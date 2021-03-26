Raymer Reyes helps recently arrived children transition to United States

By Angie Baldelomar

When Cynthia Raymer thought of becoming a teacher, she never imagined she would serve such a specific population.

An Overland Park native, Raymer is a teacher for newcomer students at Kansas City International Academy, a charter school in Kansas City, Missouri.

“What that means is, I am serving students who have newly entered the country, meaning that they have just really little English knowledge or understanding of how to speak English and (are) just overall new to the country,” she said.

Raymer, who teaches fourth- and fifth-graders, helps students transition into their new country and culture so they can eventually move into regular classrooms. She decided to pursue teaching after doing her senior project to find what interested her. Raymer recalled how impactful her teachers were, specifically her first-grade teacher and some of her high school teachers.

Knowing Raymer had a teacher to vent to or who would understand when she was exhausted and ask her about it made a difference in her life.

“I thought that was a huge deal for a teacher to be willing to put aside what needed to be taught for the day to put their students first,” she said. “It just made sense to me that, if I could do as much impact as my teachers, I would be very fulfilled by that.”

Raymer comes from a family that serves the Hispanic community. She is the granddaughter of Dos Mundos founders Manuel and Clara Reyes. Thus, she has always been involved in the Hispanic community.

“It almost seemed very natural serving this type of population of people that were learning English,” she said.

At Kansas City International Academy, around 70% of the students are English language learners. The students represent 21 countries and 15 languages, meaning that many of Raymer’s students are immigrants and refugees.

“I understand their stories; … just hearing from my own family’s stories of immigrating to the United States, I could really connect with my students,” she said.

Raymer said teachers also are called to help students deal with their social emotional needs.

“Before we get to content, I think it’s more important to meet those needs first, (to) address them, because they cannot learn when their brain is so distracted by traumatizing events occurring in their life,” she said.

The pandemic has made all schools more lenient in that regard, forcing them to pause and prioritize what is important to children’s development, Raymer said.

“Kids need to learn these social emotional skills, not only so that they can regulate through their emotions that they’re going through every day, but also to be successful adults,” she said. “What’s coming from (the coronavirus pandemic) is, people are prioritizing social emotional needs and how important it is and impactful to children and adults.”

As a teacher, Raymer encourages parents to use their children’s teachers and schools as resources.

“I feel like sometimes that’s kind of overseen. People forget that teachers and educators are full of knowledge and that they’re really there to help,” she said. “(Teachers) are just a great free resource to have, even beyond just the curriculum.”

Raymer ayuda a los niños recién llegados a hacer la transición a Estados Unidos

Cuando Cynthia Raymer pensó en convertirse en maestra, nunca imaginó que serviría a una población tan específica.

Raymer, nativa de Overland Park, es maestra de estudiantes recién llegados en Kansas City International Academy, una escuela autónoma en Kansas City, Missouri.

“Lo que eso significa es que estoy atendiendo a estudiantes que han ingresado recientemente al país, lo que significa que tienen muy poco conocimiento de inglés o comprensión de cómo hablar inglés y (son) en general nuevos en el país,” dijo.

Raymer, quien enseña a estudiantes de cuarto y quinto grado, ayuda a los estudiantes a hacer la transición a su nuevo país y cultura para que eventualmente puedan mudarse a las aulas regulares. Decidió dedicarse a la docencia después de hacer su proyecto de último año de secundaria para encontrar lo que le interesaba. Raymer recordó lo impactantes que fueron sus maestros, específicamente su maestro de primer grado y algunos de sus maestros de secundaria.

Saber que Raymer tenía maestros con los que desahogarse o que la entenderían cuando estaba agotada y le preguntarían al respecto marcó una diferencia en su vida.

“Pensé que era muy importante para un maestro estar dispuesto a dejar de lado lo que se necesitaba enseñar durante el día para poner a sus estudiantes en primer lugar”, dijo. “Simplemente tenía sentido para mí que, si pudiera hacer tanto impacto como mis maestros, estaría muy satisfecha con eso”.

Raymer proviene de una familia que sirve a la comunidad hispana. Es nieta de los fundadores de Dos Mundos, Manuel y Clara Reyes. Por eso, siempre ha estado involucrada en la comunidad hispana.

“Parecía muy natural atender a este tipo de población de personas que estaban aprendiendo inglés”, dijo.

En Kansas City International Academy, alrededor del 70% de los estudiantes son estudiantes del idioma inglés. Los estudiantes representan 21 países y 15 idiomas, lo que significa que muchos de los estudiantes de Raymer son inmigrantes y refugiados.

“Entiendo sus historias; … con solo escuchar las historias de mi propia familia sobre la inmigración a los Estados Unidos, realmente pude conectarme con mis estudiantes ”, dijo.

Raymer dijo que los maestros también están llamados a ayudar a los estudiantes a lidiar con sus necesidades socioemocionales.

“Antes de llegar al contenido, creo que es más importante satisfacer esas necesidades primero, (para) abordarlas, porque no pueden aprender cuando su cerebro está tan distraído por eventos traumatizantes que ocurren en su vida”, dijo.

La pandemia ha hecho que todas las escuelas sean más indulgentes en ese sentido, lo que las ha obligado a hacer una pausa y priorizar lo que es importante para el desarrollo de los niños, dijo Raymer.

“Los niños necesitan aprender estas habilidades socioemocionales, no sólo para poder regular las emociones que atraviesan todos los días, sino también para ser adultos exitosos”, dijo. “Lo que viene de (la pandemia de coronavirus) es que las personas están priorizando las necesidades socioemocionales y lo importante que es y lo impactante que es para niños y adultos”.

Como maestro, Raymer alienta a los padres a utilizar a los maestros y las escuelas de sus hijos como recursos.

“Siento que a veces eso es algo dejado de lado. La gente olvida que los maestros y educadores están llenos de conocimiento y que realmente están ahí para ayudar”, dijo. “(Los profesores) son simplemente un gran recurso gratuito, incluso más allá del plan de estudios”.