Extreme Weather Creating Urgency for Outdoor Pets  

Pet Resource Center of Kansas City (PRCKC) staff are on the streets trying to help pets facing potentially deadly single-digit temps.

Kansas City, MO: Weather extremes in Kansas City over the next week can be deadly for pets left outside, especially for those without any type of shelter.

“In weather this cold our immediate concern would be for frostbite and hypothermia,” explained PRCKC veterinarian, Stefani Albrecht. “But the dangers won’t just stop there in temperatures this extreme. Left outside, pets can freeze to death and it can happen more quickly than you think.”

Sometimes the issue is education. Often, pet owners believe their pets can handle it because they have fur. Other’s lack resources or know where to get the right items that can help protect pets from harsh weather.

To help, PRCKC team members are on the streets every day looking for animals suffering in the cold and talking to pet owners about how to protect their dogs and cats from extremes.

“Make no mistake, this weather can be deadly,” says PRCKC director of community engagement, Kristin Roth. “That’s why we’re out there. We have resources for helping out and we want people to know it. Yes, pets should be inside but legally people are only required to provide food, water and shelter. So if being indoors is not possible, then they at least should have something to protect them from the elements. We have that, we have dog houses and straw, which can be the difference between life and death when the weather gets like this.”

Roth adds that everyone should be looking for pets who need help. “It takes all of us,” she says. “If you see something, say something. “Call 311 and get animal control involved if you live in KCMO. Or reach out to the animal control office in your town. Call us, too. Please. It could be a matter of life and death.”

Pet owners who need resources or those who see animals living outdoors without protection are urged to call PRCKC for resources at 816-353-0940

Pet Resource Center of Kansas City is a nonprofit started in 2002 as Spay and Neuter Kansas City. In the 19 years since its founding, the organization has helped over 400,000 pets and currently serves more than 25,000 per year with spay/neuter, vaccines, pet food, supplies, education, emergency medical care and dog/puppy training.

Clima extremo que crea urgencia para mascotas al aire libre

El personal del Pet Resource Center of Kansas City (PRCKC) está en las calles tratando de ayudar a las mascotas que enfrentan temperaturas de un solo dígito potencialmente mortales.

Kansas City, MO: Los extremos climáticos en Kansas City durante la próxima semana pueden ser mortales para las mascotas que se dejan afuera, especialmente para aquellas que no tienen ningún tipo de refugio.

“En un clima tan frío, nuestra preocupación inmediata sería la congelación y la hipotermia”, explicó la veterinaria de PRCKC, Stefani Albrecht. “Pero los peligros no se detendrán ahí en temperaturas tan extremas. Si se dejan afuera, las mascotas pueden morir congeladas y puede suceder más rápido de lo que cree .“

A veces, el problema es la educación. A menudo, los dueños de mascotas creen que sus mascotas pueden manejarlo porque tienen pelo. Otros carecen de recursos o saben dónde conseguir los artículos adecuados que pueden ayudar a proteger a las mascotas de las inclemencias del tiempo. Para ayudar, los miembros del equipo de PRCKC están en las calles todos los días buscando animales que sufren por el frío y hablando con los dueños de mascotas sobre cómo proteger a sus perros y gatos de los extremos.

“No se equivoque, este clima puede ser mortal”, dice la directora de participación comunitaria de PRCKC, Kristin Roth. “Por eso estamos ahí fuera. Tenemos recursos para ayudar y queremos que la gente lo sepa. Sí, las mascotas deben estar adentro, pero legalmente las personas solo están obligadas a proporcionar comida, agua y refugio. Entonces, si no es posible estar en interiores, al menos deberían tener algo que los proteja de los elementos. Tenemos eso, tenemos casas para perros y paja, que puede ser la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte cuando el clima se pone así “. Roth agrega que todos deberían buscar mascotas que necesiten ayuda. “Nos necesita a todos”, dice. “Si ves algo, di algo.

“Llame al 311 e involucre al control de animales si vive en KCMO. O comuníquese con la oficina de control de animales de su ciudad. Llámanos también. Por favor. Podría ser una cuestión de vida o muerte .“

Los dueños de mascotas que necesitan recursos o aquellos que ven animales que viven al aire libre sin protección deben llamar a PRCKC para obtener recursos al 816-353-0940

PRCKC Pet Resource Center of Kansas City es una organización sin fines de lucro fundada en 2002 como Spay and Neuter Kansas City. En los 19 años desde su fundación, la organización ha ayudado a más de 400,000 mascotas y actualmente atiende a más de 25,000 por año con esterilización / castración, vacunas, comida para mascotas, suministros, educación, atención médica de emergencia y entrenamiento de perros / cachorros.