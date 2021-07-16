Silva Sevilla recounts daughter’s journey through depression

Patricia Silva Sevilla y Samantha Soto

By Angie Baldelomar

Patricia Silva Sevilla remembers the day she found out her daughter, Samantha, was being bullied.

It was during Samantha’s seventh-grade year. Silva Sevilla had noticed the changes in Samantha’s behavior. Samantha was quieter and stayed in her room, and started wearing long sleeves, even during the summer heat.

Silva Sevilla asked her daughter one day why she wore long sleeves when it was hot. While doing so, she lifted her daughter’s sleeves and saw the marks.

Her daughter was self-harming.

“It was very shocking,” Silva Sevilla said. “I just didn’t understand why she would do something like that. She was always calm and didn’t get into trouble.”

Silva Sevilla also was scared for Samantha.

“I thought she might end her life,” she said.

The next day, as her daughter went to school, Silva Sevilla looked in her daughter’s room and took away any pointy objects she could find. She also found Samantha’s tablet and figured out she was being bullied by two students at school.

“I told my husband I was going in to (the) school to talk to the counselor,” Silva Sevilla said. “I told him: ‘I don’t care if my English isn’t good, I’ll make myself understood.’”

And she did.

Silva Sevilla acted quickly. Within days, Samantha was seeing a psychologist. It took months, but Samantha got better.

However, just as the family was celebrating Samantha’s success, Silva Sevilla’s husband got diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure for it. How long a person lives depends on how the disease develops.

“Sadly, my husband got hit with a really severe case and he died two years later,” she said.

That got Silva Sevilla aworried about Samantha’s mental health.

“I really thought she was going to regress,” she said.

But instead, Samantha approached her mother and asked her to schedule a time with the psychologist.

Within the last year, Silva Sevilla also lost her brother and mother in the span of six months. Both deaths impacted the family a lot and throughout all of it, Samantha has seen her psychologist. Even Silva Sevilla started seeing one for the past two months.

Samantha is 17 and a senior in college.

“I feel proud of her for how she’s been handling everything,” Silva Sevilla said.

Silva Sevilla advises parents to be aware of their kids.

“I hope parents pay more attention to their kids, so they can notice any changes and can help them,” she said.

Parents needing support can text “HOME” to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis counseling.

Silva Sevilla relata el viaje de su hija a través de la depresión

Patricia Silva Sevilla recuerda el día en que se enteró de que su hija, Samantha, estaba siendo víctima de bullying.

Fue durante el séptimo grado de Samantha. Silva Sevilla había notado los cambios en el comportamiento de Samantha. Samantha estaba más callada y se encerraba en su habitación, y comenzó a usar mangas largas, incluso durante el calor del verano.

Silva Sevilla le preguntó un día a su hija por qué usaba mangas largas cuando hacía calor. Mientras lo hacía, levantó las mangas de su hija y vio las marcas. Su hija se cortaba.

“Fue muy impactante”, dijo Silva Sevilla. “No entendía por qué ella haría algo así. Siempre fue muy tranquila y no se metía en problemas”.

Silva Sevilla también tenía miedo por Samantha.

“Pensé que podría acabar con su vida”, dijo.

Al día siguiente, cuando su hija iba a la escuela, Silva Sevilla buscó en su habitación y le quitó todos los objetos puntiagudos que pudo encontrar. También encontró la tablet de Samantha y descubrió que estaba siendo intimidada por dos estudiantes en la escuela.

“Le dije a mi esposo que iba a (la) escuela para hablar con el consejero”, dijo Silva Sevilla. “Le dije: ‘No me importa si mi inglés no es bueno, me haré entender’”.

Y así lo hizo.

Silva Sevilla actuó rápido. A los pocos días, Samantha estaba viendo a un psicólogo. Pasaron meses, pero Samantha mejoró.

Sin embargo, justo cuando la familia estaba celebrando el éxito de Samantha, al esposo de Silva Sevilla le diagnosticaron ELA, una enfermedad neurodegenerativa progresiva que afecta las células nerviosas del cerebro y la médula espinal. No hay cura para eso. El tiempo de vida de una persona depende de cómo se desarrolle la enfermedad.

“Lamentablemente, a mi esposo le atacó muy fuerte y nomás duró dos años”, dijo.

Eso hizo que Silva Sevilla se preocupara por la salud mental de Samantha.

“Realmente pensé que iba a volver a atrás”, dijo.

Pero en cambio, Samantha se acercó a su madre y le pidió que programara una cita con el psicólogo.

En el último año, Silva Sevilla también perdió a su hermano y a su madre en el lapso de seis meses. Ambas muertes impactaron mucho a la familia y durante todo el tiempo, Samantha ha visto a su psicóloga. Incluso Silva Sevilla comenzó a ver uno durante los últimos dos meses.

Samantha tiene 17 años y está en el último año de la universidad.

“Me siento orgullosa de ella por cómo ha estado manejando todo”, dijo.

Silva Sevilla aconseja a los padres que estén atentos a sus hijos.

“Espero que los padres presten más atención a sus hijos, para que puedan notar cualquier cambio y puedan ayudarlos”, dijo.

Los padres que necesiten apoyo pueden enviar un mensaje de texto con la palabra “HOME” al 741741 para recibir asesoramiento gratuito en caso de crisis las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana.