedes visitar esta hermosa residencia por $60 con servicio de visita guiada en donde podrás conocer el interior de esta enorme residencia, los extensos jardines que la rodean, una boda, los diversos restaurantes que aquí se encuentran y hasta una granja. La casa cuenta además de las 250 habitaciones con una biblioteca con más de 10 mil volúmenes, 65 chimeneas, una enorme piscina bajo techo, un gimnasio, un bolerama y muchas piezas de arte que datan algunos del siglo XVI.

*Cascada Sliding Rock: se trata de una cascada que asemeja a un tobogán de piedra el cual desemboca en una enorme piscina natural. Es un maravilloso fenómeno natural que será difícil de encontrar en cualquier otra parte en el mundo. La pendiente de esta hermosa cascada es de apenas 18 metros de altura y la piscina natural cuenta con 2 metros aproximadamente de profundidad. Las instalaciones cuentan con estacionamiento, escaleras para bajar a la piscina, barandales para mejorar la seguridad, baños, vestidores y guardavidas. El costo de entrada es de tan sólo $2.

*Monte Mitchell: se trata del pico más alto de todos los montes Apalaches. Se encuentra a 30 millas al norte de la ciudad. Su altura es de 606 pies y puedes recorrer un sendero de 4.5 millas a un costado de la carretera Blue Ridge para luego tomar otro sendero pequeño que te hará subir hasta la punta del mismo. En la cima encontrarás la tumba del Dr. Mitchell encargado de medir el monte y que muriera cerca de las cascadas de la zona y por quien lleva su nombre, también encontrarás una plataforma desde la cual podrás observar desde las alturas la belleza natural de todos los montes Apalaches y la fauna y flora que la rodean.

Sin más por el momento me despido no sin antes desearles una maravillosa salud y que sigan cuidado y extremando las debidas precaudiones sanitarias al momento de salir de viaje. Tengan una excelente aventura, saludos y buen viaje.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

