Get Your Flu Shot – It’s Never Been More Important!

It has never been more important for you, your family and your loved ones to get a flu shot than it is in 2020. Why? Because for the first time, we have both the flu virus and COVID-19 present in our community.

Medical experts recommend that everyone age six months and over get a flu shot. While a flu shot won’t prevent you from getting COVID-19, it will protect you from the flu. And that, in turn, will reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths on our community’s health care system. That preserves precious health care resources for people who become ill with COVID-19. It will also protect you from the possibility of getting a double-whammy infection of both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Time is of the essence when it comes to getting your flu shot. Medical professionals with the Unified Government Public Health Department recommend you get your flu shot as soon as possible. That’s because it takes up to two weeks after you get your shot for your body to develop a full immune response to the virus.

It’s especially important for those at high risk to get their flu shot without delay. Those at high risk include:

*Young children

*Pregnant women

*People with certain chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart and/or lung disease

*People age 65 years and over

It’s important to note that many people who are at a higher risk from the flu are also at higher risk of developing severe infections if they get COVID-19.

Flu vaccinations are available at many locations throughout Wyandotte County – check with your doctor or pharmacy to see where vaccinations are available. In many cases, your insurance may cover the cost of your flu shot – check with your insurance provider for more details about what is covered for you.

Vacúnese contra la influenza: ¡nunca ha sido más importante!

Nunca ha sido más importante para usted, su familia y sus seres queridos vacunar contra la influenza que en 2020. ¿Por qué? Porque por primera vez, tenemos tanto el virus de la influenza como el COVID-19 presentes en nuestra comunidad.

Los expertos médicos recomiendan que todas las personas mayores de seis meses se vacunen contra la influenza. Si bien una vacuna contra la influenza no evitará que contraiga COVID-19, lo protegerá de la influenza. Y eso, a su vez, reducirá la carga de enfermedades, hospitalizaciones y muertes por influenza en el sistema de atención médica de nuestra comunidad. Eso preserva valiosos recursos de atención médica para las personas que se enferman con COVID-19. También lo protegerá de la posibilidad de contraer una infección doble de la influenza y el COVID-19 al mismo tiempo.

El tiempo es esencial cuando se trata de vacunarse contra la influenza. Los profesionales médicos del Departamento de Salud Pública del Gobierno Unificado recomiendan que se haga vacunar lo más pronto posible. Esto se debe a que, después de recibir la inyección, su cuerpo tarda hasta dos semanas en desarrollar una respuesta inmunitaria completa al virus.

Es especialmente importante para las personas con alto riesgo vacunarse contra la influenza sin demora. Aquellos en alto riesgo incluyen:

*Niños pequeños

*Mujeres embarazadas

*Personas con determinadas enfermedades crónicas como asma, diabetes o enfermedades cardíacas o pulmonares

*Personas de 65 años o más

Es importante tener en cuenta que muchas personas que tienen un mayor riesgo de contraer la influenza también tienen un mayor riesgo de desarrollar infecciones graves si contraen COVID-19.

Las vacunas contra la influenza están disponibles en muchos lugares en todo el condado de Wyandotte; consulte con su médico o farmacia para saber dónde hay vacunas disponibles. En muchos casos, su seguro puede cubrir el costo de su vacuna contra la influenza; consulte con su proveedor de seguros para obtener más detalles sobre lo que está cubierto para usted.

