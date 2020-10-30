Q&A: Ryan Derks, Republican congressional candidate

Interview by Angie Baldelomar

Republican Ryan Derks is running for Congress, looking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II.

Born and raised in Lee’s Summit, Derks is seeking to represent Missouri’s 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Ahead of the general elections Nov. 3, Dos Mundos remotely sat down with the candidate to learn more about his platform.

Dos Mundos: Tell me a little bit about yourself, and why did you decide to run for Congress?

Ryan Derks: The truth is that people like you and me are not supposed to run for Congress. It’s supposed to be very wealthy, very well-connected people who make a lifetime career out of being a politician. I was born and raised here in the suburbs here in Missouri, and I have lived in the city for quite a few years now. And the reason that I decided to run is I have worked on a couple of political campaigns volunteering in the past, and more than anything, I feel like our country is in the middle of a spiritual war. … And Mr. Cleaver, I don’t think he can’t relate to what’s going on in our country. … It’s time for our generation to step up.

DM: What would be your approach to addressing the challenges our country is facing?

RD: My overall philosophy, what I’d like to see done is, I don’t want to have more laws, I don’t want to start creating new departments and agencies. I want to start repealing laws and repealing these departments and agencies and give everyone in America more freedom, more freedom to run a small business, more freedom to choose where your children go to school, more freedom to earn an income. I would like to see that old America where we protect the family, the freedom to raise a family, protect children. It was just this year in Virginia where they passed an abortion law where you can have a child and still have an abortion and I’m completely against that. These are some of the solutions – smaller government and protecting the family.

DM: Of the many issues facing the U.S., which three are your priorities?

RD: In no particular order:

*The education of our future generation. The Department of Education needs to be ended. It was created in 1980. It needs to be ended, and we need to let the cities and the states across the country experiment and educate how they want to. Let the schools compete for children and teachers, instead of children and teachers competing for a school.

*Agriculture. The Department of Agriculture needs to go away. Right now, most people don’t realize this, but China and Brazil own nearly the entire meat and farming industry, but the national security risk people have no clue that over half of our entire agriculture industry is owned by China and Brazil.

*The third issue I’d like to tackle and work on, which is a responsibility of the House of Representatives, is spending. Spending and our budget are out of control. We need a balanced budget and we need to stop spending in our country. We’re spending money on war overseas, on foreign aid, on all sorts of dumb stuff; but we have people who are homeless, we have roads falling apart, we have trash everywhere. We need to get our spending under control and let the American citizens keep more of their money, instead of taxing them so much.

DM: Why should people vote for you?

RD: I think what I hear most often is that people like us aren’t supposed to be up in Washington, D.C.; that I’m a normal individual; that I’ve been the most transparent and acceptable candidate that people have ever seen. I’m constantly live-streaming everything I do on the internet. I’m constantly talking to people and commenting and interacting with them online. And that I actually genuinely care enough about the country to take this huge burden and put it on my shoulders and try to go make this country a little bit better for us and the people who come after us.

I think the final reason would be that, after 15 years, you already know what you’re getting with Emanuel Cleaver. He’s probably not going to come up with any new ideas in his 16th year. I’ve been very, very clear and transparent about the ideas and the solutions I bring to the table; and what I say is that I don’t claim to have all the answers, but what I do know is that a one-size-fits-all approach in Washington, D.C., for the whole country is not a good idea, so that’s why I believe people should be voting for me.

Q&A: Ryan Derks, candidato republicano al Congreso

El republicano Ryan Derks se está postulando al Congreso y busca quitarle el puesto al representante demócrata Emanuel Cleaver II.

Derks, nacido y criado en Lee’s Summit, está buscando representar el quinto distrito de Missouri en la Cámara de Representantes. Antes de las elecciones generales del 3 de noviembre, Dos Mundos se sentó remotamente con el candidato para conocer más sobre su plataforma.

Dos Mundos: Cuénteme un poco sobre usted y ¿por qué decidió postularse para el Congreso?

Ryan Derks: La verdad es que se supone que personas como usted y yo no se postulan para el Congreso. Se supone que son personas muy ricas y muy bien conectadas que hacen una carrera de por vida siendo un político. Nací y crecí aquí en los suburbios en Missouri, y he vivido en la ciudad durante varios años. Y la razón por la que decidí postularme es que he trabajado en un par de campañas políticas como voluntario en el pasado y, más que nada, siento que nuestro país está en medio de una guerra espiritual. … Y no creo que el señor Cleaver pueda relacionarse con lo que está sucediendo en nuestro país. … Es hora de que nuestra generación dé un paso al frente.

DM: ¿Cuál sería su enfoque para abordar los desafíos que enfrenta nuestro país?

RD: Mi filosofía general, lo que me gustaría que se hiciera es que no quiero tener más leyes, no quiero empezar a crear nuevos departamentos y agencias. Quiero comenzar a derogar leyes y derogar estos departamentos y agencias y darles a todos en Estados Unidos más libertad, más libertad para administrar una pequeña empresa, más libertad para elegir dónde van a la escuela sus hijos, más libertad para obtener ingresos. Me gustaría ver ese viejo Estados Unidos donde protegemos a la familia, la libertad de criar una familia, protegemos a los niños. Fue sólo este año en Virginia donde aprobaron una ley de aborto en la que se puede tener un hijo y aún así tener un aborto y estoy completamente en contra de eso. Estas son algunas de las soluciones: un gobierno más pequeño y la protección de la familia.

DM: De los muchos problemas que enfrenta Estados Unidos, ¿cuáles son sus tres prioridades?

RD: Sin ningún orden en particular:

*La educación de nuestra futura generación. Es necesario acabar con el Departamento de Educación. Fue creado en 1980. Debe terminar, y debemos dejar que las ciudades y los estados de todo el país experimenten y eduquen como quieran. Dejemos que las escuelas compitan por los niños y los maestros, en lugar de que los niños y los maestros compitan por una escuela.

*Agricultura. El Departamento de Agricultura debe deshacerse. En este momento, la mayoría de la gente no se da cuenta de esto, pero China y Brasil poseen casi toda la industria cárnica y agrícola, pero el riesgo para la gente de seguridad nacional no tiene idea de que más de la mitad de toda nuestra industria agrícola es propiedad de China y Brasil.

*El tercer tema que me gustaría abordar y en el que me gustaría trabajar, que es responsabilidad de la Cámara de Representantes, es el gasto. El gasto y nuestro presupuesto están fuera de control. Necesitamos un presupuesto equilibrado y tenemos que dejar de gastar en nuestro país. Estamos gastando dinero en guerras en el extranjero, en ayuda exterior, en todo tipo de tonterías; pero tenemos personas que no tienen hogar, tenemos carreteras que se caen a pedazos, tenemos basura por todas partes. Necesitamos controlar nuestros gastos y permitir que los ciudadanos estadounidenses se queden con una mayor parte de su dinero, en lugar de hacerles pagar tanto en impuestos.

DM: ¿Por qué la gente debería votar por usted?

RD: Creo que lo que más escucho con más frecuencia es que se supone que personas como nosotros no deben estar en Washington, DC; que soy un individuo normal; que he sido el candidato más transparente y aceptable que la gente haya visto. Estoy constantemente transmitiendo en vivo todo lo que hago en Internet. Constantemente hablo con la gente y comento e interactúo con ellos en línea. Y que realmente me preocupo lo suficiente por el país como para tomar esta enorme carga y ponerla sobre mis hombros e intentar hacer que este país sea un poco mejor para nosotros y las personas que vienen después de nosotros.

Creo que la razón final sería que, después de 15 años, ya sabes lo que obtienes con Emanuel Cleaver. Probablemente no se le ocurran nuevas ideas en su decimosexto año. He sido muy, muy claro y transparente sobre las ideas y las soluciones que traigo a la mesa; y lo que digo es que no pretendo tener todas las respuestas, pero lo que sí sé es que un enfoque único para todos en Washington, DC, para todo el país no es una buena idea, así que eso es por qué creo que la gente debería votar por mí.

