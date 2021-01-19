MLK’s daughter continues work against racism after Capitol riots

By Tere Siqueira

This Friday (Jan. 15), millions of Americans will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But racism experts would probably agree there is an air of tension in the country as the annual holiday approaches.

This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls nine days after violent President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., continuing to fuel Trump’s unfounded claims of rampant voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election, won by Joe Biden. Racism experts have expressed that the rioting serves as proof that racism, which King worked to eliminate before his assassination in 1968, remains present in the nation. Specifically, many experts claim that authorities’ response to the rioting would have been different if the protesters had been minorities, given the history of minorities who have been arrested and/or beaten during civil rights protests.

Dr. Bernice King, King’s daughter, is among the civil rights activists who see the Capitol riots as proof that much work must be done, particularly by those in positions of power, to achieve her father’s vision of a peaceful, inclusive, tolerant society.

“Nobody gets that far without inside help,” Bernice King said. “It doesn’t mean that laws are just unjust on their face; sometimes, they’re just unjust on the application. The riot sends the wrong message for future generations in terms of the country’s democracy.”

But even though Bernice King criticizes the rioting, she also believes that those who were part of the insurrection feel like they are not being heard. Her belief is in keeping with a statement her father made during a September 1966 interview with journalist Mike Wallace: “I think we’ve got to see that a riot is the language of the unheard.”

Bernice King also has confidence there is a pathway forward to eliminate racism, just as her father did. In keeping with her father’s philosophy about eliminating racism, she believes the lesson should not be to ignore or dismiss the rioters. Instead, she believes they should be viewed as part of humanity and as people who must be won over.

“Systemic racism is throughout our society,” Bernice King said. “We need to use the spaces of influence to do the work of ridding ourselves of systemic racism and inequality. We have to connect.”

Hija de MLK continúa su trabajo contra el racismo después de disturbios en el Capitolio

Este viernes (15 de enero), millones de estadounidenses celebrarán el día de Martin Luther King Jr. Pero los expertos en racismo probablemente están de acuerdo en que hay un aire de tensión en el país a medida que se acerca la celebración anual.

Este año, el día de Martin Luther King Jr. cae nueve días después de que los violentos partidarios del presidente Trump irrumpieran en el Capitolio en Washington, D.C., y que continuaran acrecentando las infundadas afirmaciones de Trump en relación a un fraude electoral en las elecciones presidenciales del 2020, ganadas por Joe Biden. Expertos en racismo han expresado que los disturbios sirven como prueba de que el racismo, que King trabajó para eliminar antes de su asesinato en 1968, sigue presente en la nación.

Muchos especialistas afirman que la respuesta de las autoridades a las protestas habría sido diferente si los manifestantes hubiesen sido minorías, dada la cantidad de minorías que han sido arrestadas y/o golpeadas durante protestas por los derechos civiles.

La Dra. Bernice King, la hija de King, es una de las activistas de derechos civiles que ven las protestas en el Capitolio como una prueba de que hay mucho trabajo por hacer para lograr la visión de su padre de una sociedad pacífica, inclusiva y tolerante, particularmente por aquellos en posiciones de poder.

«Nadie llega tan lejos sin ayuda interna», dijo Bernice King. “No significa que las leyes sean injustas a primera vista. A veces, simplemente son injustas en la aplicación. El motín envía un mensaje equivocado para las generaciones futuras en términos de la democracia del país”.

Pero a pesar de que Bernice King critica los disturbios, también cree que quienes fueron parte de la insurrección sienten que no se les escucha. Su creencia está en armonía con una declaración que hizo su padre durante una entrevista en septiembre de 1966 con el periodista Mike Wallace: «Creo que tenemos que ver que un motín es el lenguaje de los no escuchados”.

Bernice King también confía en que hay un camino a seguir para eliminar el racismo, tal como lo hizo su padre. De acuerdo con la filosofía de su padre sobre la abolición del racismo, cree que el mensaje no debería ser ignorar o despedir a los manifestantes. En cambio, cree que deben ser vistos como parte de la humanidad y como personas que deben ser convencidas.

“El racismo sistémico está en toda nuestra sociedad”, dijo Bernice King. “Necesitamos usar los espacios de influencia para hacer el trabajo de deshacernos del racismo y la desigualdad sistémicos. Tenemos que conectarnos «