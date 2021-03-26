Venegas elevates Mexican heritage through her art

By Angie Baldelomar

Artist Italia Venegas’ work reflects her Mexican heritage and experiences growing up in Mexico.

“I definitely try to explore my identity as a Latina raised in Mexico,” she said. “I have focused on exploring themes that resonate with my cultural background and that celebrate my heritage and experiences.”

Born in El Paso, Texas, Venegas was raised in Mexico until she was about 15, when her family moved to the Kansas City area. It was then that she started appreciating Mexican culture and decided to explore its complexities.

Venegas did not know much English when she moved here. Learning it was the most difficult part of moving to the United States, she said.

“I needed to know the language to be able to write essays, to go to competitions, to get scholarships in one month, so that was my biggest challenge,” she said.

Venegas took second place at KC BizFest — a four-day competition that offers area high school students an opportunity to learn various life skills and business techniques — in 2016. That allowed her to attend McPherson College. She graduated from there with a bachelor of arts degree in studio art and graphic design.

Venegas works as a graphic designer and motion graphics designer for a firm in Wichita, Kansas. Her favorite part of graphic design is the process.

“I love the process because we have to come up with stuff from scratch of stuff that has never been done before,” she said.

Venegas also loves the collaborative part of working in graphic design because it is a team effort to bring a client’s vision to life. Even so, one of her future goals is to make murals to showcase her art to the world in big spaces.

In commemoration of March as Women’s History Month, Venegas has some advice for young Latinas.

“Follow (your) dreams and do what (you) like the most,” she said. “And never give up.”

Venegas eleva la herencia mexicana a través de su arte

El trabajo de la artista Italia Venegas refleja su herencia mexicana y sus experiencias al crecer en México.

“Definitivamente trato de explorar mi identidad como latina criada en México”, dijo. “Me he centrado en explorar temas que resuenen con mi trasfondo cultural y que celebren mi herencia y experiencias”.

Nacida en El Paso, Texas, Venegas se crió en México hasta los 15 años, cuando su familia se mudó al área de Kansas City. Fue entonces cuando empezó a apreciar la cultura mexicana y decidió explorar sus complejidades.

Venegas no sabía mucho inglés cuando se mudó aquí. Aprenderlo fue la parte más difícil de mudarse a Estados Unidos, dijo.

“Necesitaba saber el idioma para poder escribir ensayos, ir a concursos, obtener becas en un mes, así que ese fue mi mayor desafío”, dijo.

Venegas obtuvo el segundo lugar en KC BizFest, una competencia de cuatro días que ofrece a los estudiantes de secundaria del área la oportunidad de aprender varias habilidades para la vida y técnicas comerciales, en 2016. Eso le permitió asistir a McPherson College. Se graduó de allí con una licenciatura en arte de estudio y diseño gráfico.

Venegas trabaja como diseñadora gráfica y diseñadora de gráficos en movimiento para una firma en Wichita, Kansas. Su parte favorita del diseño gráfico es el proceso.

“Me encanta el proceso porque tenemos que crear cosas desde cero que nunca se hayan hecho antes”, dijo.

A Venegas también le encanta la parte colaborativa del trabajo en diseño gráfico porque es un esfuerzo de equipo para dar vida a la visión de un cliente. Aún así, uno de sus objetivos futuros es realizar murales para mostrar su arte al mundo en grandes espacios.

En conmemoración de marzo como el Mes de la Mujer, Venegas tiene algunos consejos para las jóvenes latinas.

“Sigan (sus) sueños y hagan lo que más les gusta”, dijo. “Y nunca se rindan”.