Dos Mundos editor encourages Latinos to get the COVID-19 vaccine

By Angie Baldelomar

Dos Mundos editor Clara Reyes got her first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, Reyes is sharing her story to encourage the Kansas City area’s Hispanic community to get the vaccine.

“I think the vaccine is a good idea because it will protect us, and I encourage all the people who would like to get it to do so,” she said.

Reyes had signed up for the doses two weeks ago. Finally, last week, she got a call with a time and date.

“I didn’t feel a thing; it was just a sting, and after that, no other side effects,” she said.

Reyes is scheduled to get the second dose next week.

Kansas is vaccinating people in Phases 1 and 2 of its distribution plan, following distribution guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Phase 2 includes people ages 65 and older; high-contact critical workers; and all unvaccinated people prioritized in Phase 1 – health care personnel, residents or patients in long-term care (LTC) senior housing or LTC-supported independent living and workers considered critical to pandemic response continuity.

Missouri is vaccinating residents eligible in its first three groups. Those groups include people ages 65 and older, and those with certain high-risk health conditions.

Reyes emphasized that getting the two doses “does not mean that you can walk in the street without a mask or hang out with a lot of people.”

“Right there, they tell you to keep wearing your mask and keep socially distancing yourself for your own sake,” she said.

Although precautions should not and do not end once people get the vaccine, it is still an important step in overcoming the virus, Reyes emphasized.

“I think that all people should get (the vaccine) as soon as possible because it’s the only way we are going to get rid of this disease,” she said.

Reyes also cautioned people to be aware of misinformation regarding the vaccine. A big concern, particularly undocumented immigrants, is the fear of going to get the vaccine and finding immigration officers there. She confirmed there is no one at the vaccination sites other than health department officials. They also never asked for her citizenship status, she said.

“(Health officials) don’t care what your status is,” Reyes said. “The only thing they care about is that you get vaccinated.”

People interested in getting vaccinated must sign up on vaccine interest lists, based on where they live. To sign up for a vaccine and/or find more information about it, visit one of the following:

*Johnson County: jocogov.org/covid-19-vaccine. For assistance or to request a Spanish translator, call (913) 715-2819.

*Wyandotte County: wycokck.org/COVID-19.

*Kansas City, Missouri: kcmo.gov/coronavirus. For assistance filling out the form, call 311 or (816) 513-1313.

*Jackson County: jacohd.org/covid-19-vaccine-survey-tool.

Editora de Dos Mundos anima a los latinos a vacunarse contra el COVID-19

La editora de Dos Mundos, Clara Reyes, recibió su primera dosis de la vacuna COVID-19 de Pfizer.

Ahora, Reyes comparte su historia para alentar a la comunidad hispana del área de Kansas City a vacunarse.

“Creo que la vacuna es una buena idea porque nos protegerá, y animo a todas las personas que quieran obtenerla a que lo hagan”, dijo.

Reyes se había inscrito para recibir las dosis hace dos semanas. Finalmente, la semana pasada, recibió una llamada con fecha y hora.

“No sentí nada; fue solo un piquetito, y después de eso, no tuve ningún efecto secundario”, dijo.

Está previsto que Reyes reciba la segunda dosis la próxima semana.

Kansas está vacunando a personas en las Fases 1 y 2 de su plan de distribución, siguiendo las pautas de distribución de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades y el Departamento de Salud y Medio Ambiente de Kansas. La Fase 2 incluye a personas de 65 años o más; trabajadores críticos de alto contacto; y todas las personas no vacunadas priorizadas en la Fase 1: personal de atención médica, residentes o pacientes en viviendas para personas mayores de cuidados a largo plazo (LTC, por sus siglas en inglés) o vida independiente respaldada por LTC y trabajadores considerados críticos para la continuidad de la respuesta a la pandemia.

Missouri está vacunando a los residentes elegibles en sus primeros tres grupos. Esos grupos incluyen personas de 65 años o más, y aquellas con ciertas condiciones de salud de alto riesgo.

Reyes enfatizó que recibir las dos dosis “no significa que puedas caminar por la calle sin máscara o que puedes ir a lugares con mucha gente”.

“Allí mismo te dicen que sigas usando tu máscara y sigas distanciándote socialmente por tu propio bien”, dijo.

Aunque las precauciones no deben terminar una vez que las personas reciben la vacuna, sigue siendo un paso importante para superar el virus, enfatizó Reyes.

“Creo que todas las personas deberían recibir (la vacuna) lo antes posible porque es la única forma en que vamos a deshacernos de esta enfermedad”, dijo.

Reyes también advirtió a las personas que estén al tanto de información errónea sobre la vacuna. Una gran preocupación, particularmente para los inmigrantes indocumentados, es el temor de recibir la vacuna y encontrar oficiales de inmigración allí. Ella confirmó que no hay nadie en los sitios de vacunación además de los funcionarios del departamento de salud. Tampoco le preguntaron nunca por su estado de ciudadanía, dijo.

“(A los funcionarios de salud) no les importa cuál sea su estado”, dijo Reyes. “Lo único que les importa es que te vacunes”.

Las personas interesadas en vacunarse deben inscribirse en las listas de interesados en vacunas, según el lugar donde viven. Para inscribirse para recibir una vacuna y/o encontrar más información al respecto, visite uno de los siguientes:

*Condado de Johnson: jocogov.org/covid-19-vaccine. Para obtener ayuda o para solicitar un traductor de español, llame al (913) 715-2819.

*Condado de Wyandotte: wycokck.org/COVID-19.

*Kansas City, Missouri: kcmo.gov/coronavirus. Para obtener ayuda para completar el formulario, llame al 311 o al (816) 513-1313.

*Condado de Jackson: jacohd.org/covid-19-vaccine-survey-tool.