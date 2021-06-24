My dream, 40 years later

Clara Reyes Presidente y Editora del periódico Dos Mundos

Commentary by Clara Reyes, Chara

The dream started 40 years ago and I never thought it was going to last this long.

I was working as a realtor. Then, I saw a need in our community. I remember thinking there was a lot of information our community did not have access to. The idea of starting a newspaper came into my head.

I started Dos Mundos to inform our community and have better communication among Hispanics. Manuel, my husband; his family; Becky Jaramillo; her husband; and Hector Barreto were among the people who encouraged me to do it.

When we started with the bilingual newspaper, people were surprised. The newspaper was bilingual because I thought that we needed to let our representatives know about what we needed as Hispanics. Now, students who want to learn Spanish use it as a tool of knowledge.

After 40 years, I can say I was not expecting this overwhelming response from all the people in the Kansas City area. Thanks to my staff and people’s support, we have won awards. We have met people. And most importantly, we have helped our community.

These 40 years are a big achievement for all the Reyes Media family. Despite big challenges, we are still here.

To celebrate our 40th anniversary, I want to thank all our staff, designers, writers and people who work for Dos Mundos. Every week, they work as hard as they can to deliver the paper you are reading.

In addition to the Dos Mundos staff, I want to thank our community. I love it that, week after week, you are there to support us. Without you, this dream would not be possible.

It is extremely satisfying to see the support we have from you. Thanks for everything. Let’s celebrate these 40 years together.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Mi sueño, 40 años después

El sueño comenzó hace 40 años y nunca pensé que iba a durar tanto.

Trabajaba como agente inmobiliario. Vi una necesidad en nuestra comunidad. Recuerdo haber pensado que había mucha información a la que nuestra comunidad no tenía acceso. Y entonces me ocurrió la idea de empezar un periódico.

Empecé Dos Mundos para informar a nuestra comunidad y tener una mejor comunicación entre los hispanos. Manuel, mi esposo; su familia; Becky Jaramillo; su marido; y Héctor Barreto estuvieron entre las personas que me animaron a hacerlo. Cuando empezamos con el periódico bilingüe, la gente se sorprendió. El periódico era bilingüe porque pensé que teníamos que informar a nuestros representantes sobre lo que necesitábamos como hispanos. Ahora, los estudiantes que quieren aprender español lo utilizan como herramienta de conocimiento.

Después de 40 años, puedo decir que no esperaba esta respuesta abrumadora de toda la gente en el área de Kansas City. Gracias a mi personal y al apoyo de la gente, hemos ganado premios. Hemos conocido gente. Y lo más importante, hemos ayudado a nuestra comunidad.

Estos 40 años son un gran logro para toda la familia de Reyes Media. A pesar de los grandes desafíos, todavía estamos aquí.

Para celebrar nuestro 40 aniversario, quiero agradecer a todo nuestro personal, diseñadores, escritores y personas que trabajan para Dos Mundos. Cada semana, trabajan tan duro como pueden para entregar el periódico que está leyendo.

Además del personal de Dos Mundos, quiero agradecer a nuestra comunidad. Me encanta que, semana tras semana, estén ahí para apoyarnos. Sin ustedes, este sueño no sería posible. Es muy satisfactorio ver el apoyo que tenemos de ustedes. Gracias por todo. Celebremos estos 40 años juntos.