Women’s History Month: Gutierrez works to empower Hispanic community in KC

By Angie Baldelomar

For Isabel Gutierrez, education has been at the center of most of her life.

A native of Mexico, Gutierrez moved to the Kansas City area when she was 6 years old. Since she was young, she has felt a passion to teach and empower future generations.

“That was (always) my passion, to empower the community through knowledge,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez felt that this empowerment was not being addressed, particularly doing so in Spanish, she said. In fact, she was one of the first people who taught classes in Spanish in the area.

“That is one of my passions – just to teach our Hispanic community in their own native language,” she said.

Gutierrez works at KidsTLC, a nonprofit that seeks to “transform the lives of children and families experiencing mental and behavioral health challenges, developmental trauma and autism.” Along with Erik Erazo, she leads a Spanish-speaking parenting class to support parents, Que Onda Familias.

They primarily focus on mental health.

“The reason why we were hired to do that is because (KidsTLC) wants to reach our Hispanic community and I think that … focusing on mental health – especially now with everything that’s going on in our lives, plus the fact that our Hispanic community is not open to speak about mental health issues – is important,” Gutierrez said. “It’s O.K. for us to seek help, so that’s our goal with KidsTLC – to bring it up front (and) normalize that mental health is another kind of health issue that a person might be experiencing.”

For Gutierrez, her work as an educator knows no bounds. She also works for the Olathe Public Schools in the Parent As Teachers Program. In addition, she regularly volunteers with several groups, including the Olathe Fire Department through its Community Emergency Response Team.

Gutierrez wants to empower the Hispanic community, particularly parents so they can pass on that empowerment to their children.

“How we empower our families to be able to provide that empowerment to their families is so crucial for the welfare of their families and our community,” she said. “As an educator, you want for everybody to be empowered, for everybody to have the same opportunities to have success in life.”

Gutierrez’s advice to young Latinas during Women’s History Month is to keep learning.

“I think my biggest advice would be that education is a way to open the horizons,” she said. “And to never be afraid to keep on learning, to have a yearning for learning and never be afraid to empower those that do not have the same opportunities that they have, but to always lend a hand to those who need it.”

Gutiérrez trabaja para empoderar a la comunidad hispana en Kansas

Para Isabel Gutiérrez, la educación ha sido el centro de la mayor parte de su vida.

Nativa de México, Gutiérrez se mudó al área de Kansas City cuando tenía 6 años. Desde que era joven, ha sentido pasión por enseñar y empoderar a las generaciones futuras.

“Esa fue (siempre) mi pasión, empoderar a la comunidad a través del conocimiento”, dijo.

Gutiérrez sintió que no se hacía lo suficiente para empedrar a la comunidad, particularmente hacerlo en español, dijo. De hecho, fue una de las primeras personas que impartió clases de español en la zona.

“Esa es una de mis pasiones, simplemente enseñar a nuestra comunidad hispana en su propia lengua materna”, dijo.

Gutiérrez trabaja en KidsTLC, una organización sin fines de lucro que busca “transformar las vidas de niños y familias que experimentan problemas de salud mental y conductual, trauma del desarrollo y autismo”. Junto con Erik Erazo, dirige una clase para padres de habla hispana para apoyar a los padres: Que Onda Familias.

Se centran principalmente en la salud mental.

“La razón por la que fuimos contratados para hacer eso es porque (KidsTLC) quiere llegar a nuestra comunidad hispana y creo que … enfocarnos en la salud mental, especialmente ahora con todo lo que está sucediendo en nuestras vidas, además del hecho de que nuestra comunidad hispana no está abierta a hablar sobre problemas de salud mental, es importante”, dijo Gutiérrez. “Está bien que busquemos ayuda, ese es nuestro objetivo con KidsTLC: llevarlo al frente (y) normalizar que la salud mental es otro tipo de problema de salud que una persona podría estar experimentando”.

Para Gutiérrez, su trabajo como educadora no conoce límites. Ella también trabaja para las Escuelas Públicas de Olathe en el Programa de Padres como Maestros. Además, regularmente trabaja como voluntaria con varios grupos, incluido el Departamento de Bomberos de Olathe a través de su Equipo Comunitario de Respuesta a Emergencias.

Gutiérrez quiere empoderar a la comunidad hispana, en particular a los padres, para que puedan transmitir ese empoderamiento a sus hijos.

“La forma en que empoderamos a nuestras familias para que puedan brindar ese empoderamiento a sus familias es tan crucial para el bienestar de sus familias y nuestra comunidad”, dijo. “Como educador, quieres que todos estén empoderados, que todos tengan las mismas oportunidades para tener éxito en la vida”.

El consejo de Gutiérrez para las jóvenes latinas durante el Mes de la Mujer es que sigan aprendiendo.

“Creo que mi mayor consejo sería que la educación es una forma de abrir horizontes”, dijo. “Y nunca tener miedo de seguir aprendiendo, tener ansias de aprender y nunca tener miedo de empoderar a quienes no tienen las mismas oportunidades que ellos, pero siempre echar una mano a quienes la necesitan”.