Anti-Asian racist incidents still on the rise across the United States

By Roberta Pardo

Anti-Asian hate incidents keep rising nationwide.

On Monday (March 29), an elderly Asian American woman in New York City was brutally beaten by a man who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by. The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the woman was walking along the street when a man came up to her and kicked her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground. The man then stomped on the woman’s face several times while hurling anti-Asian statements at her before casually walking away.

In a second incident, two men exchanged punches aboard a Manhattan-bound “J train.” One of them was caught on camera trying to choke the other, who appears to be Asian.

Both incidents are being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force. They come on the heels of an Atlanta-area mass shooting that targeted several Asian-run massage parlors, resulting in eight deaths.

New data has revealed over the past year that the number of such anti-Asian incidents — which can include shunning, slurs and physical attacks — is far greater than previously reported. The research, released on March 16 by reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate, said nearly 3,800 incidents were reported over roughly a year during the pandemic. For comparison, there were about 2,600 hate incidents nationwide the year before over a five-month span.

According to the report, roughly 503 incidents took place in 2021 alone. Verbal harassment and shunning were the most common types of discrimination, making up 68.1% and 20.5% of the reports, respectively. Physical assault was the third most common incident, making up 11.1% of the total incidents.

Karthick Ramakrishnan, founder and director of demographic data and policy research nonprofit AAPI Data, warned that the incidents cannot be neatly summed up by solely the heightened anti-Asian sentiment witnessed throughout the pandemic, as he told NBC News. Ramakrishnan added that there are many factors that could have caused the increase.

“There’s a complex variety of factors, but the fundamental reality is that there’s an increase in the number of Asian Americans who feel unsafe,” he told NBC News.

President Biden has addressed this increase in anti-Asian sentiment. Besides referencing the violence in his first national prime time address in early March, Biden signed a memorandum earlier this year that, in part, issued guidance on how the Justice Department should respond to the heightened number of anti-Asian hate incidents.

Incidentes racistas contra los asiáticos siguen aumentando en Estados Unidos

Los incidentes de odio contra los asiáticos siguen aumentando en todo el país.

El lunes (29 de marzo), una anciana asiática estadounidense en la ciudad de Nueva York fue brutalmente golpeada por un hombre que la pateó repetidamente frente a testigos que aparentemente se quedaron al margen. El Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD) dijo que la mujer caminaba por la calle cuando un hombre se le acercó y la pateó en el estómago, tirándola al suelo. Luego, el hombre pisoteó el rostro de la mujer varias veces mientras le lanzaba declaraciones anti-asiáticas antes de alejarse casualmente.

En un segundo incidente, dos hombres intercambiaron golpes a bordo de un “tren J” con destino a Manhattan. Uno de ellos fue captado por la cámara tratando de estrangular al otro, que parece ser asiático.

Ambos incidentes están siendo investigados por el Grupo de Trabajo sobre Crímenes de Odio del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York. Vienen inmediatamente después de un tiroteo masivo en el área de Atlanta que tuvo como blanco a varios salones de masajes administrados por asiáticos y que resultó en ocho muertes.

Nuevos datos han revelado durante el año pasado que el número de incidentes anti-asiáticos, que pueden incluir rechazos, insultos y ataques físicos, es mucho mayor de lo que se informó anteriormente. La investigación, publicada el 16 de marzo por el foro de informes Stop AAPI Hate, dijo que se informaron casi 3,800 incidentes durante aproximadamente un año durante la pandemia. En comparación, hubo alrededor de 2,600 incidentes de odio en todo el país el año anterior durante un período de cinco meses.

Según el informe, sólo en 2021 se produjeron aproximadamente 503 incidentes. El acoso verbal y el rechazo fueron los tipos de discriminación más comunes, representando el 68,1% y el 20,5% de las denuncias, respectivamente. La agresión física fue el tercer incidente más común, representando el 11,1% del total de incidentes.

Karthick Ramakrishnan, fundador y director de la organización sin fines de lucro AAPI Data de investigación de políticas y datos demográficos, advirtió que los incidentes no pueden resumirse con claridad únicamente por el sentimiento anti-asiático aumentado a lo largo de la pandemia, como le dijo a NBC News.

“Hay una variedad compleja de factores, pero la realidad fundamental es que hay un aumento en el número de estadounidenses de origen asiático que se sienten inseguros”, dijo a NBC News.

El presidente Biden ha abordado este aumento en el sentimiento anti-asiático. Además de hacer referencia a la violencia en su primer discurso nacional en horario de máxima audiencia a principios de marzo, Biden firmó un memorando a principios de este año que, en parte, emitió una guía sobre cómo el Departamento de Justicia debería responder al mayor número de incidentes de odio anti-asiáticos.