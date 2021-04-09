Black Agave hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

Story by Roberta Pardo and photos by Michael Alvarado

A new Mexican restaurant has opened.

On April 2, Black Agave Tequila Mexican Cuisine and Bar opened at 9720 Quivira Road in Lenexa, Kansas, near the Oak Park Mall, with its official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City organized the ceremony to welcome the newest Mexican restaurant in the Kansas City area.

The ceremony featured live music from Triple Impacto, El Veneno Norteno (Norteño in Spanish), Mariachi El Andariego and singer Eli Lugo.

The menu includes Mexican-style seafood, steak and pasta. In addition, owner Angel Martin Ortiz — born and raised in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico — distills his own reposado and anejo (añejo in Spanish) tequilas.

“I’m so excited that people can come and try my tequila; it’s something new for Kansas City,” he said in September 2020 to the Shawnee Mission Post. “It’s strong, but it’s still sweet, not like normal tequila that burns you.”

Black Agave is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday and Sunday. For more information about Black Agave, visit https://blackagavekc.com/home.

Black Agave organiza gran ceremonia de inauguración

Se ha abierto un nuevo restaurante mexicano.

El 2 de abril, Black Agave Tequila Mexican Cuisine and Bar abrió sus puertas en 9720 Quivira Road en Lenexa, Kansas, cerca del Oak Park Mall, con su ceremonia oficial de inauguración. La Cámara de Comercio Hispana del Área Metropolitana de Kansas City organizó la ceremonia para dar la bienvenida al restaurante mexicano más nuevo en el área de Kansas City.

La ceremonia contó con la música en vivo de Triple Impacto, El Veneno Norteño, Mariachi El Andariego y el cantante Eli Lugo.

El menú incluye mariscos, carnes y pastas al estilo mexicano. Además, el propietario Ángel Martín Ortiz, nacido y criado en Guadalajara, Jalisco, México, destila sus propios tequilas reposado y añejo.

“Estoy tan emocionado de que la gente pueda venir y probar mi tequila; es algo nuevo para Kansas City”, dijo en septiembre de 2020 al Shawnee Mission Post. “Es fuerte, pero sigue siendo dulce, no como el tequila normal que te quema”.

Black Agave está abierto de 11 a.m. a 9 p.m. lunes y domingo. Para obtener más información sobre Black Agave, visite https://blackagavekc.com/home.