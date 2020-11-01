Q&A: U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II

Interview by Angie Baldelomar



Emanuel Cleaver II is seeking re-election to represent Missouri’s 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He will face Republican Ryan Derks and Libertarian Robin Dominick in the Nov. 3 general elections.

Ahead of that, Dos Mundos spoke with Cleaver by phone about his work as a representative and what he wants to do if re-elected.

Dos Mundos: What made you run for Congress the first time, and what continues to drive you to run?

Emanuel Cleaver: I ran for the Kansas City Council and was fortunate to have won that seat and served for three terms. Then, I ran for Congress with the urging of Nancy Pelosi and others. I feel good about some of the things we’ve been able to accomplish and a few things on my agenda and I would really like to finish some of the things that we’ve been able to get done.

DM: What are some of these issues that still need to get done?

EC: One of the things is, we have to get this stimulus approved again because we have Black and Brown businesses that are struggling, trying to just continue to keep their doors open. We passed in the House the HEROES Act that … stalled in the U.S. Senate, but we’re going to try and get it approved after the Nov. 3 election. I’d been in the middle of that, so hopefully, I would like to continue to get it done. And then, the other thing that I think that … (is) hanging out there is that we gotta have a national plan for halting this coronavirus. I think we won’t be able to get the economy back together until or unless we get the coronavirus under control and so far, the deadliest pandemic in over a century has been almost free to roam around and wreak havoc, and there’s no actual plan to get rid of it.

DM: Which are your top three priorities of the many issues facing the U.S. currently? How might you best address these issues?

EC: The two I just mentioned (in the previous question), but also we got to get an affordable housing program approved. That’s one of the most desperate needs we have right now; and frankly, there are a lot of people in this country who would like to have decent, affordable housing. But right now, not only in Kansas City, but all around the country, people are struggling with that issue. Housing costs goes much further than the dollars we have, so we have to do that. I’m on the House Oversight (and Reform) Committee, so I’m looking forward to bringing more money into the Missouri area that I represent. In fact, if I’m re-elected, I will become the chair of the House Oversight (and Reform) Committee, the top person in Congress to deal with housing. Because I grew up in public housing, that means a lot to me.

We (also) have no immigration plan that’s worth it. I’ve been down to the border on three occasions to try to get a good picture. Our country now looks criminal in some of the things we’ve done. … We have a lot of work to do, and I’ve been at the center of a lot of it and I’d like to finish out the work that we’ve already begun.

DM: Why should people vote for you?

EC: I think one of the things is, I’m probably one of the most respected individuals on both sides of the aisle. I work with Republicans. In fact, Republicans just did a fundraiser for me last week in Kansas City. We might disagree on some things, but they know that I am probably the leading voice for turning down the volume as we function in Washington. I think we have a lot of hostility in the country, and a lot of it is because of what they see taking place in Washington.

I think we’re poisoning the whole country with all the hostility and rancor that comes out of Washington. I think it’s tragic, and I don’t participate in it. I don’t call people names. I don’t do a lot of the things that I think contribute to this atmosphere in the country right now. …

My whole commitment has been that there’s no such thing as partial bigotry. In other words, if somebody says, “I don’t have a problem with African Americans, but we have to do something about immigrants down at the border,” for me, they just attacked me as well because you can’t be partially bigoted. Either you are a bigot or you’re not. I think that, if you start talking with leaders in the community, ask them who has been there. … My history speaks for itself, my voting record speaks for itself, my relationships speak for themselves.

*This interview has been edited for brevity.

________________________________________________________________________

Q&A: Con el representante Emanuel Cleaver II

Emanuel Cleaver II busca la reelección para representar al distrito 5 de Missouri en la Cámara de Representantes. Se enfrentará al republicano Ryan Derks y al libertario Robin Dominick en las elecciones generales del 3 de noviembre.

Antes de eso, Dos Mundos habló con Cleaver por teléfono sobre su trabajo como representante y lo que quiere hacer si es reelegido.

Dos Mundos: ¿Qué le hizo postularse para el Congreso la primera vez y qué sigue impulsando a postularse?

Emanuel Cleaver: Me postulé para el Concejo Municipal de Kansas y tuve la suerte de haber ganado ese escaño y haber servido durante tres períodos. Luego, me postulé para el Congreso con la insistencia de Nancy Pelosi y otros. Me siento bien con algunas de las cosas que hemos podido lograr y algunas cosas en mi agenda y realmente me gustaría terminar algunas de las cosas que hemos podido hacer.

DM: ¿Cuáles son algunos de estos problemas que aún deben resolverse?

EC: Una de las cosas es que tenemos que conseguir es que se apruebe este estímulo nuevamente porque tenemos empresas afroamericanas e hispanas que están pasando apuros, tratando de seguir manteniendo sus puertas abiertas. Aprobamos en la Cámara la Ley HEROES que … se estancó en el Senado, pero vamos a intentar que se apruebe después de las elecciones del 3 de noviembre. Estuve en medio de eso, así que, con suerte, me gustaría seguir haciéndolo. Y luego, la otra cosa que creo que … está pendiente es que debemos tener un plan nacional para detener este coronavirus. Creo que no podremos hacer que la economía se recupere hasta que, o a menos que, tengamos el coronavirus bajo control y, hasta ahora, la pandemia más mortal en más de un siglo ha sido casi libre de vagar y causar estragos, y no hay un plan real para deshacerse de él.

DM: ¿Cuáles son sus tres principales prioridades de los muchos problemas que enfrentan actualmente Estados Unidos? ¿Cuál es la mejor forma de abordar estos problemas?

EC: Los dos que acabo de mencionar (en la pregunta anterior), pero también tenemos que conseguir que se apruebe un programa de vivienda asequible. Esa es una de las necesidades más urgentes que tenemos en este momento; y, francamente, hay muchas personas en este país a las que les gustaría tener una vivienda decente y asequible. Pero en este momento, no sólo en Kansas City, sino en todo el país, la gente está luchando con ese problema. Los costos de vivienda van mucho más allá de los dólares que tenemos, así que tenemos que hacerlo. Estoy en el Comité de Supervisión (y Reforma) de la Cámara, por lo que espero traer más dinero al área de Missouri que represento. De hecho, si soy reelegido, me convertiré en el presidente del Comité de Supervisión (y Reforma) de la Cámara de Representantes, la principal persona en el Congreso que se ocupa de la vivienda. Porque crecí en viviendas públicas, eso significa mucho para mí.

(Tampoco) tenemos un plan de inmigración que valga la pena. He ido a la frontera en tres ocasiones para intentar hacer una buena fotografía. Nuestro país ahora parece criminal en algunas de las cosas que hemos hecho. … Tenemos mucho trabajo por hacer, y yo he estado en el centro de mucho y me gustaría terminar el trabajo que ya comenzamos.

DM: ¿Por qué la gente debería votar por usted?

EC: Creo que una de las cosas es que probablemente soy una de las personas más respetadas en ambos lados del pasillo. Trabajo con republicanos. De hecho, los republicanos acaban de hacer una recaudación de fondos para mí la semana pasada en Kansas City. Puede que no estemos de acuerdo en algunas cosas, pero saben que probablemente soy la voz principal para bajar el volumen mientras funcionamos en Washington. Creo que tenemos mucha hostilidad en el país, y mucha de ella se debe a lo que ven que está ocurriendo en Washington.

Creo que estamos envenenando a todo el país con toda la hostilidad y el rencor que emana de Washington. Creo que es trágico y no participo en ello. No llamo nombres a las personas. No hago muchas de las cosas que creo que contribuyen a esta atmósfera en el país en este momento. …

Todo mi compromiso ha sido que no existe el racismo parcial. En otras palabras, si alguien dice: “No tengo un problema con los afroamericanos, pero tenemos que hacer algo con los inmigrantes en la frontera”, para mí, simplemente me atacaron porque no puedes ser parcialmente racista. O eres racista o no lo eres. Creo que si empiezas a hablar con los líderes de la comunidad, pregúntales quién ha estado allí. … Mi historia habla por sí misma, mi historial de votaciones habla por sí mismo, mis relaciones hablan por sí mismas.

*Esta entrevista ha sido editada por brevedad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

