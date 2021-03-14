Olivas helping homebuyers through work at First Federal Bank

By Angie Baldelomar

Former KCTV-5 reporter Sandra Olivas has changed places of work: She is now at First Federal Bank of Kansas City.

In January, she started her position as community development officer there. Her work involves seeking ways for bankers to volunteer in the community to teach financial literacy classes and the steps to buying a home.

“What we do is help families either buy, build or refinance their home,” she said.

The other big part of her work is to help grow First Federal’s ITIN mortgage program — a loan program that helps nonresidents with individual tax IDs.

“My mom and dad were immigrants to this country, and I remember how hard they worked to buy our first home,” Olivas said. “So to me, it’s really important to give back to the community and to honor my parents, what they sacrificed for our family, by helping other immigrants with their dream of buying a home.”

First Federal has a bilingual loan officer. Olivas also speaks Spanish.

Before starting her banking career, Olivas worked as a journalist for 19 years. She was working at Bank of Labor before taking the position at First Federal.

A Kansas City area native, Olivas loves the city and the people that make up Kansas City. That love makes her desire to help even more prominent.

“I feel like it’s my duty to give back and to be a good resident, and to be a good neighbor, and to help other people and to make our community better,” she said.

Because of how well-known Olivas is in the community, she has become a resource for many other area Hispanics.

“I love being a part of the community, helping people in our nonprofit world, volunteering, but just being a resource and answering questions and doing anything I can to help people,” she said.

That love continues to lead the work Olivas plans to keep doing at First Federal.

For anyone thinking of buying a house, Olivas recommends contacting her at sandra.Olivas@ffbkc.com.

Olivas ayuda a los compradores de vivienda a través de su trabajo en First Federal Bank

La ex reportera de KCTV-5 Sandra Olivas tiene un nuevo trabajo.

Olivas ahora trabaja en First Federal Bank de Kansas City. En enero, comenzó allí su puesto como oficial de desarrollo comunitario. Su trabajo consiste en buscar formas para que los banqueros se ofrezcan como voluntarios en la comunidad para impartir clases de educación financiera y los pasos para comprar una casa.

“Lo que hacemos es ayudar a las familias a comprar, construir o refinanciar su casa”, dijo.

La otra gran parte de su trabajo es ayudar a hacer crecer el programa hipotecario ITIN de First Federal, un programa de préstamos que ayuda a los no residentes con identificaciones fiscales individuales.

“Mi mamá y mi papá eran inmigrantes en este país y recuerdo lo duro que trabajaron para comprar nuestra primera casa”, dijo Olivas. “Entonces, para mí, es realmente importante devolver a la comunidad y honrar a mis padres, y lo que sacrificaron por nuestra familia, al ayudar a otros inmigrantes con su sueño de comprar una casa”.

First Federal tiene un oficial de préstamos bilingüe. Olivas también habla español.

Antes de comenzar su carrera bancaria, Olivas trabajó como periodista durante 19 años. Trabajaba en Bank of Labor antes de ocupar el puesto en First Federal.

Originaria del área de Kansas City, Olivas ama la ciudad y las personas que componen Kansas City. Ese amor hace que su deseo de ayudar sea aún más prominente.

“Siento que es mi deber retribuir y ser un buen residente, y ser un buen vecino, y ayudar a otras personas y mejorar nuestra comunidad”, dijo.

Debido a lo bien conocida que es Olivas en la comunidad, se ha convertido en un recurso para muchos otros hispanos del área.

“Me encanta ser parte de la comunidad, ayudar a las personas en nuestro mundo sin fines de lucro, ser voluntario, ser un recurso y responder preguntas y hacer todo lo que pueda para ayudar a las personas”, dijo.

Ese amor continúa liderando el trabajo que Olivas planea seguir haciendo en First Federal.

Para cualquiera que esté pensando en comprar una casa, Olivas recomienda contactarla al correo electrónico: sandra.Olivas@ffbkc.com.