Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 28 • 07/15/21 – 07/21/21

In this issue
• Cubans hold biggest antigovernment protests in decades
• Pecina shares son’s story to raise awareness about suicide
• Silva Sevilla recounts daughter’s journey through depression
By Angie Baldelomar A new taqueria is part of the Overland Park, Kansas, landscape.Taco Naco KC Market and Taqueria is open to the public at
Angélica Vale regresará muy pronto a la televisión, pues a través de la cuenta oficial de Instagram de El Gran Pastelero- Bake Off México dieron
Maite Perroni y Mauricio Ochmann están juntos en Madrid, España, y la razón dejó conmocionados a sus seguidores, pues todo parece que estarían trabajando juntos
By Roberta Pardo California Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded a drought emergency on May 10 across most of the state, covering a vast stretch of the
On July 17, 2006, the Rev. Peter Jaramillo offered a Mass for Connie Alcala, Dolores Carmona, Delores Galvan and Linda Scurlock. The four young musicians
By Angie Baldelomar Patricia Silva Sevilla remembers the day she found out her daughter, Samantha, was being bullied.It was during Samantha’s seventh-grade year. Silva Sevilla
By Roberta PardoOn Sunday (July 11), thousands of Cubans took to the streets to protest a lack of food and medicine as Cuba undergoes a
By Angie Baldelomar Uziel Melgoza Pecina Jr. was a smart kid.And he was always busy, whether as an Eagle Scout or as a specialized soldier