Now, a 2nd catastrophic construction failure

Falla catastrófica de construcción

On July 17, 2006, the Rev. Peter Jaramillo offered a Mass for Connie Alcala, Dolores Carmona, Delores Galvan and Linda Scurlock. The four young musicians had perished 25 years earlier at the posh Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Kansas City.

In one of the nation’s deadliest structural disasters, two skywalks crowded with gaily animated people had collapsed.

Alcala, Carmona, Galvan and Scurlock had just arrived with Teresa Cuevas and Rachael Galvan, the other members of Mariachi Estrella de Topeka. They’d been hired to entertain at a Fuller Brush Co. convention being held at the hotel. The musicians entered the hotel from the parking garage onto the second-floor skywalk toting their instruments — two violins, two trumpets, a large stringed guitarron, a guitar and a vihuela. They were inching through the crush of guests when the fourth-floor skywalk buckled and crashed onto the second-floor skywalk, hurling both to the lobby level.

Only two Estrellas survived – Cuevas and Rachael Galvan. Hospitalized, they missed the July 20, 1981 funerals, attended by 850 mourners. The memorial service was held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church where the Estrellas had first played as a group on Sundays. Jaramillo, who’s now pastor of two KCK parishes was the natural choice to officiate. The Estrellas had played at his first Mass after ordination. He was related to two of the deceased Estrellas and friends of two others. Their funeral was Jaramillo’s first as a priest.

“As their music lives on, so much more the memory of what they stood for will never be forgotten,” Jaramillo recalled saying.

His words proved to be prescient. Forty years later, their story lives on. As one of the nation’s first all-female mariachi bands, they were trailblazers. The Downtown Topeka Foundation will unveil a statue of Cuevas this fall. She died in 2013 at age 93 having “inspired generations to keep the music playing,” her granddaughter said.

In 2010, the story of Mariachi Estrella was the subject of a film, Mariachi Estrella. The brief, yet remarkable careers of the musicians, “marred by profound loss, has made Mariachi Estrella de Topeka almost mythic figures,” the Lawrence Journal-World reported. “The inspiring thing about it is their legend continues to this day, and people continue to be inspired.”

In 2006, the Topeka Performing Arts Center dedicated a new statue on its front lawn. The eight-foot tall bronze memorial honors the Latina mariachi group. The memorial’s inscription reads, in part, “In 1977, seven women from Kansas banded together to share with America the traditions, culture and music of Mexico – and Mariachi Estrella de Topeka was born … They lived on through mariachi members left behind … This … tribute ensures that the story and the music of these seven women will forever be heard.”

Kansas City and the Hyatt skywalk collapse survivors and family and friends of the 114 people killed will gather on July 17 to remember. Meanwhile, in Florida, relatives and friends of those injured and killed in the Champlain Towers South collapse will wait and wonder. What caused the 40-year-old beachfront condo to fail? Was it flaws in the design? Environmental corrosion? Or was human error the cause as it was at the Hyatt? Tall buildings elsewhere in the world have survived for millennia, according to data from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. They were constructed without modern engineering know-how and equipment. Why then can’t we construct buildings that endure? We owe it to Connie Alcala, Dolores Carmona, Delores Galvan, Linda Scurlock and the other 110 Hyatt fatalities and 216 people who sustained injuries and the hapless residents of Champlain Towers to erect safe structures that last.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Ahora, una segunda falla catastrófica de construcción

El 17 de julio de 2006, el Rev. Peter Jaramillo ofreció una misa para Connie Alcalá, Dolores Carmona, Delores Galván y Linda Scurlock. Los cuatro jóvenes músicos habían fallecido 25 años antes en el elegante hotel Hyatt Regency en el centro de Kansas City.

En uno de los desastres estructurales más mortíferos del país, se derrumbaron dos pasarelas abarrotadas de gente alegremente animada.

Alcalá, Carmona, Galván y Scurlock acababan de llegar con Teresa Cuevas y Rachael Galván, las otras integrantes del Mariachi Estrella de Topeka. Los habían contratado para entretener en una convención de Fuller Brush Co. que se estaba celebrando en el hotel. Los músicos entraron al hotel desde el estacionamiento hasta la pasarela del segundo piso portando sus instrumentos: dos violines, dos trompetas, un gran guitarrón de cuerdas, una guitarra y una vihuela. Estaban avanzando lentamente entre la multitud de invitados cuando la pasarela del cuarto piso se dobló y se estrelló contra la pasarela del segundo piso, arrojándolos a ambos al nivel del vestíbulo.

Sólo sobrevivieron dos Estrellas: Cuevas y Rachael Galván. Hospitalizados, se perdieron los funerales del 20 de julio de 1981, a los que asistieron 850 dolientes. El servicio conmemorativo se llevó a cabo en la Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, donde las Estrellas habían tocado por primera vez como grupo los domingos. Jaramillo, quien ahora es párroco de dos parroquias de KCK, fue la elección natural para oficiar. Las Estrellas habían tocado en su primera misa después de la ordenación. Estaba relacionado con dos de las Estrellas fallecidas y era amigo de otros dos. Su funeral fue el primero de Jaramillo como sacerdote.

“Mientras su música siga viva, nunca se olvidará mucho más el recuerdo de lo que representaron”, recordó Jaramillo haber dicho.

Sus palabras demostraron ser proféticas. Cuarenta años después, su historia sigue viva. Como una de las primeras bandas de mariachis exclusivamente femeninas del país, fueron pioneras. La Fundación Downtown Topeka develará una estatua de Cuevas este otoño. Murió en 2013 a los 93 años de haber “inspirado a generaciones a seguir tocando la música”, dijo su nieta.

En 2010, la historia del Mariachi Estrella fue el tema de una película, Mariachi Estrella. Las breves pero notables carreras de los músicos, “empañadas por una profunda pérdida, han convertido al Mariachi Estrella de Topeka en figuras casi míticas”, escribió el Lawrence Journal-World. “Lo inspirador es que su leyenda continúa hasta el día de hoy y la gente sigue inspirándose”.

En 2006, el Topeka Performing Arts Center dedicó una nueva estatua en su jardín delantero. El monumento de bronce de dos metros y medio de altura rinde homenaje al grupo de mariachis latinos. La inscripción del memorial dice, en parte, “En 1977, siete mujeres de Kansas se unieron para compartir con Estados Unidos las tradiciones, la cultura y la música de México, y nació el Mariachi Estrella de Topeka … Vivieron a través de los miembros del mariachi que dejaron atrás … Esto … El tributo asegura que la historia y la música de estas siete mujeres serán escuchadas para siempre”.

Kansas City y los sobrevivientes del colapso del Hyatt Skywalk y familiares y amigos de las 114 personas muertas se reunirán el 17 de julio para recordar. Mientras tanto, en Florida, los familiares y amigos de los heridos y muertos en el colapso de Champlain Towers South esperarán y se preguntarán. ¿Qué causó que el condominio frente al mar de 40 años fallara? ¿Fueron fallas en el diseño? ¿Corrosión ambiental? ¿O fue un error humano la causa como lo fue en el Hyatt? Los edificios altos en otras partes del mundo han sobrevivido durante milenios, según datos del Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. Fueron construidos sin los conocimientos y el equipo de ingeniería modernos. Entonces, ¿por qué no podemos construir edificios duraderos? Se lo debemos a Connie Alcalá, Dolores Carmona, Delores Galván, Linda Scurlock y las otras 110 muertes de Hyatt y 216 personas que sufrieron lesiones y los desventurados residentes de Champlain Towers el erigir estructuras seguras que perduren.