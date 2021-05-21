Mia, Carlos, Mireya, Ruby and Anai Melendez.

Story by Angie Baldelomar and photos by Michael Alvarado

On Sunday (May 16), the Unified Government Department of Public Health (UGPHD) announced the grand prize-winners of the #IHelpedConquerCOVID school poster contest.

Held at the James P. Davis Hall at Wyandotte Lake Park, the awards ceremony celebrated the finalists representing each school district in Wyandotte County and the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas. All finalists’ artwork was displayed at the event.

“Seeing the artwork of these talented young artists is amazing, and it shows how creative and resilient our students have been in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Allen Greiner, UGPHD chief medical officer. “Creativity can be an important outlet for coping with such a stressful event, and these students did a terrific job of expressing themselves in their artwork.”

Each district’s first-, second-and third-place selections got a prize. The first-place finishers advanced to the final round of judging. From that pool, the judging panel selected three grand prize-winners — one each from grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

On Facebook, the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools congratulated two of their students for winning grand prizes.

“Big congratulations to 3rd-grader Duab Thao from John F. Kennedy Elementary and senior Thi Thao from Washington High School for winning the Grand Prizes in the Unified Government Public Health Department’s #IHelpedConquerCOVID School Poster Contest!” the district stated in its post.

School poster contest winners

UGPHD anuncia a los ganadores del concurso de carteles escolares

El domingo (16 de mayo), el Departamento de Salud Pública del Gobierno Unificado (UGPHD, por sus siglas en inglés) anunció los ganadores del gran premio del concurso de carteles escolares #IHelpedConquerCOVID.

Celebrada en el James P. Davis Hall en Wyandotte Lake Park, la ceremonia de premiación celebró a los finalistas que representan a cada distrito escolar en el condado de Wyandotte y la Arquidiócesis de Kansas City, Kansas. Las obras de arte de todos los finalistas se exhibieron en el evento.

“Ver las obras de arte de estos talentosos artistas jóvenes es asombroso y muestra cuán creativos y resistentes han sido nuestros estudiantes para hacer frente a la pandemia del COVID-19”, dijo el Dr. Allen Greiner, director médico de la UGPHD. “La creatividad puede ser una salida importante para hacer frente a un evento tan estresante, y estos estudiantes hicieron un excelente trabajo al expresarse en sus obras de arte”.

Las selecciones de primer, segundo y tercer lugar de cada distrito recibieron un premio. Los que terminaron en primer lugar avanzaron a la ronda final de evaluación. De ese grupo, el panel de jueces seleccionó a tres ganadores del gran premio, uno de cada uno de los grados K-5, 6-8 y 9-12.

En Facebook, las Escuelas Públicas de Kansas City, Kansas, felicitaron a dos de sus estudiantes por ganar grandes premios.

“¡Felicitaciones a la estudiante de tercer grado Duab Thao de la escuela primaria John F. Kennedy y a la estudiante de último año de la escuela secundaria Washington por ganar los premios mayores en el concurso de carteles escolares #IHelpedConquerCOVID del Departamento de Salud Pública del Gobierno Unificado!”, el distrito escribió en su publicación.