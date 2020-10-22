KCKPS hosting anti-bullying awareness campaign

By Angie Baldelomar

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools (KCKPS) is hosting an anti-bullying awareness campaign through October in observance of National Bullying Prevention Month.

Lisa Garcia-Stewart, KCKPS director of student services, said the campaign includes several online events through social media and remote learning.

“What we are doing right now, with the anti-bullying campaign, is reminding students that, regardless of our remote learning or (even) if we were in person, we want to make sure that students know how to report it,” Garcia-Stewart said.

The district has been proactive in raising awareness among students and offering tools on how to seek help. All schools have counselors and behavioral health social workers that help if any incidents arise.

So far this year, there have not been any incidents, Garcia-Stewart said.

“We haven’t had any major incidents because I think that what we’ve been doing is making sure that our teachers, our counselors, our social workers are reaching out to the students and making sure that they’re connected to them,” she said.

Because of remote learning, this year, the district had to get creative when getting out the message. It includes a lot of social media posts. For example, on Wednesday (Oct. 21), the district hosted Unity Day, where it encouraged people to wear orange as a sign of solidarity against bullying. Messages of support were shared on KCKPS’s virtual Unity Wall.

As a way to make communication with families easier in times of COVID-19, her office has created a virtual office that parents can visit online. There, students also can report any harassment or bullying incidents.

“I think we’ve put in place a lot of things so that students know how to connect with an adult,” Garcia-Stewart said.

For more information, visit https://kckps.org/student-services/.

KCKPS organiza una campaña de concientización contra el bullying

Las Escuelas Públicas de Kansas City, Kansas (KCKPS, por sus siglas en inglés) están organizando una campaña de concientización contra el acoso o bullying hasta octubre en observancia del Mes Nacional de Prevención del Acoso.

Lisa García-Stewart, directora de servicios estudiantiles de KCKPS, dijo que la campaña incluye varios eventos en línea a través de las redes sociales y el aprendizaje remoto.

“Lo que estamos haciendo ahora mismo, con la campaña anti-bullying, es recordarles a los estudiantes que, independientemente de nuestro aprendizaje remoto o (incluso) si estuviéramos en persona, queremos asegurarnos de que los estudiantes sepan cómo denunciarlo,” dijo García-Stewart.

El distrito ha sido proactivo en crear conciencia entre los estudiantes y ofrecer herramientas sobre cómo buscar ayuda. Todas las escuelas tienen consejeros y trabajadores sociales de salud conductual que ayudan si surge algún incidente.

En lo que va del año, no ha habido incidentes, dijo García-Stewart.

“No hemos tenido ningún incidente importante porque creo que lo que hemos estado haciendo es asegurarnos de que nuestros maestros, consejeros, trabajadores sociales se acerquen a los estudiantes y se aseguren de que estén conectados con ellos”, dijo.

Debido al aprendizaje remoto, este año, el distrito tuvo que ser creativo al difundir el mensaje. Incluye muchas publicaciones en redes sociales. Por ejemplo, el miércoles (21 de octubre), el distrito organizó el Día de la Unidad, donde alentó a las personas a vestirse de naranja como señal de solidaridad contra la intimidación. Los mensajes de apoyo se compartieron en el Unity Wall virtual de KCKPS.

Como una manera de facilitar la comunicación con las familias en tiempos de COVID-19, su oficina ha creado una oficina virtual que los padres pueden visitar en línea. Allí, los estudiantes también pueden denunciar cualquier incidente de acoso o intimidación.

“Creo que hemos implementado muchas cosas para que los estudiantes sepan cómo conectarse con un adulto”, dijo García-Stewart.

Para obtener más información, visite https://kckps.org/student-services/.

