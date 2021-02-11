CASA seeking more volunteers

By Angie Baldelomar

The Kansas City area chapters of the national organization Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) are in dire need of volunteers.

CASA volunteers advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children removed from their homes and their safety. This year, CASA is expected to serve about 1,750 children in Jackson County in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

Angie Blumel, president of Jackson County CASA in Missouri, said those numbers do not cover half the children in the system.

“Sadly, that’s only about half of the children under court protection here in Jackson County and only a third of the children in Johnson and Wyandotte,” Blumel said. “What that tells me is that we need to close that gap and we desperately need more volunteers.”

There is no need for any special skills or education to become a CASA volunteer. The main requirement is to have the passion for it.

“You just need to have a heart for serving kids,” Blumel said.

Volunteers go through an orientation session, training and a thorough background screening before being assigned to a child. Judges generally appoint CASA volunteers to the cases where children most need an advocate by their side as they navigate the child welfare and court systems.

Volunteers visit with their assigned child regularly, then report what they have learned to the judges, playing a crucial role in kids being assigned to safe houses.

“That volunteer is really that conduit — that voice between the child and the court,” Blumel said.

For the past eight years, 95% of children who have had CASA volunteers have not been re-abused or re-entered the courts in Jackson, Johnson or Wyandotte counties.

“We know that the research shows that children who have the benefits of a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer working with them do better within the system,” Blumel said. “They are less likely to be re-abused, (and) they’re more likely to find that safe and permanent home more quickly.”

Volunteering with CASA is flexible and adaptable to any situation.

“Being a CASA volunteer can fit into even the most hectic life,” Blumel said. “It takes less time than most people think and the hours are very flexible.”

Because of the pandemic, all training and even visiting has moved online, for the most part, Blumel said. Staff members are always available to support the volunteers.

Blumel encourages those interested to attend a virtual information session, where they can ask questions and see if volunteering is for them. Information on upcoming information sessions are posted on the website casakc.org.

It is “really important … that we have a diverse group of volunteers who represent the communities that we serve,” Blumel said.

“We want the children that we’re serving to see themselves in the persons who are stepping up to serve them,” she said.

For more information about volunteering, call Jackson County CASA at (816) 984-8200 or CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties at (913) 715-4040, or visit casakc.org.

CASA busca más voluntarios

Las sucursales del área de Kansas City de la organización nacional Abogado Especial Designado por el Tribunal (Court Appointed Special Advocate, en inglés, y conocido como CASA) tienen una gran necesidad de voluntarios.

Los voluntarios de CASA abogan por los mejores intereses y seguridad de los niños maltratados y abandonados que son sacados de sus hogares. Este año, se espera que CASA sirva a unos 1,750 niños en el condado de Jackson en Missouri y los condados de Johnson y Wyandotte en Kansas.

Angie Blumel, presidenta de Jackson County CASA en Missouri, dijo que esos números no cubren ni la mitad de los niños del sistema.

“Lamentablemente, eso es sólo la mitad de los niños bajo protección judicial aquí en el condado de Jackson y sólo un tercio de los niños en Johnson y Wyandotte”, dijo Blumel. “Lo que eso me dice es que tenemos que cerrar esa brecha y necesitamos desesperadamente más voluntarios”.

No hay necesidad de ninguna habilidad o educación especial para convertirse en voluntario de CASA. El principal requisito es tener pasión por ello.

“Solo necesitas tener un corazón para servir a los niños”, dijo Blumel.

Los voluntarios pasan por una sesión de orientación, capacitación y una investigación de antecedentes exhaustiva antes de ser asignados a un niño. Los jueces generalmente designan voluntarios de CASA para los casos en los que los niños más necesitan un defensor a su lado mientras navegan por los sistemas de bienestar infantil y judicial.

Los voluntarios visitan a su niño asignado con regularidad y luego informan a los jueces sobre lo que han aprendido, lo que desempeña un papel crucial en la asignación de los niños a casas seguras.

“Ese voluntario es realmente ese conducto, esa voz entre el niño y la corte”, dijo Blumel.

Durante los últimos ocho años, el 95% de los niños que han tenido voluntarios de CASA no han vuelto a sufrir abusos ni han vuelto a entrar en el sistema de tribunales de los condados de Jackson, Johnson o Wyandotte.

“Sabemos que la investigación muestra que los niños que tienen los beneficios de un defensor especial designado por el tribunal como voluntario que trabaja con ellos obtienen mejores resultados dentro del sistema”, dijo Blumel. “Es menos probable que vuelvan a abusar de ellos, (y) es más probable que encuentren ese hogar seguro y permanente más rápidamente”.

El voluntariado con CASA es flexible y adaptable a cualquier situación.

“Ser voluntario de CASA puede encajar incluso en la vida más agitada”, dijo Blumel. “Se necesita menos tiempo de lo que la mayoría de la gente piensa y el horario es muy flexible”.

Debido a la pandemia, toda la capacitación e incluso las visitas se han movido en línea, en su mayor parte, dijo Blumel. Además, los miembros del personal siempre están disponibles para apoyar a los voluntarios.

Blumel anima a los interesados a asistir a una sesión de información virtual, donde pueden hacer preguntas y ver si el voluntariado es para ellos. La información sobre las próximas sesiones de información se publica en el sitio web casakc.org.

Es “realmente importante … que tengamos un grupo diverso de voluntarios que representan a las comunidades a las que servimos”, dijo Blumel.

“Queremos que los niños a los que servimos se vean a sí mismos en las personas que están dando un paso al frente para servirlos”, dijo.

Para obtener más información sobre el voluntariado, llame a Jackson County CASA al (816) 984-8200 o CASA of Johnson y Wyandotte Counties al (913) 715-4040, o visite casakc.org.