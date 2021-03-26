Munoz keeping Chicano arts alive

By Tere Siqueira

Each March, to honor Women’s History Month, Dos Mundos honors Latinas whose accomplishments have helped and/or inspired the community. One of this year’s eight honorees is Deanna Munoz (Muñoz in Spanish), CEO and founder of the Latino Arts Foundation, and the founder of the Midwest Chicana Brand.

Munoz, who worked for Hallmark for 15 years and will become the family and community engagement coordinator for Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy in April, finds meaning in offering access to the arts she did not have growing up.

“The Latino community of KC is my family,” she said. “I want to ensure no child aspiring to be an artist or graphic designer, or whatever it may be, loses that dream because they couldn’t find support in whatever or any way. I am here to give all I can to ensure the Latino community in KC continues to be seen, heard and thrives!”

Munoz credits El Centro Inc. CEO Irene Caudillo with helping her pursue her mission. Caudillo was the first person to offer Munoz space for her foundation.

“Irene Caudillo was the first person to believe in me, outside my family and friends, truly,” the Mexican-American said. “Irene Caudillo … (is) my for-real hero. She is who helped and supported me, even though at the time she (had) never met me! But she saw the passion and love for our community in me and gave me a chance. She is phenomenal.”

Munoz, whose other achievements include giving a 2019 TEDx talk about her struggles to find her identity as a Mexican-American, credits her appearance on the TV show “Queer Eye” with helping her pursue her mission. The program gave her the additional credibility and exposure she needed for her projects to take flight.

Juggling her nonprofit work with a full-time career makes time management Munoz’s biggest challenge, she acknowledged. One way she manages her time is by prioritizing her interests. And family is Munoz’s top priority, she said.

Munoz’s children, Priscilla and Penelope, are the Latinas she looks up to the most, she said.

“I learn every day from them on how I can be a better person, mom, activist, guider, (means of) support,” Munoz said. “My kids are my world, and they are my teachers. I am who I am today because of them. My son, Dalinuel, is a first-gen college grad!”

Her children also inspired Munoz to start the Latino Arts Foundation, she said. But she also recognizes it was something she did for her younger self, too. In 2020, the combination of those influences prompted Munoz to hold a month-long virtual version of her Latino Arts Festival, she said.

Munoz has no plans to slow down. Instead, she plans to open a Chicano art and cultural center in 2022 in Kansas City, she said.

Rather than seeing herself as a leader in the arts community, Munoz humbly sees herself only as a “partner in the arts Latino ecosystem,” she said.

In commemoration of March as Women’s History Month, Munoz has a message to Kansas City’s artists and Latin community.

“Be all you want to be and more,” she said. “Seek those who can help and support you, and remember to always look behind you, beside you and in front of you to ensure you are giving back and raising our future Latina leaders. Share your stories. This is so important because we need for those around us to know they too can … achieve their dreams and goals.”

Muñoz mantiene vivo el arte chicano

Cada marzo, para honrar el Mes de la Historia de la Mujer, Dos Mundos honra a las latinas cuyos logros han ayudado y/o inspirado a la comunidad. Una de las ocho home-najeadas de este año es Deanna Munoz, directora ejecutiva y fundadora de Latino Arts Foundation, y fundadora de Midwest Chicana Brand.

Munoz, quien trabajó para Hallmark durante 15 años y se convertirá en la coordinadora de participación familiar y comunitaria de Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy en abril, encuentra sentido en ofrecer acceso a las artes que no tuvo cuando era niña.

“La comunidad latina de KC es mi familia”, dijo. “Quiero asegurarme de que ningún niño que aspire a ser artista o diseñador gráfico, o lo que sea, pierda ese sueño porque no pudo encontrar apoyo de ninguna manera. ¡Estoy aquí para dar todo lo que pueda para asegurar que la comunidad latina en KC continúe siendo vista, escuchada y prosperando! ”

Muñoz le da crédito a Irene Caudillo, directora ejecutiva de El Centro Inc., por haberla ayudado a cumplir su misión. Caudillo fue la primera persona en ofrecerle un espacio a Muñoz para su fundación.

“Irene Caudillo fue la primera persona en creer en mí, fuera de mi familia y amigos, de verdad”, dijo la mexicoamericana. “Irene Caudillo … es mi verdadera heroína. Ella es quien me ayudó y apoyó, ¡aunque en ese momento nunca me había conocido! Pero ella vio la pasión y el amor por nuestra comunidad en mí y me dio una oportunidad. Ella es fenomenal “.

Muñoz, cuyos otros logros incluyen dar una charla TEDx en 2019 sobre sus luchas por encontrar su identidad como mexicana-estadounidense, atribuye su aparición en el programa de televisión “Queer Eye” a haberla ayudado a cumplir su misión. El programa le dio la credibilidad y la exposición adicionales que necesitaba para que sus proyectos despegaran.

Muñoz reconoció que debe sobrellevar su trabajo sin fines de lucro con una carrera de tiempo completo hace que la administración del tiempo sea el mayor desafío. Una forma en que administra su tiempo es marcando prioridades. Y la familia es su principal prioridad.

Muñoz compartió que sus hijas Priscilla y Penélope, son las mujeres latinas que más admira.

“Aprendo todos los días de mis hijos sobre cómo puedo ser una mejor persona, madre, activista, guía y medio de apoyo”, dijo Muñoz. “Mis hijos son mi mundo y son mis maestros. Soy quien soy hoy gracias a ellos. ¡Mi hijo, Dalinuel, es un graduado universitario de primera generación! “

También mencionó hijos la inspiraron a comenzar Latino Arts Foundation. Pero también reconoce que fue algo que hizo por su yo más joven. En 2020, la combinación de esas influencias llevó a Muñoz a realizar una versión virtual de un mes de su Festival de Arte Latino.

Muñoz no tiene planes de frenar. En cambio, planea abrir un centro artístico y cultural chicano en 2022 en Kansas City.

En lugar de verse a sí misma como una líder en la comunidad artística, Muñoz se ve humildemente como una “socia en el ecosistema latino de las artes”.

En conmemoración de marzo como el Mes de la Historia de la Mujer, Muñoz tiene un mensaje para los artistas y la comunidad latina de Kansas City.

“Sé todo lo que quieras ser y más”, dijo. “Busca a quienes puedan ayudarte y apoyarte, y recuerda siempre mirar hacia atrás, a tu lado y hacia enfrente para asegurarte de que está retribuyendo y criando a nuestras futuras líderes latinas. Comparte tus historias. Esto es muy importante porque necesitamos que quienes nos rodean sepan que ellos también pueden … lograr sus sueños y metas”.